Join us for a 1.5hr workshop in which you will design and make your own polymer clay earrings! You will be provided with a full tutorial, as well as plenty of design materials (include some spooky halloween templates!) to create your own unique design, your design will then be set in the clay oven before you use a variety of finishing techniques to turn your design into a beautiful pair of earrings.

All materials provided. Suitable for 18+.