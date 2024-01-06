Browse events
Coming Up in Vegas
Upcoming events
TECHNO TACO TUESDAY - LOCAL HEROES
Tue, 17 Oct
La Mona Rosa
Las Vegas
From Free
Breakfast For Dinner w/ Four Color Zack
Fri, 20 Oct
18BIN
Las Vegas
Free
TECHNO TACO TUESDAY - SENSE OF MIND
Tue, 24 Oct
La Mona Rosa
Las Vegas
From Free
Leverage World Halloween Party “ONE NIGHT ONLY”
Fri, 27 Oct
Area15
Las Vegas
From $30.68
Micki Free's VEGAS JAM
Mon, 6 Nov
Backstage Bar & Billiards
Las Vegas
$20
Peaches & Herb
Fri, 10 Nov
Fremont Country Club
Las Vegas
From $45
The Meteors with D.I., Rumble King and Murder One
Sat, 25 Nov
Backstage Bar & Billiards
Las Vegas
From $20
Devotional the Depeche Mode Experience
Fri, 1 Dec
Fremont Country Club
Las Vegas
From $25
Micki Free's VEGAS JAM
Mon, 4 Dec
Backstage Bar & Billiards
Las Vegas
$20
Adema with Special Guests
Sat, 9 Dec
Backstage Bar & Billiards
Las Vegas
From $20
Hookers & Blow 20th Anniversary
Sat, 6 Jan 2024
Backstage Bar & Billiards
Las Vegas
From $25
Micki Free's VEGAS JAM
Mon, 8 Jan 2024
Backstage Bar & Billiards
Las Vegas
From Free
Trapt with Rhetoric, Kilgroov and Rhythm Affair
Fri, 12 Jan 2024
Backstage Bar & Billiards
Las Vegas
From $20
Jared James Nichols with The Bites & Heroine Honey
Tue, 30 Jan 2024
Backstage Bar & Billiards
Las Vegas
From $20
Micki Free's Vegas Jam
Mon, 5 Feb 2024
Backstage Bar & Billiards
Las Vegas
From $20