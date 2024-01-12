Coming Up In Tucson

Upcoming events

Fruit Cocktail Lounge: Shira MaasSun, 8 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
$10
Congress Cookout: The CoolersSun, 8 Oct
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
$10
Century Room Jazz JamSun, 8 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
Free
MillySun, 8 Oct
Club CongressTucson
$14.42
Harmony HouseSun, 8 Oct
Club CongressTucson
Free
Kulululu | Forty Feet Tall | KRYGEMon, 9 Oct
Club CongressTucson
$12.36
The Century Room Jazz OrchestraMon, 9 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
From $15
METAL MONDAYSMon, 9 Oct
Club CongressTucson
Free
Jonathan Kreisberg QuartetTue, 10 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
From $20
Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz BandWed, 11 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
From Free
Tav Falco's Panther BurnsWed, 11 Oct
Club CongressTucson
$15.45
Steve DusonThu, 12 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
From $10
Nano Stern sings Victor JaraThu, 12 Oct
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
From Free
corookThu, 12 Oct
Club CongressTucson
$23.18
Ben Wendel QuartetFri, 13 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
From $20
Luna Luna & Michael SeyerFri, 13 Oct
Club CongressTucson
$20.60
The Hotel Congress Séance ExperienceFri, 13 Oct
Hotel CongressTucson
From $15.97
RED EYE at Club Congress (Fridays)Fri, 13 Oct
Club CongressTucson
Free
Sophia Rankin & the SoundSat, 14 Oct
Club CongressTucson
$12.50
The Quebe SistersSat, 14 Oct
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
$28.33
Miki Yamanaka TrioSat, 14 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
From $15
The Hotel Congress Séance ExperienceSat, 14 Oct
Hotel CongressTucson
From $15.97
RED EYE at Club Congress (Saturdays)Sat, 14 Oct
Club CongressTucson
Free
Jaliya: World Contemporary MusicSun, 15 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
From $10
Century Room Jazz JamSun, 15 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
Free
Harmony HouseSun, 15 Oct
Club CongressTucson
Free
The Century Room Jazz OrchestraMon, 16 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
From $15
METAL MONDAYSMon, 16 Oct
Club CongressTucson
Free
Century Room Closed (Cozy Cole's Birthday)Tue, 17 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
Free
DjunahTue, 17 Oct
Club CongressTucson
$11.33
Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz BandWed, 18 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
From Free
the mossWed, 18 Oct
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
$21.63
Pete Swan Presents: Sarah TolarThu, 19 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
From $10
Mike Gellar Quintet Celebrates the Music of Tadd DameronFri, 20 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
From $15
The Hotel Congress Séance ExperienceFri, 20 Oct
Hotel CongressTucson
From $15.97
El TamboFri, 20 Oct
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
Free
Desert Haze | All Vintage Clothes MarketSat, 21 Oct
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
Free
The Hotel Congress Séance ExperienceSat, 21 Oct
Hotel CongressTucson
From $15.97
Singer/Songwriter Patti ZlaketSat, 21 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
From $10
MapacheSat, 21 Oct
Club CongressTucson
$14.42
RED EYE at Club Congress (Saturdays)Sat, 21 Oct
Club CongressTucson
Free
Greg & Pete: Back Together Again!Sun, 22 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
From $10
Century Room Jazz JamSun, 22 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
Free
julieSun, 22 Oct
Club CongressTucson
$20.60
Harmony HouseSun, 22 Oct
Club CongressTucson
Free
The Century Room Jazz OrchestraMon, 23 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
From $15
NARROW HEADMon, 23 Oct
Club CongressTucson
$21.63
METAL MONDAYSMon, 23 Oct
Club CongressTucson
Free
Tablao Flamenco: Miseal Barraza Diaz CD Release!Tue, 24 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
From $15
DESERT DRONETue, 24 Oct
Club CongressTucson
$15.45
Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz BandWed, 25 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
From Free
TanukichanWed, 25 Oct
Club CongressTucson
$15.45
HALLOWEEK featuring: NOT.GREENDAYWed, 25 Oct
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
$17.51
The Anthony Fung QuartetThu, 26 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
From $15
Attack of the HallowQueensThu, 26 Oct
Club CongressTucson
$12.36
The Hotel Congress Séance ExperienceFri, 27 Oct
Hotel CongressTucson
From $15.97
Michael Ragonese TrioFri, 27 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
From $15
Retro Game Show Night Presents The Family Fuss!Sat, 28 Oct
Club CongressTucson
From $17.51
The Hotel Congress Séance ExperienceSat, 28 Oct
Hotel CongressTucson
From $15.97
The Band of HeathensSat, 28 Oct
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
$30
Dwarfs of East AgouzaSat, 28 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
From $15
RED EYE at Club Congress (Saturdays)Sat, 28 Oct
Club CongressTucson
Free
Fat Tony [DJ set]Sat, 28 Oct
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
Free
Forest Percussion EnsembleSun, 29 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
From $15
Century Room Jazz JamSun, 29 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
Free
Harmony HouseSun, 29 Oct
Club CongressTucson
Free
The Century Room Jazz OrchestraMon, 30 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
From $15
METAL MONDAYSMon, 30 Oct
Club CongressTucson
Free
Susan Artemis: I Put A Spell On YouTue, 31 Oct
The Century RoomTucson
From $15
Desert Drone: Realize (album release show) Thu, 2 Nov
Club CongressTucson
$14.42
Space Travelers' UnionFri, 3 Nov
The Century RoomTucson
From $10
Catherine CohenFri, 3 Nov
Club CongressTucson
$30.39
RED EYE at Club Congress (Fridays)Fri, 3 Nov
Club CongressTucson
Free
Kyle Nassar/ Simona Premazzi QuartetSat, 4 Nov
The Century RoomTucson
From $15
Billy RaffoulSat, 4 Nov
Club CongressTucson
$20.60
Dave Stryker Quintet: Messin' With Mr. TSun, 5 Nov
The Century RoomTucson
From $15
Harmony HouseSun, 5 Nov
Club CongressTucson
Free
METAL MONDAYSMon, 6 Nov
Club CongressTucson
Free
Silvana EstradaWed, 8 Nov
Club CongressTucson
$28.33
Jenny and The MexicatsWed, 8 Nov
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
$28.33
Drive-By TruckersThu, 9 Nov
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
$39.14
Queerd Science Fri, 10 Nov
Club CongressTucson
$12.36
JW-Jones | 2020 Best North American Blues GuitaristFri, 10 Nov
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
$18.54
Clark Gibson Direction QuartetFri, 10 Nov
The Century RoomTucson
From $15
Red, White and Blues featuring Harlis SweetwaterSat, 11 Nov
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
$15.50
MudhoneySat, 11 Nov
Club CongressTucson
$27.30
The Runts and RabbitSun, 12 Nov
Club CongressTucson
$15.45
Harmony HouseSun, 12 Nov
Club CongressTucson
Free
Becca MancariMon, 13 Nov
Club CongressTucson
$18.54
METAL MONDAYSMon, 13 Nov
Club CongressTucson
Free
The Steel WheelsTue, 14 Nov
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
$17.51
Angelo Versace: Tribute to Mulgrew Miller’s WingspanFri, 17 Nov
The Century RoomTucson
From $15
Igor & the Red ElvisesFri, 17 Nov
Hotel CongressTucson
$11.33
Desert Haze | All Vintage Clothes MarketSat, 18 Nov
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
Free
Elisabeth Geel Singer/Songwriter MatineeSun, 19 Nov
The Century RoomTucson
From $10
Harmony HouseSun, 19 Nov
Club CongressTucson
Free
METAL MONDAYSMon, 20 Nov
Club CongressTucson
Free
The Lucky Devils Band ShowcaseTue, 21 Nov
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
Free
Lethal Injektion: The Raskal Birthday BashFri, 24 Nov
Club CongressTucson
$18.54
Brian Bromberg Trio: The LaFaro Project (Night One)Fri, 24 Nov
The Century RoomTucson
From $25
Brian Bromberg Trio: The LaFaro Project (Night Two)Sat, 25 Nov
The Century RoomTucson
From $25
Fat Tony [DJ set]Sat, 25 Nov
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
Free
Harmony HouseSun, 26 Nov
Club CongressTucson
Free
METAL MONDAYSMon, 27 Nov
Club CongressTucson
Free
An Evening with RyanhoodFri, 1 Dec
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
$25
Ted Rosenthal: George Gershwin's Rhapsody In Blue at 100Fri, 1 Dec
The Century RoomTucson
From $20
A Winter’s Evening with Ryanhood Sat, 2 Dec
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
$25
Harmony HouseSun, 3 Dec
Club CongressTucson
Free
METAL MONDAYSMon, 4 Dec
Club CongressTucson
Free
Steve Roach's Ambient Lounge: Robert RichTue, 5 Dec
The Century RoomTucson
From $20
The Heavy HittersThu, 7 Dec
The Century RoomTucson
From $25
Skip Heller's Hollywood NoirchestraFri, 8 Dec
The Century RoomTucson
From $20
Eddie SpaghettiFri, 8 Dec
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
$12
Tucson Opry: Holiday Edition!Sat, 9 Dec
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
$25.24
Early MoodsSat, 9 Dec
Club CongressTucson
From $16.48
Skip Heller With Naim Amor & The Cocktail HoursSat, 9 Dec
The Century RoomTucson
From $15
Harmony HouseSun, 10 Dec
Club CongressTucson
Free
METAL MONDAYSMon, 11 Dec
Club CongressTucson
Free
Dmitri Matheny & Holy Pyle: The Brazil ProjectFri, 15 Dec
The Century RoomTucson
From $15
Desert Haze | All Vintage Clothes MarketSat, 16 Dec
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
Free
Sam Trapchak & Q Morrow: Traq AtaqSat, 16 Dec
The Century RoomTucson
From $15
Harmony HouseSun, 17 Dec
Club CongressTucson
Free
Harmony HouseSun, 24 Dec
Club CongressTucson
Free
Fat Tony [DJ set]Sat, 30 Dec
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
Free
TJF Opening Party feat. Armen Donelian QuartetFri, 12 Jan 2024
The Century RoomTucson
From $15
Tucson Jazz Fest All Star Jazz Jam Sat, 13 Jan 2024
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
$40
Isaiah J. ThompsonSat, 13 Jan 2024
The Century RoomTucson
From $35
Alex Kautz Brazillian Jazz QuartetSun, 14 Jan 2024
The Century RoomTucson
From $25
Downtown Jazz Fiesta Mon, 15 Jan 2024
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
Free
Century Room Jazz Orchestra feat. Special Surprise GuestMon, 15 Jan 2024
The Century RoomTucson
From $25
Sean Mason QuartetTue, 16 Jan 2024
The Century RoomTucson
From $25
Miguel Zenón QuartetWed, 17 Jan 2024
The Century RoomTucson
From $30
Melanie Sholtz & Aaron Rimbui: Reflections On Mama AfricaThu, 18 Jan 2024
The Century RoomTucson
From $30
Bill CantosFri, 19 Jan 2024
The Century RoomTucson
From $35
Lizzy & the TriggermenFri, 19 Jan 2024
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
$25
The Black Market TrustSat, 20 Jan 2024
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
$25
Linda May Han Oh QuintetSat, 20 Jan 2024
The Century RoomTucson
From $35
The SurfrajettesWed, 28 Feb 2024
Club CongressTucson
$21.63
Michael Palascak: Not a Stalker TourThu, 14 Mar 2024
Hotel Congress PlazaTucson
$23.18
A. SavageTue, 9 Apr 2024
Club CongressTucson
$25.24