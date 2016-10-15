Coming Up in Seattle

Upcoming events

Lindstrom and the Limit, Sabrina Saed15 Oct - 16 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$15.45
Surrija, Miguel Escobar, Lucia Flores-WisemanMon, 16 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$15.45
The Crocodile Presents: Godcaster, Reverse DeathTue, 17 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$22.66
Dusty Suns, Balcony Bridge, North by North, Drea & the MarilynsWed, 18 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$15.45
Brent Amaker and The Rodeo, Valley Suns, Emi PopThu, 19 Oct
Belltown Yacht ClubSeattle
$22.62
Alessandra Rose, Whiskey Class, The High BeamsThu, 19 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$19.57
The Builders and the Butchers, Kilcid Band, Times InfinityFri, 20 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$19.57
BUKEZ FINEZTFri, 20 Oct
Cherry ComplexSeattle
From $11.33
Shit ShowSat, 21 Oct
Timbre RoomSeattle
$13.60
Biddadat, Desperate Electric, M. FemmeSat, 21 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$15.45
JUI-SEASat, 21 Oct
KremwerkSeattle
$11.33
Body 2 BodySat, 21 Oct
Timbre RoomSeattle
$11.33
Drew Martin Album Release w/ Alberta & the Dead Eyes, Maya MarieSun, 22 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$25.75
Cactus Lee, Lee Baggett, Adam AmramMon, 23 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$15.45
White Shark Cafe, The Things You Forgot, Last WavesTue, 24 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$15.45
BUZZBTNS, PR for Monsters, Mysterious TeriyakiWed, 25 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$15.45
Cat Valley, Having Issues, The Sky Rained Heroes, BassafrasThu, 26 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$19.57
It Girl!Fri, 27 Oct
Timbre RoomSeattle
$17
Dining Dead, The Hoot Hoots, The Holy TailfeathersFri, 27 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$15.45
Kings ~ A Drag King Show ~ Demonic DungeonSat, 28 Oct
KremwerkSeattle
From $11.33
Boots! HELL-O-WEEN 60s Dance Party À Go-GoSat, 28 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$19.57
CrazySexyCool Sat, 28 Oct
Timbre RoomSeattle
$17
Club SLIPSat, 28 Oct
Kremwerk - Timbre Room - Cherry ComplexSeattle
From $13.39
C.C. Presents Spellbound: a Halloween themed pole showcaseSun, 29 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$27.81
PVA, guestsMon, 30 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$20.60
Fabulous Downey Brothers, Vanilla Abstract, Art Gecko, AsterhouseTue, 31 Oct
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$15.45
Safeword // Dungeons & DildosFri, 3 Nov
KremwerkSeattle
$22.66
J:KENZO + SUBSTANCE Fri, 3 Nov
KremwerkSeattle
From $13.44
Braly Sangster, Abbey BlackwellTue, 7 Nov
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$15.45
Babes in Canyon, OllellaWed, 8 Nov
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$19.57
Tractor Tavern Presents: The Last Revel, guestsThu, 9 Nov
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$16.48
Deep Contour x Restless Planet: Mihai PopoviciuFri, 10 Nov
Cherry ComplexSeattle
From $20
The Crocodile Presents The SpongesFri, 10 Nov
Cherry ComplexSeattle
$28.33
Medejin Album Release w/ Rub and Tomo NakayamaSat, 11 Nov
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$15.45
Disco Dust: All Vinyl Disco NightSat, 11 Nov
Cherry ComplexSeattle
$11.33
Prim, Myriads, M.O.S.S.Sun, 12 Nov
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$15.45
The Crocodile Presents: Buffalo Nichols, guestsMon, 13 Nov
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$22.66
Erick Irons, Natalie Hanes, Kyle NicholasWed, 15 Nov
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$15.45
Thunder Honey, Intisaar, Chava MirelThu, 16 Nov
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$15.45
Cloudbreak Presents: Smokey Brights w/ Night Heron, mega catFri, 17 Nov
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$19.57
THEE BAILE 🇧🇷Fri, 17 Nov
Cherry ComplexSeattle
$11.33
Cloudbreak Presents: Smokey Brights w/ Hank Lemon, mega catSat, 18 Nov
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$19.57
TURBOSat, 18 Nov
Timbre RoomSeattle
From $17
Ember Mist, Shadow Pattern, YUELANSun, 19 Nov
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$15.45
Aryana León, Oranj Goodman, SassieThaCapMon, 20 Nov
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$15.45
Mary Eliza, Lilly Miller, MeiweiTue, 21 Nov
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$15.45
3rd Annual Amateur Night Thanksgiving Eve Party!Wed, 22 Nov
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$19.57
Coral Grief, generifus, PitschouseTue, 28 Nov
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$15.45
Debbie Miller (EP release) w/ Betsy Olson, Alie BylandWed, 29 Nov
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$15.45
Mikey Moo, Teenage Sequence, Style King of the WeekThu, 30 Nov
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$19.57
Safeword // Santa's Sexy SoiréeFri, 1 Dec
KremwerkSeattle
$22.66
The Crocodile Presents: draag me, w/ SqipTue, 5 Dec
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$20.60
A Night of Alt-Pop ft. Chelle & Kellan w/ special guests Lane Lines, Rap GhostThu, 7 Dec
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$15.45
Bodytalk Presents: Miss BashfulFri, 8 Dec
Cherry ComplexSeattle
From $17
BIRTH OF K ft. Salt Lick, M.O.S.S., Teenage Toad, Scorn DogSat, 9 Dec
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$15.45
Petal Supply x umru: Tour-Based CombatFri, 15 Dec
KremwerkSeattle
From $11.33
Pantsuitguy, Magenta Wave, The DeparturesWed, 20 Dec
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$15.45
Molly Parden, guestsThu, 4 Jan 2024
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$19.57
The Crocodile Presents: Steve MasonSat, 4 May 2024
The Sunset TavernSeattle
$31.93