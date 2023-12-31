Coming Up in Sacramento

Upcoming events

Free Day Party - Dayvibes ft. Birdee Sat, 21 Oct
The Flamingo House Sacramento
Free
Chee at The Flamingo HouseFri, 27 Oct
The Flamingo House Sacramento
$10
Drag Brunch "The Coop" Halloween EditionSat, 28 Oct
Darling AviarySacramento
$20
Tropical 25 Year Anniversary Party ft. ArdalanFri, 3 Nov
The Flamingo House Sacramento
$7
Bag Raiders (DJ set) at The Flamingo HouseSun, 5 Nov
The Flamingo House Sacramento
$10
Found Spaces Tour (Ternion Sound X The Widdler)Sun, 12 Nov
The Flamingo House Sacramento
$20
Mija at The Flamingo House Fri, 24 Nov
The Flamingo House Sacramento
$25
NYE at the Flamingo House ft. FlamingosisSun, 31 Dec 2023
The Flamingo House Sacramento
$40