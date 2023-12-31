Browse events
Coming Up in Sacramento
Upcoming events
Free Day Party - Dayvibes ft. Birdee
Sat, 21 Oct
The Flamingo House
Sacramento
Free
Chee at The Flamingo House
Fri, 27 Oct
The Flamingo House
Sacramento
$10
Drag Brunch "The Coop" Halloween Edition
Sat, 28 Oct
Darling Aviary
Sacramento
$20
Tropical 25 Year Anniversary Party ft. Ardalan
Fri, 3 Nov
The Flamingo House
Sacramento
$7
Bag Raiders (DJ set) at The Flamingo House
Sun, 5 Nov
The Flamingo House
Sacramento
$10
Found Spaces Tour (Ternion Sound X The Widdler)
Sun, 12 Nov
The Flamingo House
Sacramento
$20
Mija at The Flamingo House
Fri, 24 Nov
The Flamingo House
Sacramento
$25
NYE at the Flamingo House ft. Flamingosis
Sun, 31 Dec 2023
The Flamingo House
Sacramento
$40