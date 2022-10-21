Coming Up in Nashville

School NightTue, 17 Oct
The Electric JaneNashville
$12.05
G4L Records Cancer Benefit w/ John CorabiTue, 17 Oct
The Eighth RoomNashville
$25.88
Erin RaeWed, 18 Oct
The Blue RoomNashville
$19.41
Alanna Royale: Album Release ShowFri, 20 Oct
The Blue RoomNashville
$20.72
House of Lux Presents: Blue Room BOO-lesque21 Oct - 22 Oct
The Blue RoomNashville
From $32.36
Flarelight w/ Leilani KilgoreTue, 24 Oct
The Eighth RoomNashville
$19.70
Say She SheWed, 25 Oct
The Blue RoomNashville
$25.88
Moon Fever w/ Pistols at DawnThu, 26 Oct
The Eighth RoomNashville
$18.57
PalehoundThu, 26 Oct
The Blue RoomNashville
$22
The Eighth Room's Alternative 80's Halloween Dance Party, with DJ Amy Darling and feat. Tim Cappello (from The Lost Boys) LIVE!Fri, 27 Oct
The Eighth RoomNashville
$19.70
mssvFri, 27 Oct
The Blue RoomNashville
$19.41
White Lodge: Evening of The Music of Twin PeaksSat, 28 Oct
The Blue RoomNashville
$23.30
Tré BurtThu, 2 Nov
The Blue RoomNashville
$25.88
A. SavageFri, 3 Nov
The Blue RoomNashville
$25.88
Lydia LuceSat, 4 Nov
The Blue RoomNashville
$19.41
PisseThu, 9 Nov
The Blue RoomNashville
$23.30
Runnner and Sun JuneFri, 10 Nov
The Blue RoomNashville
$25.88
Mary Lattimore Sun, 12 Nov
The Blue RoomNashville
$23.30
Felix AmesTue, 14 Nov
The Eighth RoomNashville
$13.51
Billie Marten Tue, 14 Nov
The Blue RoomNashville
$28.47
Zac Young w/ Jess AntonetteFri, 17 Nov
The Eighth RoomNashville
$13.51
Seth WalkerSat, 18 Nov
The Eighth RoomNashville
$23.41
Rock City Machine Co. Sat, 18 Nov
The Eighth RoomNashville
$19.70
HusbandsSat, 18 Nov
The Blue RoomNashville
From Free
Jack KaysTue, 21 Nov
The Blue RoomNashville
$28.13
William Tyler and The Impossible TruthSat, 25 Nov
The Blue RoomNashville
$22
Catherine Cohen Fri, 1 Dec
The Blue RoomNashville
$32.36
Hector Tellez Jr. w/ DJTigre2 Dec - 3 Dec
The Eighth RoomNashville
$13.51
Buffalo NicholsSat, 2 Dec
The Blue RoomNashville
$19.41
Cinema Stereo ResidencyWed, 6 Dec
The Eighth RoomNashville
$13.51
Kelsey WaldonThu, 7 Dec
The Blue RoomNashville
$19.41
Lydia Loveless Fri, 8 Dec
The Blue RoomNashville
$32.36
Ariel PosenSat, 9 Dec
The Blue RoomNashville
$25.88
Cinema Stereo ResidencyWed, 13 Dec
The Eighth RoomNashville
$13.51
Cinema Stereo ResidencyWed, 20 Dec
The Eighth RoomNashville
$13.51
Cinema Stereo ResidencyWed, 27 Dec
The Eighth RoomNashville
$13.51
AfromanSat, 30 Dec
The Blue RoomNashville
$77.64
LISP, A Sound That Can't Be MissedFri, 12 Jan 2024
The Blue RoomNashville
$19.41
Parker Millsap and Robert EllisFri, 19 Jan 2024
The Blue RoomNashville
$25.88
William Tyler and The Impossible Truth Sat, 27 Jan 2024
Third Man Records Cass Corridor Detroit
$17.77
Squirrel FlowerSat, 10 Feb 2024
The Blue RoomNashville
$23.30
bar italiaMon, 25 Mar 2024
The Blue RoomNashville
$23.30
The BygonesSat, 4 May 2024
The Blue RoomNashville
$32.36
Buck Meek Tue, 28 May 2024
The Blue RoomNashville
$25.88