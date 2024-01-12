Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Coming Up In Tucson
Upcoming events
Fruit Cocktail Lounge: Shira Maas
Sun, 8 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
$10
Congress Cookout: The Coolers
Sun, 8 Oct
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$10
Century Room Jazz Jam
Sun, 8 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
Free
Milly
Sun, 8 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
$14.42
Harmony House
Sun, 8 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
Kulululu | Forty Feet Tall | KRYGE
Mon, 9 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
$12.36
The Century Room Jazz Orchestra
Mon, 9 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
From $15
METAL MONDAYS
Mon, 9 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet
Tue, 10 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
From $20
Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band
Wed, 11 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
From Free
Tav Falco's Panther Burns
Wed, 11 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
$15.45
Steve Duson
Thu, 12 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
From $10
Nano Stern sings Victor Jara
Thu, 12 Oct
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
From Free
corook
Thu, 12 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
$23.18
Ben Wendel Quartet
Fri, 13 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
From $20
Luna Luna & Michael Seyer
Fri, 13 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
$20.60
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
Fri, 13 Oct
Hotel Congress
Tucson
From $15.97
RED EYE at Club Congress (Fridays)
Fri, 13 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
Sophia Rankin & the Sound
Sat, 14 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
$12.50
The Quebe Sisters
Sat, 14 Oct
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$28.33
Miki Yamanaka Trio
Sat, 14 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
From $15
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
Sat, 14 Oct
Hotel Congress
Tucson
From $15.97
RED EYE at Club Congress (Saturdays)
Sat, 14 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
Jaliya: World Contemporary Music
Sun, 15 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
From $10
Century Room Jazz Jam
Sun, 15 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
Free
Harmony House
Sun, 15 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
The Century Room Jazz Orchestra
Mon, 16 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
From $15
METAL MONDAYS
Mon, 16 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
Century Room Closed (Cozy Cole's Birthday)
Tue, 17 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
Free
Djunah
Tue, 17 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
$11.33
Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band
Wed, 18 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
From Free
the moss
Wed, 18 Oct
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$21.63
Pete Swan Presents: Sarah Tolar
Thu, 19 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
From $10
Mike Gellar Quintet Celebrates the Music of Tadd Dameron
Fri, 20 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
From $15
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
Fri, 20 Oct
Hotel Congress
Tucson
From $15.97
El Tambo
Fri, 20 Oct
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
Free
Desert Haze | All Vintage Clothes Market
Sat, 21 Oct
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
Free
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
Sat, 21 Oct
Hotel Congress
Tucson
From $15.97
Singer/Songwriter Patti Zlaket
Sat, 21 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
From $10
Mapache
Sat, 21 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
$14.42
RED EYE at Club Congress (Saturdays)
Sat, 21 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
Greg & Pete: Back Together Again!
Sun, 22 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
From $10
Century Room Jazz Jam
Sun, 22 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
Free
julie
Sun, 22 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
$20.60
Harmony House
Sun, 22 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
The Century Room Jazz Orchestra
Mon, 23 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
From $15
NARROW HEAD
Mon, 23 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
$21.63
METAL MONDAYS
Mon, 23 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
Tablao Flamenco: Miseal Barraza Diaz CD Release!
Tue, 24 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
From $15
DESERT DRONE
Tue, 24 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
$15.45
Mysterious Babies Traditional Jazz Band
Wed, 25 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
From Free
Tanukichan
Wed, 25 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
$15.45
HALLOWEEK featuring: NOT.GREENDAY
Wed, 25 Oct
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$17.51
The Anthony Fung Quartet
Thu, 26 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
From $15
Attack of the HallowQueens
Thu, 26 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
$12.36
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
Fri, 27 Oct
Hotel Congress
Tucson
From $15.97
Michael Ragonese Trio
Fri, 27 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
From $15
Retro Game Show Night Presents The Family Fuss!
Sat, 28 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
From $17.51
The Hotel Congress Séance Experience
Sat, 28 Oct
Hotel Congress
Tucson
From $15.97
The Band of Heathens
Sat, 28 Oct
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$30
Dwarfs of East Agouza
Sat, 28 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
From $15
RED EYE at Club Congress (Saturdays)
Sat, 28 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
Fat Tony [DJ set]
Sat, 28 Oct
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
Free
Forest Percussion Ensemble
Sun, 29 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
From $15
Century Room Jazz Jam
Sun, 29 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
Free
Harmony House
Sun, 29 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
The Century Room Jazz Orchestra
Mon, 30 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
From $15
METAL MONDAYS
Mon, 30 Oct
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
Susan Artemis: I Put A Spell On You
Tue, 31 Oct
The Century Room
Tucson
From $15
Desert Drone: Realize (album release show)
Thu, 2 Nov
Club Congress
Tucson
$14.42
Space Travelers' Union
Fri, 3 Nov
The Century Room
Tucson
From $10
Catherine Cohen
Fri, 3 Nov
Club Congress
Tucson
$30.39
RED EYE at Club Congress (Fridays)
Fri, 3 Nov
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
Kyle Nassar/ Simona Premazzi Quartet
Sat, 4 Nov
The Century Room
Tucson
From $15
Billy Raffoul
Sat, 4 Nov
Club Congress
Tucson
$20.60
Dave Stryker Quintet: Messin' With Mr. T
Sun, 5 Nov
The Century Room
Tucson
From $15
Harmony House
Sun, 5 Nov
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
METAL MONDAYS
Mon, 6 Nov
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
Silvana Estrada
Wed, 8 Nov
Club Congress
Tucson
$28.33
Jenny and The Mexicats
Wed, 8 Nov
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$28.33
Drive-By Truckers
Thu, 9 Nov
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$39.14
Queerd Science
Fri, 10 Nov
Club Congress
Tucson
$12.36
JW-Jones | 2020 Best North American Blues Guitarist
Fri, 10 Nov
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$18.54
Clark Gibson Direction Quartet
Fri, 10 Nov
The Century Room
Tucson
From $15
Red, White and Blues featuring Harlis Sweetwater
Sat, 11 Nov
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$15.50
Mudhoney
Sat, 11 Nov
Club Congress
Tucson
$27.30
The Runts and Rabbit
Sun, 12 Nov
Club Congress
Tucson
$15.45
Harmony House
Sun, 12 Nov
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
Becca Mancari
Mon, 13 Nov
Club Congress
Tucson
$18.54
METAL MONDAYS
Mon, 13 Nov
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
The Steel Wheels
Tue, 14 Nov
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$17.51
Angelo Versace: Tribute to Mulgrew Miller’s Wingspan
Fri, 17 Nov
The Century Room
Tucson
From $15
Igor & the Red Elvises
Fri, 17 Nov
Hotel Congress
Tucson
$11.33
Desert Haze | All Vintage Clothes Market
Sat, 18 Nov
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
Free
Elisabeth Geel Singer/Songwriter Matinee
Sun, 19 Nov
The Century Room
Tucson
From $10
Harmony House
Sun, 19 Nov
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
METAL MONDAYS
Mon, 20 Nov
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
The Lucky Devils Band Showcase
Tue, 21 Nov
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
Free
Lethal Injektion: The Raskal Birthday Bash
Fri, 24 Nov
Club Congress
Tucson
$18.54
Brian Bromberg Trio: The LaFaro Project (Night One)
Fri, 24 Nov
The Century Room
Tucson
From $25
Brian Bromberg Trio: The LaFaro Project (Night Two)
Sat, 25 Nov
The Century Room
Tucson
From $25
Fat Tony [DJ set]
Sat, 25 Nov
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
Free
Harmony House
Sun, 26 Nov
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
METAL MONDAYS
Mon, 27 Nov
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
An Evening with Ryanhood
Fri, 1 Dec
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$25
Ted Rosenthal: George Gershwin's Rhapsody In Blue at 100
Fri, 1 Dec
The Century Room
Tucson
From $20
A Winter’s Evening with Ryanhood
Sat, 2 Dec
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$25
Harmony House
Sun, 3 Dec
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
METAL MONDAYS
Mon, 4 Dec
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
Steve Roach's Ambient Lounge: Robert Rich
Tue, 5 Dec
The Century Room
Tucson
From $20
The Heavy Hitters
Thu, 7 Dec
The Century Room
Tucson
From $25
Skip Heller's Hollywood Noirchestra
Fri, 8 Dec
The Century Room
Tucson
From $20
Eddie Spaghetti
Fri, 8 Dec
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$12
Tucson Opry: Holiday Edition!
Sat, 9 Dec
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$25.24
Early Moods
Sat, 9 Dec
Club Congress
Tucson
From $16.48
Skip Heller With Naim Amor & The Cocktail Hours
Sat, 9 Dec
The Century Room
Tucson
From $15
Harmony House
Sun, 10 Dec
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
METAL MONDAYS
Mon, 11 Dec
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
Dmitri Matheny & Holy Pyle: The Brazil Project
Fri, 15 Dec
The Century Room
Tucson
From $15
Desert Haze | All Vintage Clothes Market
Sat, 16 Dec
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
Free
Sam Trapchak & Q Morrow: Traq Ataq
Sat, 16 Dec
The Century Room
Tucson
From $15
Harmony House
Sun, 17 Dec
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
Harmony House
Sun, 24 Dec
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
Fat Tony [DJ set]
Sat, 30 Dec
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
Free
TJF Opening Party feat. Armen Donelian Quartet
Fri, 12 Jan 2024
The Century Room
Tucson
From $15
Tucson Jazz Fest All Star Jazz Jam
Sat, 13 Jan 2024
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$40
Isaiah J. Thompson
Sat, 13 Jan 2024
The Century Room
Tucson
From $35
Alex Kautz Brazillian Jazz Quartet
Sun, 14 Jan 2024
The Century Room
Tucson
From $25
Downtown Jazz Fiesta
Mon, 15 Jan 2024
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
Free
Century Room Jazz Orchestra feat. Special Surprise Guest
Mon, 15 Jan 2024
The Century Room
Tucson
From $25
Sean Mason Quartet
Tue, 16 Jan 2024
The Century Room
Tucson
From $25
Miguel Zenón Quartet
Wed, 17 Jan 2024
The Century Room
Tucson
From $30
Melanie Sholtz & Aaron Rimbui: Reflections On Mama Africa
Thu, 18 Jan 2024
The Century Room
Tucson
From $30
Bill Cantos
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
The Century Room
Tucson
From $35
Lizzy & the Triggermen
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$25
The Black Market Trust
Sat, 20 Jan 2024
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$25
Linda May Han Oh Quintet
Sat, 20 Jan 2024
The Century Room
Tucson
From $35
The Surfrajettes
Wed, 28 Feb 2024
Club Congress
Tucson
$21.63
Michael Palascak: Not a Stalker Tour
Thu, 14 Mar 2024
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$23.18
A. Savage
Tue, 9 Apr 2024
Club Congress
Tucson
$25.24