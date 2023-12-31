Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Coming Up in SF
Upcoming events
Present, Cage World and Biterr
Sun, 8 Oct
Kilowatt
San Francisco
Free
The Circulators, Hard No, Leather Pet and DJ Shrimp Ripper
Thu, 12 Oct
Kilowatt
San Francisco
Free
Sleepbomb Record Release
Fri, 13 Oct
Kilowatt
San Francisco
Free
JORDAN SUCKLEY
Fri, 13 Oct
Halcyon SF
San Francisco
From $12
The Black Angels & The Dandy Warhols Afterparty!
Sat, 14 Oct
Kilowatt
San Francisco
$12.36
LATE REPLIES
Sat, 14 Oct
Halcyon SF
San Francisco
From $12
The Builders & The Butchers, Poser and Tess & The Details
Sun, 15 Oct
Kilowatt
San Francisco
$12.36
Tav Falco's Panther Burns, Isaac Rother & the Phantoms & DJ Omar *Popscene
Thu, 19 Oct
Kilowatt
San Francisco
$12.36
Bop Street w/ Russell + Yumi Quan
Fri, 20 Oct
Kilowatt
San Francisco
Free
NICOLE MOUDABER
Fri, 20 Oct
Halcyon SF
San Francisco
From $30.33
THE SHAPESHIFTERS
Sat, 21 Oct
Halcyon SF
San Francisco
From $12
Ghorot (idaho) + Chrome Ghost + Snakemother (Free Show!)
Mon, 23 Oct
Kilowatt
San Francisco
Free
Trauma Ray & Kraus
Tue, 24 Oct
Kilowatt
San Francisco
$15.76
Pigs and Ponys and Peanut Butter - A Halloween Weekend Tribute Night
Thu, 26 Oct
Kilowatt
San Francisco
Free
STELLA BOSSI
Thu, 26 Oct
Halcyon SF
San Francisco
From $12
OUT OF THIS WORLD HALLOWEEN: 4 Night Weekend Pass
26 Oct - 30 Oct
Halcyon SF
San Francisco
From $82
Patriarchy, Yama Uba & Tropical City
Fri, 27 Oct
Kilowatt
San Francisco
$19.06
LILLY PALMER
Fri, 27 Oct
Halcyon SF
San Francisco
From $30.33
Psyched! Fest 2023
Sat, 28 Oct
Kilowatt
San Francisco
$29.36
Torture Garden San Francisco
Sat, 28 Oct
The Regency Ballroom
San Francisco
From $86.52
GENE FARRIS
Sat, 28 Oct
Halcyon SF
San Francisco
From $17.67
SPACE MOTION
Sun, 29 Oct
Halcyon SF
San Francisco
From $30.33
MIJA: NO RULES HALLOWEEN
Tue, 31 Oct
Halcyon SF
San Francisco
From $17.67
CVCC, Run Motor Run and The Strange Ones
Wed, 1 Nov
Kilowatt
San Francisco
Free
Plastic Harpoons, Catch Prichard and Adam Spry
Fri, 3 Nov
Kilowatt
San Francisco
Free
JESS BAYS
Fri, 3 Nov
Halcyon SF
San Francisco
From $12
Freqz, Cayley Spivey, April Flowers, Deanna Dilandro and DJ n0be
Sat, 4 Nov
Kilowatt
San Francisco
$13.50
Carnaby 4, The Minks & Bond Girl
Sun, 5 Nov
Kilowatt
San Francisco
Free
The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Drought, Love Spiral & Suplex
Mon, 6 Nov
Kilowatt
San Francisco
$14.63
Acid Mothers Temple and Dead Leaf Echo
Wed, 8 Nov
Kilowatt
San Francisco
$23.69
Katy Guillen and the Drive, Dog Party and Mutt
Thu, 9 Nov
Kilowatt
San Francisco
$14.63
Silk Road Truckers, Taco Mosh and Jackie and the Moons
Fri, 10 Nov
Kilowatt
San Francisco
Free
Hotel VIA Doubler -Dim Kelly
Sat, 11 Nov
Hotel VIA
San Francisco
Tallies & Shady Cove
Tue, 14 Nov
Kilowatt
San Francisco
$14.63
Spiritual Cramp, Claimed Choice (Lyon, France) and Slugger
Wed, 15 Nov
Kilowatt
San Francisco
$19.06
Laurel Halo + Joel St. Julien + Leila Bordreuil
Thu, 16 Nov
The Lab
San Francisco
$24
Hotel Via Doubler - Guti (Live)
Sat, 18 Nov
Hotel VIA
San Francisco
Jack Callahan & Jeff Witscher + Drought Spa
Sat, 18 Nov
The Lab
San Francisco
$15.87
Powerplant (UK), Marbled Eye, Simulation & DJ Bitchfork
Sat, 18 Nov
Kilowatt
San Francisco
$12.36
BYOR
Fri, 24 Nov
Halcyon SF
San Francisco
From $12
Federale, Rykarda Parasol and Sarah Bethe Nelson
Sat, 2 Dec
Kilowatt
San Francisco
$13.39
Diesel Boy and Versus The World
Fri, 8 Dec
Kilowatt
San Francisco
$19.68
JJJJJerome Ellis + Agnes Martian
Fri, 8 Dec
The Lab
San Francisco
$23.80
Charles Moothart & the Fast Band, Thunder Boys and Gary On The 1’s & 2’s
Fri, 15 Dec
Kilowatt
San Francisco
$18.54
Stephen O'Malley and François J Bonnet
Fri, 15 Dec
The Lab
San Francisco
$29.46
New Year’s Eve w/ Pussy Riot, Dwarves and more…
Sun, 31 Dec 2023
Kilowatt
San Francisco
From $81.37
Oppressed Logic, Nihilist Cunt, Los Huaycos and Speed Wobble
Fri, 2 Feb 2024
Kilowatt
San Francisco
$15.15