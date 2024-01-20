Browse events
Coming Up in Richmond
Upcoming events
Beggars "Follow Me" EP release show
Mon, 16 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
$12.12
Two Steppin' Tuesday ft. Cassidy Snider & Friends
Tue, 17 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
$12.12
Happy Hour: Justin Paciocco
Wed, 18 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Tantric w/ Half Past Dead and Grouser
Wed, 18 Oct
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $12.19
Bone Machine, Daisychain, The Saturn Death Cult
Wed, 18 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
$12.12
Happy Hour: Prabir
Thu, 19 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Fooz Fighters: The Award Winning Foo Fighters Tribute
Thu, 19 Oct
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $20.89
Elijah Johnston at Get Tight Lounge
Thu, 19 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
$9.70
Happy Hour: Brand Franklin
Fri, 20 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
The Shack Band at Get Tight Lounge
Fri, 20 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
$18.19
Lez Zeppelin
Sat, 21 Oct
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $27.39
Chandler & Billy Marchiafava at Get Tight Lounge
Sat, 21 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
$14.55
Shinobi Takeover: Anime Riot
Sat, 21 Oct
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $20.89
GRAVEDGR: Afterlife Tour
Sat, 21 Oct
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $20.89
Trick or Treat a Family Friendly Halloween Party
Sun, 22 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
80's Karaoke!!
Mon, 23 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Two Steppin' Tuesday ft. Ramona and The Holy Smokes
Tue, 24 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
$9.70
Happy Hour: James Richardson
Wed, 25 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Vinyl Williams at Get Tight Lounge
Wed, 25 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
$14.55
Happy Hour: Paulo Franco
Thu, 26 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Happy Hour: Mackenzie Roark
Fri, 27 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Sexbruise? at Get Tight Lounge
Fri, 27 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
$18.19
Icona Pop: Fall 2023 Tour | Halloween Weekend
Fri, 27 Oct
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $23.09
Wifisfuneral | Ghost Have No Eyes Tour
Sat, 28 Oct
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $20.89
Easy Honey & The Cellar Dwellars & Jack Stepanian
Sat, 28 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
$14.55
Morgan Page | Halloween Weekend
Sat, 28 Oct
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $20.89
Local Dead People, A Grateful Dead Tribute Feat. members of Kendall Street Company
Sun, 29 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
$12.12
Dolly Parton & Kenny Rogers Look- Alike Contest and Country Karaoke
Tue, 31 Oct
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Happy Hour: Tristan Dougherty
Wed, 1 Nov
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Happy Hour: Chip Hale
Thu, 2 Nov
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Austin Meade
Thu, 2 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $20.89
Happy Hour: Ward Harrison
Fri, 3 Nov
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
The Lizards: Phish Tribute Band
Fri, 3 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $20.89
The Great Beforetimes/Dogwood Tales/Caroline Vain
Fri, 3 Nov
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
$14.55
Chris Leggett & The Copper Line, Strong Water
Sat, 4 Nov
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
$12.12
The S.A.U.C.E Band Live
Sat, 4 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $20.89
Kool Keith: Black Elvis Tour 2
Sun, 5 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $33.90
Suntitle, Gollylagging, Tiberius
Sun, 5 Nov
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
$12.12
Cowpoke Karaoke
Tue, 7 Nov
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Happy Hour: Corey Wells
Wed, 8 Nov
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
War Hippies
Wed, 8 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $14.39
Happy Hour: Ian Blackwood
Thu, 9 Nov
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Red Not Chili Peppers
Thu, 9 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $14.39
Happy Hour: Warren Campbell
Fri, 10 Nov
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Kids in America: Totally 80's Tribute Band
Fri, 10 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $20.89
Breaths, Kristeva, Deadload
Sat, 11 Nov
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
$12.12
Waka Flocka Flame
Sat, 11 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $37.20
Happy Hour: Justin Paciocco
Wed, 15 Nov
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Happy Hour: Prabir
Thu, 16 Nov
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Happy Hour: Brand Franklin
Fri, 17 Nov
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Sander van Doorn
Fri, 17 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $20.89
Relly B Live!
Sat, 18 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $14.39
Happy Hour: James Richardson
Wed, 22 Nov
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Happy Hour: Mackenzie Roark
Fri, 24 Nov
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
The Warped Tour Band: A Tribute to Emo/Pop Punk
Fri, 24 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $20.89
90's Karaoke!!
Fri, 24 Nov
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Hey Ma! All R&B. All Luv. All Night.
Sat, 25 Nov
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $20
Happy Hour: Ward Harrison
Fri, 1 Dec
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Fleetwood Macked: The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute
Fri, 1 Dec
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $20.89
Gudfella 2023 Tour
Fri, 1 Dec
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $16.81
Doom Flamingo
Sat, 2 Dec
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $27.39
Lil Lotus & Makeout
Tue, 5 Dec
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $17
Cowpoke Karaoke
Tue, 5 Dec
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Happy Hour: Tristan Dougherty
Wed, 6 Dec
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Happy Hour: Chip Hale
Thu, 7 Dec
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Happy Hour: Warren Campbell
Fri, 8 Dec
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
The Inferno: Kyle Kinch
Sat, 9 Dec
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $14.39
Bask, Book Of Wyrms, Gnawing
Sun, 10 Dec
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
$14.55
Happy Hour: Corey Wells
Wed, 13 Dec
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Taylor Swift: 1989 Dance Party
Wed, 13 Dec
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $14.39
Happy Hour: Ian Blackwood
Thu, 14 Dec
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Smells Like Nirvana
Thu, 14 Dec
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $24.79
Happy Hour: Brand Franklin
Fri, 15 Dec
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Dave Matthews Band Tribute Band
Fri, 15 Dec
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $18
Jessica Audiffred: Mad House World Tour
Sat, 16 Dec
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $20.89
Happy Hour: Justin Paciocco
Wed, 20 Dec
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Happy Hour: Prabir
Thu, 21 Dec
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Massane
Sat, 23 Dec
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $20.89
Happy Hour: James Richardson
Wed, 27 Dec
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Happy Hour: Paulo Franco
Thu, 28 Dec
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Happy Hour: Mackenzie Roark
Fri, 29 Dec
Get Tight Lounge
Richmond
Free
Tritonal - 15 Years of Enhanced Music Tour
Sat, 30 Dec
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $29.60
Luci
Sat, 20 Jan 2024
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $21.88
Sugar Mountain - A Tribute to the Music of Neil Young
Sat, 2 Mar 2024
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $27.39
Nitti
Sat, 9 Mar 2024
Ember Music Hall
Richmond
From $15.38