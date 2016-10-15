Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Coming Up in Seattle
Upcoming events
Lindstrom and the Limit, Sabrina Saed
15 Oct - 16 Oct
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$15.45
Surrija, Miguel Escobar, Lucia Flores-Wiseman
Mon, 16 Oct
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$15.45
The Crocodile Presents: Godcaster, Reverse Death
Tue, 17 Oct
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$22.66
Dusty Suns, Balcony Bridge, North by North, Drea & the Marilyns
Wed, 18 Oct
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$15.45
Brent Amaker and The Rodeo, Valley Suns, Emi Pop
Thu, 19 Oct
Belltown Yacht Club
Seattle
$22.62
Alessandra Rose, Whiskey Class, The High Beams
Thu, 19 Oct
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$19.57
The Builders and the Butchers, Kilcid Band, Times Infinity
Fri, 20 Oct
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$19.57
BUKEZ FINEZT
Fri, 20 Oct
Cherry Complex
Seattle
From $11.33
Shit Show
Sat, 21 Oct
Timbre Room
Seattle
$13.60
Biddadat, Desperate Electric, M. Femme
Sat, 21 Oct
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$15.45
JUI-SEA
Sat, 21 Oct
Kremwerk
Seattle
$11.33
Body 2 Body
Sat, 21 Oct
Timbre Room
Seattle
$11.33
Drew Martin Album Release w/ Alberta & the Dead Eyes, Maya Marie
Sun, 22 Oct
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$25.75
Cactus Lee, Lee Baggett, Adam Amram
Mon, 23 Oct
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$15.45
White Shark Cafe, The Things You Forgot, Last Waves
Tue, 24 Oct
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$15.45
BUZZBTNS, PR for Monsters, Mysterious Teriyaki
Wed, 25 Oct
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$15.45
Cat Valley, Having Issues, The Sky Rained Heroes, Bassafras
Thu, 26 Oct
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$19.57
It Girl!
Fri, 27 Oct
Timbre Room
Seattle
$17
Dining Dead, The Hoot Hoots, The Holy Tailfeathers
Fri, 27 Oct
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$15.45
Kings ~ A Drag King Show ~ Demonic Dungeon
Sat, 28 Oct
Kremwerk
Seattle
From $11.33
Boots! HELL-O-WEEN 60s Dance Party À Go-Go
Sat, 28 Oct
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$19.57
CrazySexyCool
Sat, 28 Oct
Timbre Room
Seattle
$17
Club SLIP
Sat, 28 Oct
Kremwerk - Timbre Room - Cherry Complex
Seattle
From $13.39
C.C. Presents Spellbound: a Halloween themed pole showcase
Sun, 29 Oct
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$27.81
PVA, guests
Mon, 30 Oct
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$20.60
Fabulous Downey Brothers, Vanilla Abstract, Art Gecko, Asterhouse
Tue, 31 Oct
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$15.45
Safeword // Dungeons & Dildos
Fri, 3 Nov
Kremwerk
Seattle
$22.66
J:KENZO + SUBSTANCE
Fri, 3 Nov
Kremwerk
Seattle
From $13.44
Braly Sangster, Abbey Blackwell
Tue, 7 Nov
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$15.45
Babes in Canyon, Ollella
Wed, 8 Nov
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$19.57
Tractor Tavern Presents: The Last Revel, guests
Thu, 9 Nov
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$16.48
Deep Contour x Restless Planet: Mihai Popoviciu
Fri, 10 Nov
Cherry Complex
Seattle
From $20
The Crocodile Presents The Sponges
Fri, 10 Nov
Cherry Complex
Seattle
$28.33
Medejin Album Release w/ Rub and Tomo Nakayama
Sat, 11 Nov
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$15.45
Disco Dust: All Vinyl Disco Night
Sat, 11 Nov
Cherry Complex
Seattle
$11.33
Prim, Myriads, M.O.S.S.
Sun, 12 Nov
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$15.45
The Crocodile Presents: Buffalo Nichols, guests
Mon, 13 Nov
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$22.66
Erick Irons, Natalie Hanes, Kyle Nicholas
Wed, 15 Nov
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$15.45
Thunder Honey, Intisaar, Chava Mirel
Thu, 16 Nov
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$15.45
Cloudbreak Presents: Smokey Brights w/ Night Heron, mega cat
Fri, 17 Nov
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$19.57
THEE BAILE 🇧🇷
Fri, 17 Nov
Cherry Complex
Seattle
$11.33
Cloudbreak Presents: Smokey Brights w/ Hank Lemon, mega cat
Sat, 18 Nov
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$19.57
TURBO
Sat, 18 Nov
Timbre Room
Seattle
From $17
Ember Mist, Shadow Pattern, YUELAN
Sun, 19 Nov
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$15.45
Aryana León, Oranj Goodman, SassieThaCap
Mon, 20 Nov
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$15.45
Mary Eliza, Lilly Miller, Meiwei
Tue, 21 Nov
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$15.45
3rd Annual Amateur Night Thanksgiving Eve Party!
Wed, 22 Nov
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$19.57
Coral Grief, generifus, Pitschouse
Tue, 28 Nov
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$15.45
Debbie Miller (EP release) w/ Betsy Olson, Alie Byland
Wed, 29 Nov
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$15.45
Mikey Moo, Teenage Sequence, Style King of the Week
Thu, 30 Nov
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$19.57
Safeword // Santa's Sexy Soirée
Fri, 1 Dec
Kremwerk
Seattle
$22.66
The Crocodile Presents: draag me, w/ Sqip
Tue, 5 Dec
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$20.60
A Night of Alt-Pop ft. Chelle & Kellan w/ special guests Lane Lines, Rap Ghost
Thu, 7 Dec
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$15.45
Bodytalk Presents: Miss Bashful
Fri, 8 Dec
Cherry Complex
Seattle
From $17
BIRTH OF K ft. Salt Lick, M.O.S.S., Teenage Toad, Scorn Dog
Sat, 9 Dec
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$15.45
Petal Supply x umru: Tour-Based Combat
Fri, 15 Dec
Kremwerk
Seattle
From $11.33
Pantsuitguy, Magenta Wave, The Departures
Wed, 20 Dec
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$15.45
Molly Parden, guests
Thu, 4 Jan 2024
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$19.57
The Crocodile Presents: Steve Mason
Sat, 4 May 2024
The Sunset Tavern
Seattle
$31.93