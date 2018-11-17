DGTL India 2023

DGTL is a global electronic music festival with editions in Amsterdam, Santiago (Chile), São Paulo (Brazil), Tel Aviv (Israel), Bengaluru & Mumbai (India) and during the Amsterdam Dance Event. Besides its focus on music, DGTL brings a mix of unique art installations and revolutionary sustainability projects. Its sustainability program distinguishes it within the festival landscape. DGTL India 2022 saw over 15,000 people over 3 days soak in world-class techno and electronic music, show-stopping and never-seen-before lighting and stage designs, conceptual showcases, and vital sustainability initiatives, resulting in an immersive, audio-visual weekend experience.