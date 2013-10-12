Coming Up in NYC

Upcoming events

REALM+: BROOKLYN MIRAGE 2023 END OF SEASON PASS 11 Aug - 28 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
$1,925.59
REALM: BROOKLYN MIRAGE 2023 END OF SEASON PASS11 Aug - 28 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
$1,410.59
HOME: BROOKLYN MIRAGE 2023 END OF SEASON PASS11 Aug - 28 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
$998.59
Mitch Rowland SigningMon, 9 Oct
Rough Trade NYCNew York
From $19
Slut Magic, Frida Kill, WifeKnife, BeeyotchMon, 9 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$17.10
Ta Ta to my TatasMon, 9 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$17
Reefer Madness: The Movie Musical w/ NYC Rocky Horror Cast!Mon, 9 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$17.51
KIM PETRAS: FEED THE BEAST WORLD TOURMon, 9 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $92.70
Funny MomsMon, 9 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$18.54
Gwuak!/Smoke Detector/Bird Week/Earthly TetherMon, 9 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$13.60
Breaking Sound NYCMon, 9 Oct
Berlin Under ANew York
From $22.05
Nick Di Maria & Indigo SevenMon, 9 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Reverend Vince Anderson & The Love Choir!Mon, 9 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Free
Monday Night KaraokeMon, 9 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
Free
Producer MondaysMon, 9 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
SYNTHICIDE: S Y Z Y G Y X, Nuxx Vomica, Hexx HeadTue, 10 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$15.94
Alli Millstein / Jacob King / Zoe FirnTue, 10 Oct
Pianos: ShowroomNew York
$11.33
MajorStage Presents: DEVY STONEZ @ The Meadows (Early Show)Tue, 10 Oct
The MeadowsNew York
From $27.50
Art, Music and Fashion Tue, 10 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Roof Show! OCTOGON, OrangePeelMystic, slicTue, 10 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
Lola Young, eliza elliottTue, 10 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$25.70
Mess, Dave Treut, The Broken RobotsTue, 10 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
$14.73
Pure Chaos Comedy Tue, 10 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
$11.33
Lotería Night! with Cholula Lemon and DJ carloskilledit Tue, 10 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$6.18
Comedy TuesdaysTue, 10 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
Free
The Sonder Bombs and the OpheliasTue, 10 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$17
Kissa Mode - Elissa Suckdog, Hank JacksonTue, 10 Oct
Hell PhoneNew York
Free
MajorStage Presents: Eugene Black @ The Meadows (Late Show)Tue, 10 Oct
The MeadowsNew York
From $27.50
Sister, Sister: Theater Camp Tue, 10 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$10
Mutual Benefit Performance + SigningWed, 11 Oct
Rough Trade NYCNew York
Free
Intercourse, Great Falls, Couch Slut, The Austerity ProgramWed, 11 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
Wednesday Night JazzWed, 11 Oct
Cafe ErzulieNew York
Free
Glass Band (Gunn, Nace, Truscinski) • MV Carbon • Wheatie MattiasichWed, 11 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$18.54
Coatie Pop, Dutch Experts, Primitive HeartWed, 11 Oct
The MeadowsNew York
$13.01
Art, Music and Fashion Wed, 11 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
The Toxhards, QWAM, Girl Scout CookiesWed, 11 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$13.60
Roof Show! Calamity Glamour, 12090 A.D., Aaron RocheWed, 11 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
Imaginary Tricks (EP Release), Looms (EP Release), Short PorchWed, 11 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$17.10
Long / QIRL / Full BleedWed, 11 Oct
Pianos: ShowroomNew York
$11.33
Snack Mix ft. Lip Talk, Jeremy Gustin, Wendy Eisenberg, Wendy Eisenberg, Koa Ho, Dani MurciaWed, 11 Oct
The Sultan Room RooftopNew York
$15.87
Christopher Tignor, "The Art of Surrender" Record ReleaseWed, 11 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$25.75
This Is The Kit w/ Gruff Rhys + Rozi Plain (Sold Out)Wed, 11 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
From $28.84
telly/Couch Prints/Chroma/JANDWed, 11 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$11.33
Karaoke KlubWed, 11 Oct
Jolene Sound Room BrooklynNew York
Free
LEGENDARY LOCALS - Open Mic night every WednesdayWed, 11 Oct
Brooklyn Music KitchenNew York
$11.33
Ollie Wride, ParallelsWed, 11 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
From $27.40
Sonambulo: Milagro VerdeWed, 11 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
Free
Goop Gagged & Gathered *BK's First Drag Roulette Drag Show*Wed, 11 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
DOWNSTAIRS: Queers GambitThu, 12 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
Free
Sextile, N8NOFACE, PieriThu, 12 Oct
The MeadowsNew York
$26.22
The Mission (UK), Chameleons + Theatre of Hate (Sold Out)Thu, 12 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$64
Alice Does Computer Music, The Ability Duet, and Me and JamesThu, 12 Oct
Stone Circle TheatreNew York
Free
Roof Show! Cintia Lund, BIG BAND, Bards Flying Vessel, Lavender FieldsThu, 12 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
Raegan / Cmaze / LalaThu, 12 Oct
Pianos: ShowroomNew York
$11.33
Gingsu/ Gold Stars For Everyone/ Healturn/ Sans PatrieThu, 12 Oct
Brooklyn Music KitchenNew York
$11.33
Art, Music and Fashion Thu, 12 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Jazz NightThu, 12 Oct
Cafe ErzulieNew York
Free
Gruff RhysThu, 12 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$20.60
The Crane Wives, Anna MossThu, 12 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
$35.07
Future Ancestors NightThu, 12 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
Free
Dr. Martens Made Strong NYC12 Oct - 13 Oct
Greenpoint Terminal WarehouseNew York
From Free
toso toso, Abbie from Mars, Olivia W-BThu, 12 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Candle Room: Episode 6 ft. Elliott Skinner, KAYE, Miranda JoanThu, 12 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$31.16
Polonius, Bug Bus Piano, Marshall Stax, Food Corps, GobbyThu, 12 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$13.60
Gondwana, DeraizThu, 12 Oct
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
$71.07
Aisle Knot, Boon, Gorgeous, Castrated CaligulaThu, 12 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
$11.33
GANJA WHITE NIGHTThu, 12 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $70.56
Good Ting with Ayanna Heaven + Snips + Jonnygo Figure + GvijinThu, 12 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$20.60
Heat House w/ AQ, Khalil, Wemi, AyaThu, 12 Oct
Jolene Sound Room BrooklynNew York
$18.54
Ilhan Ersahin, Trevor Dunn, Kenny Wollesen Thu, 12 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Walshy Fire of Major Lazer Thu, 12 Oct
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
From $40.17
SYNTHICIDE: Kontravoid, ConfinesThu, 12 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
So You Think You Can Twirl Thu, 12 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Last Heroes, EyezicThu, 12 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$27.40
Solar Return of AfaeFri, 13 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
$11.33
Courtney Barnett SigningFri, 13 Oct
Rough Trade NYCNew York
Free
Mondo Closing Night ShowcaseFri, 13 Oct
Pianos: ShowroomNew York
$17
Galactic EmpireFri, 13 Oct
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
$25.75
Julia Cumming (DJ set)Fri, 13 Oct
The Sultan Room RooftopNew York
Free
Electric Six, The Surfrajettes, Wiped OutFri, 13 Oct
The MeadowsNew York
$25.75
AFK, Foxtails, No Momentum, Cohort BFri, 13 Oct
Mona LisaNew York
$15.45
Zeke, The HookersFri, 13 Oct
The KingslandNew York
$25.75
Dog Breath (Album Release)Fri, 13 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$22.29
PREP w/ Vicky FarewellFri, 13 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$26.78
Friday the 13th Market and ShowFri, 13 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$11.33
Ari Aster and WHYY present: KNFW Friday the 13th Halloween Spooktacular! Fri, 13 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$18.54
Roof Show! Militia Vox with support bands TBAFri, 13 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$17.51
Kota Dosa • Noé Socha & Friends Fri, 13 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$27.61
Little Brain Comedy Presents The 13th ReasonFri, 13 Oct
Pianos: ShowroomNew York
$17
LoveDeep/HoleInOne/OlgaJunction/Glitter EttiquetteFri, 13 Oct
Brooklyn Music KitchenNew York
$11.33
Slight Of, The Meeks, Smooth McDuck, Sha ShaFri, 13 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
$11.33
Nia Sultana, LUCAFri, 13 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
From $31.16
B. MILES Album ReleaseFri, 13 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
The Handsome FamilyFri, 13 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$25.75
Mike Viola, Pete DonnellyFri, 13 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$27.40
Sam Gellaitry (Live)Fri, 13 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
$45.94
Michael T and the Vanities, Amatory Murder, Starfox and the Fleet, AutomatomFri, 13 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
$11.33
Ari Aster and WHYY present: KNFW Friday the 13th Halloween Spooktacular! Fri, 13 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$18.54
Comic-Con After Party @ The Rabbit Hole in Times Fri, 13 Oct
The Rabbit HoleNew York
From Free
CUFFING SEASONFri, 13 Oct
Deluxx FluxxNew York
From $5.67
Bumpa 2 Bumpa: A Night of Endless RiddimsFri, 13 Oct
Bar Schimmi New York
$22.66
The Ritual With Anané & Louie Vega - The Welcome Home PartyFri, 13 Oct
H0l0New York
From $24.72
BIG SOTO - The Sauce USA Tour Official After PartyFri, 13 Oct
Musica Club NYCNew York
From $22.61
Goodies: 2000s Hip Hop NightFri, 13 Oct
SchimanskiNew York
From Free
Preshift! x Hey Love... Presents: SELECTIONS: A Wine & Vinyl Party Featuring DJ OOOChild and YunieMoFri, 13 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
Free
Blacula 3: Mikeesha Myers RevengeFri, 13 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$17
Minaret presents: Pedro Martins Radio Mistério BandFri, 13 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Vigro Deep in The RoomFri, 13 Oct
Superior Ingredients (Main Room)New York
$31.68
HEDEX PRESENTS MHITRFri, 13 Oct
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
$35.54
Chantel Jeffries (alongside Mock)Fri, 13 Oct
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
From $64.89
Fred P All Night LongFri, 13 Oct
Jolene Sound Room BrooklynNew York
$24.72
TH3 B00M B00M R00MFri, 13 Oct
Cafe ErzulieNew York
From Free
ARMNHMR PRESENTS INFINITE SKIESFri, 13 Oct
Great Hall at Avant GardnerNew York
From $49.44
HIGHER GROUND NEW YORK CITY FEATURING DIPLO + MORE (FRIDAY)Fri, 13 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $87.04
Chancleta *Espooky Edición*Fri, 13 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Clé du Jardin 10/13 ft. LazareFri, 13 Oct
DOMNew York
From $30
I.JORDAN + SHERELLE, Anna Morgan, andfriendsnyc w/ DJ Planet Express, Pouch Envy, Quiet Storm, Planet QueerFri, 13 Oct
Elsewhere, BrooklynNew York
From $28.77
Eli Escobar All NightFri, 13 Oct
SILO Brooklyn New York
$22.66
Jams: A Late 90's/Early 2000's R&B, Pop, and Hip-Hop PartyFri, 13 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$20.24
MEZCLA | Reggaeton Mashup NightFri, 13 Oct
Republic Latin FusionNew York
From Free
Nic FanciulliFri, 13 Oct
NebulaNew York
$33.99
DJ Party! Barrio Collective with Adrian is HungryFri, 13 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$6.18
Friday at The StrangerFri, 13 Oct
The StrangerNew York
From $59.69
Strada ft. DJ Brant LeeFri, 13 Oct
Paradise Club / The Edition Times SquareNew York
From $36.98
Reggaeton Disco: REGGAETON SPECTACLE Variety Show Fri, 13 Oct
The Myth NYCNew York
From $33.99
The Foreign Affair Presents Hardly Home NYCFri, 13 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$25.14
Anastasia Kristensen + Julia GovorFri, 13 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
From $15.45
SYNTHICIDE presents Taraneh, CarrelleeFri, 13 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$15.94
WFMU Record + CD Fair14 Oct - 15 Oct
Knockdown CenterNew York
$19.32
School of Rock Adult PerformanceSat, 14 Oct
The KingslandNew York
$12.88
Careful Gaze, Seneca Burns, Calendar Year, Home BodiesSat, 14 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$13.60
SelectCon 005 Sat, 14 Oct
Terminal 5New York
From $22.66
SerenitySat, 14 Oct
Cafe ErzulieNew York
Free
Bêvèrãgęš in The Atrium: Seedy J + Brian Vino + Renata Do ValleSat, 14 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$15.45
CUFFING SZN PART II | Powered by Raw HoneySat, 14 Oct
The Sultan Room RooftopNew York
$25.14
Body Thief, Coletta, GAL, Off Guard Sat, 14 Oct
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
$23.18
Blood Feast, Psychoprism and Another Demon at VitusSat, 14 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$14
FatehSat, 14 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
From $25.14
Roof Show! Gobbin Jr, Raisalka (release show!), Bummer Camp, Anna AltmanSat, 14 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
Exo-Tech - In The RoundSat, 14 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$27.81
Analog Sacrifice Day 1Sat, 14 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$22.66
Analog Sacrifice 2-Day Pass14 Oct - 16 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$33.99
Ishi - Happy Family TourSat, 14 Oct
Pianos: ShowroomNew York
$22.66
Ehiorobo & omniboi with Isa Reyes + ALCANTARASat, 14 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$23.69
Hannah Diamond, HydSat, 14 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$39.14
A GIANT DOG, w/ Dregs and MuscleSat, 14 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$18.70
Str8 to DVD: Yes Gourd!Sat, 14 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
All Out War/Tombs/Funeral Leech/Blame God/Lunar BlSat, 14 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$20
Chet Doxas, Jacob Sacks, Carmen Q. RothwellSat, 14 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
The Big Easy, Wakelee, Le Big ZeroSat, 14 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
$11.33
Eli Paperboy Reed's 40th Birthday Bash!Sat, 14 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$46.87
Chetana: Lemurian (Cosmic Awakenings)Sat, 14 Oct
Mirror Bar At Arlo WilliamsburgNew York
From $22.66
Top Tier Sat, 14 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
Free
ECHOES with Akin, Latas, PulberrySat, 14 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Bad Rabbit Saturdays: Latin & Reggaetón PartySat, 14 Oct
The Rabbit HoleNew York
From Free
Planet Social: NYCSat, 14 Oct
Cafe ErzulieNew York
From $22
Glenn Underground, Haruka, Robert PMSat, 14 Oct
Jolene Sound Room BrooklynNew York
$24.72
The #1 Comic-Con Yacht Party NYC: Cosplay BoatSat, 14 Oct
Pier 40New York
From $39.61
Nathan Leong b2b Milö (6 Hours Extended DJ Set)Sat, 14 Oct
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
From $40.17
Chromeo (DJ Set), Cole Knight, Say Yes: EREZ.JPG b2b Michelle KaySat, 14 Oct
Elsewhere, BrooklynNew York
From $28.77
HIGHER GROUND NEW YORK CITY FEATURING DIPLO + MORE (SATURDAY)Sat, 14 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $97.34
Marten HørgerSat, 14 Oct
MUSICA NYCNew York
From $35.02
MeanRed presents Charles DSat, 14 Oct
Superior Ingredients (Main Room)New York
$28.33
PoppersSat, 14 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Saturdays in The Atrium at Public RecordsSat, 14 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
Free
Skeptical / Raw Unkut / Don-RiSat, 14 Oct
SILO Brooklyn New York
$22.66
WATF! Presents: Compact TechnoSat, 14 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$15.87
Saturday at The StrangerSat, 14 Oct
The StrangerNew York
From $59.69
Supersonic: British Indie Dance PartySat, 14 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$11.33
Patrick Holland B2B D.Dee + SPF 50 B2B FernellySat, 14 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
From Free
QuintinoSat, 14 Oct
NebulaNew York
$39.66
Klub Nocturno: Rockero HalloweenSat, 14 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
From $18.70
Essential Tremors [Atrium + Sound Room]Sun, 15 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$20.60
Necrotic Society, Staleworth, Phantom BaySun, 15 Oct
The KingslandNew York
$10.30
Monuments, For the Fallen Dreams, VrstySun, 15 Oct
The MeadowsNew York
$25.75
The Mission UK, The Chameleons, Theatre of HateSun, 15 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$65.54
Meds, Sean Spada, Holly CinamonSun, 15 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
$7.94
Roof Show! Michael Hollis, Frankie Sunswept, Pon.farSun, 15 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
Analog Sacrifice Day 2Sun, 15 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$22.66
Emarosa w/ The Dangerous Summer + First and ForeverSun, 15 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$26.78
Griffin William Sherry & Tall Tall Trees w/ Elijah MannSun, 15 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$25.14
The Narcotix, Charlie Belle, Anjali RoseSun, 15 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Titan to Tachyons - Sana Nagano's Atomic PigeonsSun, 15 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Hannah Diamond, HydSun, 15 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$39.14
Bitch Fest Sun, 15 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$10
Murphy's Law, Rumjacks, Bar Stool PreachersMon, 16 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$32.78
Camping in Alaska, Michael Cera Palin, Riley!Mon, 16 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$29.81
Roof Show! Nite Music, Quartz Casino Band, Brook Pridemore, OperaMon, 16 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
Ryan Goodcase and ComradesMon, 16 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$18.13
Multifacet FestMon, 16 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$11.33
Breaking Sound NYCMon, 16 Oct
Berlin Under ANew York
From $16.54
Uri Gurvich and E-Folk Mon, 16 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Reverend Vince Anderson & The Love Choir!Mon, 16 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Free
Producer MondaysMon, 16 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Messa + Maggot Heart w/ Weeping IconTue, 17 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$26.78
Caverns, Dandy Lions, Chris Ahkao, Alex HainesTue, 17 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
$14.73
Laura Galindo, Fish House, Roofer's Union Tue, 17 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$17.10
Roof Show! Ruby, Starcleaner Reunion, Gold Stars for Everyone, CatcityTue, 17 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
Alvarius B • Byron Coley • + Special Guests...Tue, 17 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$24.21
Breaking Sound NYCTue, 17 Oct
Berlin Under ANew York
From $16.54
SpelllingTue, 17 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
$33.99
Glimmer single release partyTue, 17 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$13.60
Dj Soulseeker, Cal Fish, SoLow, TieflingTue, 17 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$11.33
Comedy TuesdaysTue, 17 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
Free
Crawlers, Big GirlTue, 17 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$27.40
THUNDERCAT - IN YO GIRL'S CITY TOUR 2023Tue, 17 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $86.01
Chappell Roan After PartyTue, 17 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
The Chats and Cosmic PsychosWed, 18 Oct
Knockdown CenterNew York
$36.31
Love Gang, Overdose, Slashers Wed, 18 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
Garbage Day: Live w/ special guest DJ Cummerbund, Reporter Katie Notopoulos, Comedian Ena Da & YouTube creators Patrick Willems and Emma LogsdonWed, 18 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$33.99
Wednesday Night JazzWed, 18 Oct
Cafe ErzulieNew York
Free
Morning Dew, A Kiss Before Dying, DespotWed, 18 Oct
The KingslandNew York
$10.30
Libel / Today's Outfit / Slalomville + MoreWed, 18 Oct
Pianos: ShowroomNew York
$11.33
Chris Bullock Radio Child Album Release ShowWed, 18 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Roof Show! Miss Miranda, Sweetbreads, Claire Oznun, WyyrrdWed, 18 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
A Giant Dog, Komodos, DregsWed, 18 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$19.57
Gold Dime (Record Release) + Mizu (fka Issei Herr) + AnnoWed, 18 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$18.54
Alexia Bomtempo, Forro in the DarkWed, 18 Oct
The Sultan Room RooftopNew York
$19.57
Daniel VillarrealWed, 18 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$25.75
Butcher Brown w/ CARRTOONS + friendsWed, 18 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$32.96
Karaoke Klub Wed, 18 Oct
Jolene Sound Room BrooklynNew York
Free
LEGENDARY LOCALS - Open Mic night every WednesdayWed, 18 Oct
Brooklyn Music KitchenNew York
$11.33
Seramic *residency* with Jachary and Felicia Douglass Wed, 18 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Sorcha Richardson, PAPAWed, 18 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
$29.92
Sonambulo: Los AliensWed, 18 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
Free
Latinos Del MundoWed, 18 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
The Teskey Brothers Acoustic Performance + SigningThu, 19 Oct
Rough Trade NYCNew York
From $22
Light Asylum, Heavy Halo, CuneiformThu, 19 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$27.40
RA the Rugged ManThu, 19 Oct
The MeadowsNew York
$32.19
Ossuary, Ancient Death, Le Morte, Anti-SapienThu, 19 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
Drugdealer w/ Immaterial Possession + Foyer RedThu, 19 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$32.96
Theresa, Primitive Heart, Katie BuchananThu, 19 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
$14.73
l.ucas, OSÁ, Walter The ProducerThu, 19 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$19.57
Roof Show! Sabrina Song (single release), Farrah Hanna, Jules OlsonThu, 19 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
TŌTHThu, 19 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$20.60
Namesake / Forty Feet Tall / Fat Trout Trailer ParkThu, 19 Oct
Pianos: ShowroomNew York
$11.33
Jazz NightThu, 19 Oct
Cafe ErzulieNew York
Free
A Giant Dog, Skorts, DregsThu, 19 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$19.57
Femme Folk Night Thu, 19 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Golder, Glom, Circuit Y, Caitlin StarrThu, 19 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$17
Star 80, Matthew Danger Lippman, SticeThu, 19 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
$11.33
PAT PARTY!!!Thu, 19 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Free
Till Late w/ Branqueeno and Baby-GThu, 19 Oct
SILO CommunityNew York
Free
Heat House w/ AQ, Wemi, MochiThu, 19 Oct
Jolene Sound Room BrooklynNew York
From Free
DJ Turbz (w/ Vibeiana)Thu, 19 Oct
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
From $64.89
Bag Raiders, BrothertigerThu, 19 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
From $23.29
Usurp Synapse, Frail Body, Meth, Olth, RespiratorFri, 20 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$32.78
Thank You I'm Sorry, Mint Green + moreFri, 20 Oct
Mona Liza StudiosNew York
$15.91
Dessa w/ Arthur MoonFri, 20 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
From $26.78
James G Barry Band / Alex Mejia's Brass FantasieFri, 20 Oct
Brooklyn Music KitchenNew York
$11.33
Roof Show! Sara Devoe, T.S.Tadin, Living ThingsFri, 20 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
CoH • African-American Sound Recordings • Brandon NickellFri, 20 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$24.21
Girl Ray, Blue MenaFri, 20 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$19.57
Modeling/ Overhand Sam/ Stepmom/ Honey CollectiveFri, 20 Oct
Pianos: ShowroomNew York
$11.33
In collaboration with RVNG Intl. & Public Records: Tristan Allen presents Tin Iso and the Dawn A Shadow Puppet Symphony & Album ReleaseFri, 20 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$25.75
Genesis Owusu, Godly the RulerFri, 20 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
$33.99
Botfly, The Color Fred, Mile End, Sunflo'erFri, 20 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$13.60
Untitled Queen presents Untitled (Art Star): Finale Fri, 20 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$24.72
Corollarita, Gabriel Delicious & DJ LizardFri, 20 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
$20.09
El Universo, Cor De Lux, DD IslandFri, 20 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
$11.33
Dan weiss, Matt Mitchell, Trevor DunnFri, 20 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Sammi Curr Lives!Fri, 20 Oct
The KingslandNew York
$12.88
SESSIONS: MOSCOMAN, NANDU, INVŌKERFri, 20 Oct
The Kings Hall at Avant GardnerNew York
From $23.33
Drake Night: The Drake Tribute PartyFri, 20 Oct
Bar Schimmi New York
From $22.66
Fajita Disco NYCFri, 20 Oct
EVOL NIGHTCLUBNew York
$5.67
Come As You Are: 90s Alternative Halloween PartyFri, 20 Oct
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
$11.33
The Black Parade: Emo & Pop Punk HalloweenFri, 20 Oct
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
$11.33
SETSHIFTFri, 20 Oct
SerafinaNew York
Free
Gray Area presents Stephan Jolk w/ SOHMI, and moreFri, 20 Oct
MUSICA NYCNew York
From $20.38
Yoi Toki: A Future Funk Party feat. VantageFri, 20 Oct
SchimanskiNew York
From Free
CostaFri, 20 Oct
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
From $64.89
KASKADE REDUXFri, 20 Oct
Great Hall at Avant GardnerNew York
From $87.04
Friday Night Music + Dancing feat Rich FazoFri, 20 Oct
Cafe ErzulieNew York
From Free
Project 91 Presents: ÖWNBOSSFri, 20 Oct
Superior Ingredients (Main Room)New York
From $25.75
Pink Flamingo Rhythm Revue, Robert PM (live)Fri, 20 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
$17
GIFT DJs (monthly residency)Fri, 20 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
Free
Balls Deep Disco Fri, 20 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Secret Weapon: Amadeezy / SUPR SPRT / Dana Lu / JuanDeOneFri, 20 Oct
SILO Brooklyn New York
$17
Joy Orbison, equiss, x3butterfly, Dinamarca, SoFTT, NY IS HEALING: Triangles, Pero WhateverFri, 20 Oct
Elsewhere, BrooklynNew York
From $28.77
Fridays in The Atrium at Public Records: TalFri, 20 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
Free
House of Halloween: Syd Silvair's Single ReleaseFri, 20 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
$11.33
TimaLikesMusic presents That 90's LoveFri, 20 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
From $19.57
KastraFri, 20 Oct
NebulaNew York
$22.66
Friday at The StrangerFri, 20 Oct
The StrangerNew York
From $59.69
Elena Colombi + SepehrFri, 20 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
From $15.45
sksksks + Evian Christ present: REVANCHISTFri, 20 Oct
The MeadowsNew York
$31.73
SYNTHICIDE presents SDH, Secret Attraction, MVTANTFri, 20 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
Shigeto Live + Special GuestsFri, 20 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Roof Show! Rock Bands For KidsSat, 21 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$11.85
Solstice Sunset Saturdays ft. Tarun Amasa x DanteSat, 21 Oct
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
From $40.17
Judge / 108 / Age of Apocalypse + more!Sat, 21 Oct
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
$39.33
Nefariant, Moths, Sun and Flesh, and The UnbrokenSat, 21 Oct
The MeadowsNew York
$19.32
Exciter (40 years of Heavy Metal Maniac!), Tower, ShadowlandSat, 21 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$32.78
FRENSHIP w/ BizzySat, 21 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$26.78
Reclining Nude, Cold Mess, Adam Patten, Cool Dead WomanSat, 21 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
$11.33
Never Normal x still moving Present BIG FAX! Suzi Analogue + Rocky Snyda + SCRAAATCH + Saye (DJ) + hosted by Liza Dye Sat, 21 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$23.69
Theophobia • Josephine Network • Tony & The Kiki Sat, 21 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$18.54
Flatwaves // Silent Mass // Morosis // VarlotsSat, 21 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$13.60
HOAX, ANIMA!Sat, 21 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
From $27.40
Be Your Own Pet, Birthday GirlSat, 21 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
$29.92
Uzi's Cabareggae!Sat, 21 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Bad Rabbit Saturdays: Latin & Reggaetón PartySat, 21 Oct
The Rabbit HoleNew York
From Free
Bad Bunny NightsSat, 21 Oct
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
$11.33
Jesse MarcoSat, 21 Oct
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
From $64.89
From Our Minds: Richie Hawtin, Barbosa, machìna & moreSat, 21 Oct
Knockdown CenterNew York
From $32.71
Akumandra - New York: David Lindmer, Mateo, EliSat, 21 Oct
SILO Brooklyn New York
From $28.33
Saturday Night Music + Dancing feat GodSpeedSat, 21 Oct
Cafe ErzulieNew York
From Free
Space Motion at Musica NYCSat, 21 Oct
MUSICA NYCNew York
$29.36
CRISTOPHSat, 21 Oct
The Kings Hall at Avant GardnerNew York
$43.78
Be Cute *Halloween* Sat, 21 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$24.72
Saturdays in The Atrium at Public Records: Razor-N-Tape w/ JKriv + Saucy LadySat, 21 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
Free
BUBBLE_T COSPL_A_ZIASat, 21 Oct
Elsewhere, BrooklynNew York
$33.99
Saturday at The StrangerSat, 21 Oct
The StrangerNew York
From $69.01
Music For The Masses: Dark '80s New Wave NiteSat, 21 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$11.33
Breathe CarolinaSat, 21 Oct
NebulaNew York
$28.33
Budino + Gee DeeSat, 21 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
From Free
Gimme Gimme Disco: Halloween EditionSat, 21 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$22.94
Prewn and Carinae (Late Show)Sat, 21 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
$11.33
Perreo Garden: Una Noche en Medellin - Latin Sat, 21 Oct
181 North 10th Street Brooklyn, NY 11211 United StatesNew York
From Free
Trust Us presents San PachoSun, 22 Oct
The Roof at Superior IngredientsNew York
$33.99
Ergo, Bria/ToyMachine/Sandile/Aggresive SquirrelsSun, 22 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$13.60
Tradición en Transición Vol.7 ft. Bulla en el Barrio, Audry Funk, Dj Cheo, Plena del PuenteSun, 22 Oct
The Sultan Room RooftopNew York
$25.14
Mutilated FestSun, 22 Oct
The MeadowsNew York
$25.75
Adam Lytle with Devon Church, Kitba, LowpinesSun, 22 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Jawdust, Come Mierda, Hard2Kill, Big ShotSun, 22 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
Ben Ottewell & Ian Ball (of Gomez) - Bring it On 25th Anniversary Tour w/ BuddySun, 22 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
From $26.78
LPR Presents: A Place to Bury Strangers & Xiu Xiu w/ High.Sun, 22 Oct
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
$32.96
Teenage Halloween (Album Release Show), TVOD, High WaistedSun, 22 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$20.55
Sinking Season, Friend Hospital, Caravela, Living RoomSun, 22 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$17
Charlie Lyttle/Andrew Connor/Washburn & The RiverSun, 22 Oct
Pianos: ShowroomNew York
$11.33
Roof Show! Miranda and the Beat, Biblioteka, Black MaracasSun, 22 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
Wild Arrows (EP Release show)Sun, 22 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
$14.73
Glass Ghost + Strugglin' + Qasim NaqviSun, 22 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$23.69
indieballroom volume III: PVA, Wiki, Hotline TNTSun, 22 Oct
Rainbow RoomNew York
$24
Chris Forsyth's Evolution Band • Blues AmbushSun, 22 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$18.54
Kaz Moon, John Roseboro, Chase CeglieSun, 22 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$15.87
Outline: Tirzah, Erika de Casier, Nabihah IqbalSun, 22 Oct
Knockdown CenterNew York
From $38.37
Oxbow, Couch Slut, GnawSun, 22 Oct
Elsewhere - The HallNew York
$33.99
Shattered Memories: A Silent Hill Drag RemixSun, 22 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$22.66
Jonathan Finlayson, Ben Wendel, Simon Moullier, Miki Yamanaka, Kayvon Gordon, Harish RaghavanSun, 22 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Vigilante: Bill Patrick, Nicolas Matar, Bas IbellSun, 22 Oct
Jolene Sound Room BrooklynNew York
$18.54
RXS - Rick Wonder x Stoon Sun, 22 Oct
Somewhere Nowhere NYCNew York
From $40.17
Bitch Fest Sun, 22 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$10
Joep BevingMon, 23 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
From $41
Spencer Brill, Stutterboy, Lost on the Sidewalk, Art PopMon, 23 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$13.60
Roof Show! Who Shot Lulu, Lady Alice, Laura White NoiseMon, 23 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
Keegan Konsor, Sexy Damion, JumplinkMon, 23 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$17.81
Aerobicide Halloween: 80s Baby Dance ClassMon, 23 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$26.22
Breaking Sound NYCMon, 23 Oct
Berlin Under ANew York
From $16.54
1 Year Anniversary of “There is Less Sun” Withe w/ H Pruz and Katy ReaMon, 23 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$13.60
Nublu + LES Enfants de Bohème presents: Julien Lourau and Bojan ZMon, 23 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Reverend Vince Anderson & The Love Choir!Mon, 23 Oct
Union PoolNew York
Free
Joep Beving (Late Show)Mon, 23 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
From $38.94
Producer MondaysMon, 23 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Spite Fuxxx, Hot Knives, Holy Wisdom LLC, Eye RöllerTue, 24 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
O Slow / Bobby Peppermint / The Mandeleines + moreTue, 24 Oct
Pianos: ShowroomNew York
$11.33
Windbreaker Comedy hosted by Emily & ClareTue, 24 Oct
Pianos: Upstairs LoungeNew York
From $11.33
MajorStage Presents: Amari Noelle @ The Meadows (Early Show)Tue, 24 Oct
The MeadowsNew York
From $27.50
Joy Again: Night #1!Tue, 24 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$24.21
Blaque Dynamite (Album Release), DJ sets by Pink Siifu + Stefan RingerTue, 24 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$25.14
Marc Ribot's Ceramic Dog Tue, 24 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$30.90
Sounds Great! Comedy ShowTue, 24 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
Free
The Lavender Scare Tue, 24 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Daedalus Project | Ballads & Blues Tue, 24 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Comedy TuesdaysTue, 24 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
Free
DD Walker, GlassioTue, 24 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
$14.73
Comet, Club Casualties, SavoiaTue, 24 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$17.81
MajorStage Presents: Big Ligiee @ The Meadows (Late Show)Tue, 24 Oct
The MeadowsNew York
From $27.50
The Third Annual BAPHTA Celebrity Impersonation Pageant Tue, 24 Oct
C'mon EverybodyNew York
$12.36
Because Of Love Tour ft Walkney, Why Bother +Wed, 25 Oct
The KingslandNew York
$15.45
Wednesday Night JazzWed, 25 Oct
Cafe ErzulieNew York
Free
Roof Show! Medium, Public Circuit, Stripes, NylonWed, 25 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
Shiverboard / Funeral Dancer / DeciderWed, 25 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$11.33
Alex Julia, Pure Intention, Sludgebunny, HeathmongerWed, 25 Oct
Gold SoundsNew York
$11.33
END In-Store PerformanceWed, 25 Oct
Rough Trade NYCNew York
$33
Joy Again: Night #2Wed, 25 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$24.21
Croaker, Percocet, The OnlysWed, 25 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$13.60
Squeaky Feet, DizgoWed, 25 Oct
The Sultan RoomNew York
$19.57
CULTURA PROFÉTICAWed, 25 Oct
The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant GardnerNew York
From $54.34
Pique-nique Presents Take Two: Sly5thAve & Jesse Fischer x Head HuntersWed, 25 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$46.35
Hawktail + VäsenWed, 25 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
From $32.96
Smash Tournament w/ Miss BussyWed, 25 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
Free
Karaoke Klub Wed, 25 Oct
Jolene Sound Room BrooklynNew York
Free
LEGENDARY LOCALS - Open Mic night every WednesdayWed, 25 Oct
Brooklyn Music KitchenNew York
$11.33
Victoria AmazonicaWed, 25 Oct
SleepwalkNew York
Free
Latinos Del MundoWed, 25 Oct
NUBLUNew York
$22.66
Muñecas SuciasThu, 26 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$11.33
DOWNSTAIRS: Queers GambitThu, 26 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
Free
John, Tunic, A Deer A HorseThu, 26 Oct
Saint Vitus BarNew York
$19.67
MajorStage Presents: Lil Tracy @ The Brooklyn MonarchThu, 26 Oct
The Brooklyn MonarchNew York
From $40.99
Roof Show! Late Slip, Diamond Field, Bunny XThu, 26 Oct
Our Wicked LadyNew York
$14.12
BenétThu, 26 Oct
Union PoolNew York
$18.54
A Beacon School, S.C.A.B.Thu, 26 Oct
Elsewhere - Zone OneNew York
$20.55
Wednesday Night JazzThu, 26 Oct
Cafe ErzulieNew York
Free
Loscil and Lawrence EnglishThu, 26 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$36.05
Agar Agar w/ Discovery Zone + Jazz LambauxThu, 26 Oct
Le Poisson RougeNew York
$32.96
GORGON CITY – THE SALVATION TOURThu, 26 Oct
Great Hall at Avant GardnerNew York
From $70.56
Hellavision Television Network and Frog Farm Present: The Guy, HellfarmThu, 26 Oct
PurgatoryNew York
$5.67
Psymon Spine and Tilden Thu, 26 Oct
ALPHAVILLENew York
$22.66
Alexis Taylor (Hot Chip) DJ Set + Amber ValentineThu, 26 Oct
Public RecordsNew York
$30.90