Coming Up in San Diego
Upcoming events
Blank Banshee
Sun, 8 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$22.15
Sol w/ Oblé Reed
Mon, 9 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
Godcaster w/ Brutus VIII, Omo Cloud
Tue, 10 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$15.97
Meltt w/ Winnabego
Wed, 11 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
Luna Luna & Michael Seyer w/ Pincey
Thu, 12 Oct
Quartyard
San Diego
$25.75
Djunah w/ Holy Tears, Poor
Thu, 12 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$20.09
Field Medic
Fri, 13 Oct
Quartyard
San Diego
$25.75
De Lux w/ Revenge Wife, Nite Lapse
Fri, 13 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
TENGGER
Sat, 14 Oct
The Loft @ UC San Diego
San Diego
From Free
N.D.V.S.T. PRESENTS: SPOOKY PERREO 👻🎃
Sat, 14 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
TV Smith’s THE ADVERTS, The Shadow
Sun, 15 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$29.87
Ruby Haunt w/ Caroline Loveglow
Mon, 16 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
Noah Vonne + Bluphoria
Tue, 17 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
Born Without Bones, Lady Denim, Dolphins on Acid
Wed, 18 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
Willi Carlisle, Rachel Baiman
Thu, 19 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
Claud
Thu, 19 Oct
The Loft @ UC San Diego
San Diego
From Free
MAE w/ Veaux
Fri, 20 Oct
Quartyard
San Diego
From $31.42
Los Shadows w/ Twin Seas, Jesus Guerrero (of Ramona)
Fri, 20 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
Friends & Disco: Day Gala
Sat, 21 Oct
JuneShine Ranch
San Diego
Free
Jonathan Bree w/ Marion Raw, Francis Lung
Sat, 21 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$24.21
Jeromes Dream, …and today it was you
Sun, 22 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
Warmduscher w/ Aloe Vera
Mon, 23 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$21.12
CIVIC w/ SWEAT, Daydream Twins
Tue, 24 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$21.12
Holy Fawn w/ Caracara, Lowheaven
Wed, 25 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
Good Morning w/ Lauren Early
Thu, 26 Oct
Quartyard
San Diego
$25.24
Giacomo Turra with The Funky Minutes, Anthony Cullins
Thu, 26 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
The Backfires
Thu, 26 Oct
The Loft @ UC San Diego
San Diego
From Free
Frankie and the Witch Fingers w/ Monsterwatch
Fri, 27 Oct
Quartyard
San Diego
$25.24
We're The New Romantics💋: 1989 T.V. Listening & Dance ParTay
Fri, 27 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$24.21
underscores w/ Jedwill
Sat, 28 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$22.15
Pep Rally! Halloween Prom w/ Izzy Outerspace, Night Swims, Sidne
Sun, 29 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$12.88
Ratboys
Sun, 29 Oct
The Loft @ UC San Diego
San Diego
From Free
NOT.GREENDAY
Mon, 30 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
Daring Greatly w/ Ash Easton
Tue, 31 Oct
Soda Bar
San Diego
$15.97
Billy Raffoul w/ Lucy Gaffney, The Indiana Drones
Wed, 1 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$24.21
Two Lanes
Thu, 2 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
Sonido Gallo Negro w/ La Cosecha Internacional
Fri, 3 Nov
Quartyard
San Diego
$25.24
Moon Walker w/ Nordista Freeze, JARA
Fri, 3 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
Daisy Chain #13 w/ EAZYBAKED
Sat, 4 Nov
WICKED WEST (open air)
San Diego
$30
Chase Petra & Carpool Tunnel w/ Lavalove
Sat, 4 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$22.15
Girl Ray
Sat, 4 Nov
The Loft @ UC San Diego
San Diego
From Free
La Doña w/ Danie
Sun, 5 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$24.21
Chris Luno & dj poolboi
Tue, 7 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$24.21
Be Your Own Pet w/ Birthday Girl
Wed, 8 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$26.78
Sydney Sprague – The “Somebody in Hell Loves You!” Tour
Thu, 9 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
Small Black: 10 Years of Limits of Desire w/ Geographer, Claire George
Fri, 10 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$27.81
FRENSHIP w/ Torine
Sat, 11 Nov
Quartyard
San Diego
$25.24
Soda’s 15 Year Anniversary: Weatherbox, Positioner, Future Crooks
Sat, 11 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$12
Stop Light Observations w/ Little Bird
Sun, 12 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$24.21
GIFT & Peel Dream Magazine w/ moondaddy
Mon, 13 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
A Giant Dog w/ TsuShiMaMiRe, Hurricane Kate
Tue, 14 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
Hate Drugs w/ The Hayds, Devon Thompson
Wed, 15 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
SadGirl w/ Sleepy Pearls
Thu, 16 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$24.21
An Evening w/ Mating Ritual, Loviet, Lead Pony
Fri, 17 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
Daisy Chain #14 w/ Lab Group
Sat, 18 Nov
WICKED WEST (open air)
San Diego
$42.75
Nick Pagan & Nicky Egan w/ DJ Jensine Benitez
Sun, 19 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$24.21
Hazel English
Tue, 21 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$24.21
Rosegarden Funeral Party
Wed, 22 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$15.97
The Delta Bombers w/ The Sleepwalkers
Sat, 25 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$24.21
Surf Trash w/ BluNites, Kelpbeds
Sun, 26 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$15.97
The Ivy w/ Mad Honey
Mon, 27 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
Dante Elephante x Rudy De Anda
Tue, 28 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$24.21
The Palms
Wed, 29 Nov
Soda Bar
San Diego
$22.15
Ishi
Tue, 5 Dec
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
Cathedral Bells w/ Haunt Me
Wed, 6 Dec
Soda Bar
San Diego
$19.06
Your Neighbors
Thu, 7 Dec
Soda Bar
San Diego
$21.12
Healy
Fri, 8 Dec
Soda Bar
San Diego
$22.15
Codeine
Sat, 9 Dec
Soda Bar
San Diego
$29.87
Harbour w/ Arms Akimbo, Sylmar
Sat, 16 Dec
Soda Bar
San Diego
$22.15
Betray The Silence ft. Blue Worship, Mercury Girl, MK Ultra, Faellow, DJ Rob Logic
Tue, 19 Dec
Soda Bar
San Diego
$10.82
Disclosure vs. Fred Again.. Tribute Dance Party
Sat, 30 Dec
Soda Bar
San Diego
From Free
Christopher
Thu, 25 Jan 2024
Soda Bar
San Diego
$26.78
The Bygones
Tue, 21 May 2024
Soda Bar
San Diego
$24.21