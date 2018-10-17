Coming Up in Philadelphia

Browse events
RING, RING: A DOORBELL CAM FANTASIA
Sun, 15 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
$14.93
Charlie Hall / Chris Forsyth
Sun, 15 Oct
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
$49.44
An Evening with David "The Rock" Nelson
Mon, 16 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
$14.93
Perspective, A Lovely Hand to Hold, and more
Mon, 16 Oct
Foto Club
Philadelphia
$14.28
Tagabow: Expansion Pak Movie Release
17 Oct - 18 Oct
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
$17.85
MUTINY IN HEAVEN: NICK CAVE'S THE BIRTHDAY PARTY
Wed, 18 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
$18.66
Slauson Malone 1 and Colloboh
Thu, 19 Oct
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
$20.82
1-800-HOT-DUCK Video Night
Thu, 19 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
$12.44
Teenage Halloween, Superweaks, Puppy Angst & more
Fri, 20 Oct
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
$17.85
Daniel Villarreal
Fri, 20 Oct
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
$24.72
OXBOW / Couch Slut / Omit All
Fri, 20 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
$31.10
Thank You I'm Sorry, Mint Green, & Hotel Breakfast
Sat, 21 Oct
Creep Records
Philadelphia
$14.28
Passages ~ Ambient Channels and Crossings
Sat, 21 Oct
St. Michael's Lutheran Church
Philadelphia
$29.75
Xiu Xiu
Sat, 21 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
$27.36
Daniel Villarreal
Sat, 21 Oct
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
$24.72
Friends N Fam
Sat, 21 Oct
Warehouse on Watts
Philadelphia
$9.52
Sincere Engineer
Sun, 22 Oct
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
$20.23
Soft Idiot / Disco2 / Hello Shark / Swim Camp
Sun, 22 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
$17.42
Prize Horse, Trembler, and more
Fri, 27 Oct
Creep Records
Philadelphia
$14.28
Glass Box Fest Day One and Day Two Bundle Tickets
Fri, 27 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
$31.10
Glass Box Fest Day One
Fri, 27 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
$18.66
Squirrel Flower, Truth Club, and Boo Boo Spoiler
Fri, 27 Oct
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
$19.04
Adegoke Steve Colson's Universal Unity Trio
Fri, 27 Oct
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
$37.08
Glass Box Fest Day Two
Sat, 28 Oct
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
$18.66
Nick Millevoi's Digital Reaction
Sat, 28 Oct
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
$24.72
Making Time PURE HALLOWEEN™
Sat, 28 Oct
TRANSCENDENTAL Secret Location
Philadelphia
$35.69
Marshall Allen's Ghost Horizons
Tue, 31 Oct
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
$43.26
4th Annual Nova Award: Honoring Odean Pope
Wed, 1 Nov
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
$154.50
Julie
Wed, 1 Nov
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
$20.01
Cold Court / Precious Little Life / See Plus / Natl Park Srvc
Thu, 2 Nov
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
$16.17
Oceans And (Tim Berne/Hank Roberts/Aurora Nealand)
Thu, 2 Nov
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
$30.90
Pegboy, Flag of Democracy, Grumble, and more
Fri, 3 Nov
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
$23.79
Friends Of Jerry (Dead Night)
Sat, 4 Nov
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
$23.79
Dosser / Cigarettes For Breakfast / Spirit Weak / Cutie Riot
Sat, 4 Nov
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
$14.93
Cory Hanson with Slow Hand, and more TBA
Sun, 5 Nov
Creep Records
Philadelphia
$20.23
WHERE THE DEVIL ROAMS - Philly Premiere
Sun, 5 Nov
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
$14.93
GEORGES BATAILLE'S STORY OF THE EYE
Fri, 10 Nov
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
$14.93
- HOAGIEWAVE -
Sat, 11 Nov
48 Record Bar
Philadelphia
$17.85
Kyle Gordon
Sat, 11 Nov
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
$27.04
Pizzle and the Sizzle Sisters / Mother Hubbard / gloss / Romaine
Sun, 12 Nov
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
$18.66
The Weird and Wonderful World of Industrial Musicals with Steve Young
Thu, 16 Nov
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
$18.66
Halloween, Bedridden, and Ratsmagick
Fri, 17 Nov
Creep Records
Philadelphia
$14.28
Chase Petra, Carpool Tunnel, and more TBA
Fri, 17 Nov
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
$21.42
John-Allison Weiss, Future Teens, and Paper Bee
Sat, 18 Nov
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
$23.79
THROUGH THE LOOKING GLASS (1976) on 35mm
Sat, 18 Nov
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
$18.66
Driftwood Soldier, Troll 2, and more TBA
Sun, 19 Nov
Creep Records
Philadelphia
$14.28
Marshall Allen's Ghost Horizons
Tue, 28 Nov
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
$37.08
Oso Oso
Fri, 1 Dec
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
$26.18
Mauro Refosco performing Airto Moreira's Free
Fri, 1 Dec
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
$37.08
Another Michael (Album Release) and Jodi
Fri, 8 Dec
Creep Records
Philadelphia
$20.23
Br-An-Ch / Setting
Fri, 8 Dec
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
$30.90
Gabriel Meyer Creative Orchestra
Sat, 9 Dec
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
$12.36
Kassel Jaeger + Stephen O’Malley
Mon, 11 Dec
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
$37.08
Philthfest 2023
Fri, 15 Dec
Ukie Club
Philadelphia
$17.85
Hu Vibrational
Fri, 15 Dec
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
$37.08
Mars Williams and An Ayler Xmas
Fri, 22 Dec
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
$30.90
Marshall Allen's Ghost Horizons
Tue, 26 Dec
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
$37.08
APHASIA - World Premiere
Sat, 17 Feb 2024
PhilaMOCA
Philadelphia
$12.44
Makaya McCraven
Wed, 21 Feb 2024
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
$30.90
Makaya McCraven
Thu, 22 Feb 2024
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
$30.90
Horse Lords
Wed, 20 Mar 2024
Solar Myth
Philadelphia
$30.90