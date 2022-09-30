Delicate Steve: Los Angeles Residency at Gold-Diggers

Gold Diggers is thrilled to host Delicate Steve for 3 dates as part of his Los Angeles residency.

He’s recorded with Paul Simon, been sampled by Kanye West, toured in the Black Keys, and released four critically acclaimed albums of genre-bending instrumental music. He’s your favorite musician’s favorite musician, a virtuoso songwriter, producer, and performer. Delicate Steve’s captivating new album, After Hours, isn't just his return to solo work; it’s also a reignition of his love for the electric guitar.

This is a 21+ event.