Coming Up in Nashville
Upcoming events
School Night
Tue, 17 Oct
The Electric Jane
Nashville
$12.05
G4L Records Cancer Benefit w/ John Corabi
Tue, 17 Oct
The Eighth Room
Nashville
$25.88
Erin Rae
Wed, 18 Oct
The Blue Room
Nashville
$19.41
Alanna Royale: Album Release Show
Fri, 20 Oct
The Blue Room
Nashville
$20.72
House of Lux Presents: Blue Room BOO-lesque
21 Oct - 22 Oct
The Blue Room
Nashville
From $32.36
Flarelight w/ Leilani Kilgore
Tue, 24 Oct
The Eighth Room
Nashville
$19.70
Say She She
Wed, 25 Oct
The Blue Room
Nashville
$25.88
Moon Fever w/ Pistols at Dawn
Thu, 26 Oct
The Eighth Room
Nashville
$18.57
Palehound
Thu, 26 Oct
The Blue Room
Nashville
$22
The Eighth Room's Alternative 80's Halloween Dance Party, with DJ Amy Darling and feat. Tim Cappello (from The Lost Boys) LIVE!
Fri, 27 Oct
The Eighth Room
Nashville
$19.70
mssv
Fri, 27 Oct
The Blue Room
Nashville
$19.41
White Lodge: Evening of The Music of Twin Peaks
Sat, 28 Oct
The Blue Room
Nashville
$23.30
Tré Burt
Thu, 2 Nov
The Blue Room
Nashville
$25.88
A. Savage
Fri, 3 Nov
The Blue Room
Nashville
$25.88
Lydia Luce
Sat, 4 Nov
The Blue Room
Nashville
$19.41
Pisse
Thu, 9 Nov
The Blue Room
Nashville
$23.30
Runnner and Sun June
Fri, 10 Nov
The Blue Room
Nashville
$25.88
Mary Lattimore
Sun, 12 Nov
The Blue Room
Nashville
$23.30
Felix Ames
Tue, 14 Nov
The Eighth Room
Nashville
$13.51
Billie Marten
Tue, 14 Nov
The Blue Room
Nashville
$28.47
Zac Young w/ Jess Antonette
Fri, 17 Nov
The Eighth Room
Nashville
$13.51
Seth Walker
Sat, 18 Nov
The Eighth Room
Nashville
$23.41
Rock City Machine Co.
Sat, 18 Nov
The Eighth Room
Nashville
$19.70
Husbands
Sat, 18 Nov
The Blue Room
Nashville
From Free
Jack Kays
Tue, 21 Nov
The Blue Room
Nashville
$28.13
William Tyler and The Impossible Truth
Sat, 25 Nov
The Blue Room
Nashville
$22
Catherine Cohen
Fri, 1 Dec
The Blue Room
Nashville
$32.36
Hector Tellez Jr. w/ DJTigre
2 Dec - 3 Dec
The Eighth Room
Nashville
$13.51
Buffalo Nichols
Sat, 2 Dec
The Blue Room
Nashville
$19.41
Cinema Stereo Residency
Wed, 6 Dec
The Eighth Room
Nashville
$13.51
Kelsey Waldon
Thu, 7 Dec
The Blue Room
Nashville
$19.41
Lydia Loveless
Fri, 8 Dec
The Blue Room
Nashville
$32.36
Ariel Posen
Sat, 9 Dec
The Blue Room
Nashville
$25.88
Cinema Stereo Residency
Wed, 13 Dec
The Eighth Room
Nashville
$13.51
Cinema Stereo Residency
Wed, 20 Dec
The Eighth Room
Nashville
$13.51
Cinema Stereo Residency
Wed, 27 Dec
The Eighth Room
Nashville
$13.51
Afroman
Sat, 30 Dec
The Blue Room
Nashville
$77.64
LISP, A Sound That Can't Be Missed
Fri, 12 Jan 2024
The Blue Room
Nashville
$19.41
Parker Millsap and Robert Ellis
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
The Blue Room
Nashville
$25.88
William Tyler and The Impossible Truth
Sat, 27 Jan 2024
Third Man Records Cass Corridor
Detroit
$17.77
Squirrel Flower
Sat, 10 Feb 2024
The Blue Room
Nashville
$23.30
bar italia
Mon, 25 Mar 2024
The Blue Room
Nashville
$23.30
The Bygones
Sat, 4 May 2024
The Blue Room
Nashville
$32.36
Buck Meek
Tue, 28 May 2024
The Blue Room
Nashville
$25.88