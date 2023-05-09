DECIBEL OPEN AIR 2023

Sabato 9 e domenica 10 settembre 2023 il meglio dell’elettronica torna a Firenze grazie a Decibel Open Air. Tre gli stage allestiti per Decibel Open Air, con nomi assoluti quali Paul Kalkbrenner, Lazza, Salmo e tantissimi altri. Nel calendario europeo dei Festival di musica elettronica, Decibel Open Air occupa sempre più un posto di primissimo piano, un appuntamento ideale per concludere al meglio la propria estate in compagnia dei migliori dj e producer e di clubber provenienti da tutto il mondo.

On Saturday, September 9th, and Sunday, September 10th, 2023, the biggest names of the electronic music scene return to Florence at Decibel Open Air. Three stages featuring international and national heavy weights such as Paul Kalkbrenner, Lazza, Salmo, and many others. Decibel Open Air is increasingly taking a prominent position in the European electronic music festival calendar, offering an ideal event to end the summer in the company of the best DJs, producers, and clubbers from all over the world.