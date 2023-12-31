Coming Up in SF

Upcoming events

Present, Cage World and BiterrSun, 8 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
Free
The Circulators, Hard No, Leather Pet and DJ Shrimp RipperThu, 12 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
Free
Sleepbomb Record ReleaseFri, 13 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
Free
JORDAN SUCKLEYFri, 13 Oct
Halcyon SFSan Francisco
From $12
The Black Angels & The Dandy Warhols Afterparty! Sat, 14 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
$12.36
LATE REPLIESSat, 14 Oct
Halcyon SFSan Francisco
From $12
The Builders & The Butchers, Poser and Tess & The DetailsSun, 15 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
$12.36
Tav Falco's Panther Burns, Isaac Rother & the Phantoms & DJ Omar *PopsceneThu, 19 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
$12.36
Bop Street w/ Russell + Yumi QuanFri, 20 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
Free
NICOLE MOUDABERFri, 20 Oct
Halcyon SFSan Francisco
From $30.33
THE SHAPESHIFTERS Sat, 21 Oct
Halcyon SFSan Francisco
From $12
Ghorot (idaho) + Chrome Ghost + Snakemother (Free Show!)Mon, 23 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
Free
Trauma Ray & KrausTue, 24 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
$15.76
Pigs and Ponys and Peanut Butter - A Halloween Weekend Tribute NightThu, 26 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
Free
STELLA BOSSIThu, 26 Oct
Halcyon SFSan Francisco
From $12
OUT OF THIS WORLD HALLOWEEN: 4 Night Weekend Pass26 Oct - 30 Oct
Halcyon SFSan Francisco
From $82
Patriarchy, Yama Uba & Tropical City Fri, 27 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
$19.06
LILLY PALMERFri, 27 Oct
Halcyon SFSan Francisco
From $30.33
Psyched! Fest 2023 Sat, 28 Oct
KilowattSan Francisco
$29.36
Torture Garden San Francisco Sat, 28 Oct
The Regency BallroomSan Francisco
From $86.52
GENE FARRISSat, 28 Oct
Halcyon SFSan Francisco
From $17.67
SPACE MOTIONSun, 29 Oct
Halcyon SFSan Francisco
From $30.33
MIJA: NO RULES HALLOWEEN Tue, 31 Oct
Halcyon SFSan Francisco
From $17.67
CVCC, Run Motor Run and The Strange OnesWed, 1 Nov
KilowattSan Francisco
Free
Plastic Harpoons, Catch Prichard and Adam SpryFri, 3 Nov
KilowattSan Francisco
Free
JESS BAYSFri, 3 Nov
Halcyon SFSan Francisco
From $12
Freqz, Cayley Spivey, April Flowers, Deanna Dilandro and DJ n0beSat, 4 Nov
KilowattSan Francisco
$13.50
Carnaby 4, The Minks & Bond Girl Sun, 5 Nov
KilowattSan Francisco
Free
The Holy Ghost Tabernacle Choir, Drought, Love Spiral & SuplexMon, 6 Nov
KilowattSan Francisco
$14.63
Acid Mothers Temple and Dead Leaf EchoWed, 8 Nov
KilowattSan Francisco
$23.69
Katy Guillen and the Drive, Dog Party and MuttThu, 9 Nov
KilowattSan Francisco
$14.63
Silk Road Truckers, Taco Mosh and Jackie and the MoonsFri, 10 Nov
KilowattSan Francisco
Free
Hotel VIA Doubler -Dim KellySat, 11 Nov
Hotel VIASan Francisco
Tallies & Shady CoveTue, 14 Nov
KilowattSan Francisco
$14.63
Spiritual Cramp, Claimed Choice (Lyon, France) and Slugger Wed, 15 Nov
KilowattSan Francisco
$19.06
Laurel Halo + Joel St. Julien + Leila BordreuilThu, 16 Nov
The LabSan Francisco
$24
Hotel Via Doubler - Guti (Live)Sat, 18 Nov
Hotel VIASan Francisco
Jack Callahan & Jeff Witscher + Drought SpaSat, 18 Nov
The LabSan Francisco
$15.87
Powerplant (UK), Marbled Eye, Simulation & DJ BitchforkSat, 18 Nov
KilowattSan Francisco
$12.36
BYORFri, 24 Nov
Halcyon SFSan Francisco
From $12
Federale, Rykarda Parasol and Sarah Bethe NelsonSat, 2 Dec
KilowattSan Francisco
$13.39
Diesel Boy and Versus The WorldFri, 8 Dec
KilowattSan Francisco
$19.68
JJJJJerome Ellis + Agnes MartianFri, 8 Dec
The LabSan Francisco
$23.80
Charles Moothart & the Fast Band, Thunder Boys and Gary On The 1’s & 2’sFri, 15 Dec
KilowattSan Francisco
$18.54
Stephen O'Malley and François J BonnetFri, 15 Dec
The LabSan Francisco
$29.46
New Year’s Eve w/ Pussy Riot, Dwarves and more…Sun, 31 Dec 2023
KilowattSan Francisco
From $81.37
Oppressed Logic, Nihilist Cunt, Los Huaycos and Speed WobbleFri, 2 Feb 2024
KilowattSan Francisco
$15.15