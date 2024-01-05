Browse events
Coming up in Manchester
Upcoming events
tinyumbrellas
Mon, 16 Oct
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£11.75
ALOK
Tue, 17 Oct
New Century
Manchester
From £27.93
The Long Ryders
Tue, 17 Oct
Rebellion
Manchester
£30.25
Hand Habits
Tue, 17 Oct
Gullivers
Manchester
£15.68
Squid
Wed, 18 Oct
New Century
Manchester
From £21.14
The Bug Club
Wed, 18 Oct
Band on the Wall
Manchester
£15.31
WILL HAVEN
Wed, 18 Oct
Rebellion
Manchester
£19.64
Women Of Soul With Kendra Morris
Wed, 18 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
£17.60
Lande Hekt + Autocamper
Wed, 18 Oct
Gullivers
Manchester
£11
Ewan Mainwood
Wed, 18 Oct
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£12.60
Westerman
Wed, 18 Oct
Canvas 1
Manchester
£14.16
Someone + Test Card Girl
Wed, 18 Oct
The Castle Hotel
Manchester
£9.50
Alaskalaska
Wed, 18 Oct
YES Basement
Manchester
£11.20
The Art History of Studio Ghibli w/ Helen Mccarthy
Thu, 19 Oct
Friends' Meeting House
Manchester
£19.54
Tig Notaro
Thu, 19 Oct
New Century
Manchester
From £37.64
SQUID - YES 5th Birthday Special
Thu, 19 Oct
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£28
Beat of Brazil: A Celebration of Brazilian Music
Thu, 19 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
£16.50
Birds in Row
Thu, 19 Oct
Soup
Manchester
£14.59
Loraine James
Thu, 19 Oct
The White Hotel
Manchester
£13.20
Paolo Fuschi & The Magic Carpets
Thu, 19 Oct
Ramona
Manchester
From Free
Hey Colossus + Teeth of The Sea
Fri, 20 Oct
The White Hotel
Manchester
£15.71
An Evening with Honeyblood
Fri, 20 Oct
The Eagle Inn
Manchester
£15.20
Dub Jam
Fri, 20 Oct
Canvas 1
Manchester
£17.75
Lilith and Coven Halloween Cabaret w/ Sexquisite
Sat, 21 Oct
Partisan
Manchester
From £11.22
Goodbye Blue Monday
Sat, 21 Oct
YES Basement
Manchester
£11
The Breath
Sat, 21 Oct
New Century
Manchester
From £25.65
Bonny Doon
Sat, 21 Oct
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£13.44
Nihiloxica
Sat, 21 Oct
The White Hotel
Manchester
£15.71
Camelphat
Sat, 21 Oct
Depot Mayfield
Manchester
£38.50
VIVA Reggaeton - MCR - Old vs New Shool Edition
Sat, 21 Oct
Area Manchester
Manchester
From Free
Manchester Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til Late
Sat, 21 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Free
Habitat ft. Rosey Gold
Sat, 21 Oct
Canvas 2
Manchester
£8.75
Reach For The Stars - 90s vs 00s S Club After Party
Sat, 21 Oct
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£7.50
Deptford Northern Soul Club
Sat, 21 Oct
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£11
Lil' Jimmy Reed
Sun, 22 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
£17.60
Romain Virgo UK Tour
Mon, 23 Oct
Band on the Wall
Manchester
£34.65
Lost Society
Mon, 23 Oct
Rebellion
Manchester
£14.30
Protomartyr
Mon, 23 Oct
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£22.72
This Paranormal Life
Tue, 24 Oct
New Century
Manchester
From £26.22
Grace Smith Trio
Tue, 24 Oct
The Bar Stage, Band on the Wall
Manchester
£8.50
Hania Rani
Wed, 25 Oct
New Century
Manchester
From £29.07
Mac Ayres
Wed, 25 Oct
Gorilla
Manchester
£18.50
Treeboy & Arc
Wed, 25 Oct
YES Basement
Manchester
£10
Elli Ingram: The Bad Behaviour Tour
Wed, 25 Oct
Band on the Wall
Manchester
£17.60
The Psychology of Fetish and Kink
Thu, 26 Oct
Friends' Meeting House
Manchester
£13
Dirty Dike
Thu, 26 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
£22
Stonebwoy
Thu, 26 Oct
Canvas 1
Manchester
£22.65
The Bluetones
Thu, 26 Oct
New Century
Manchester
From £29.07
Elephant Kind
Thu, 26 Oct
The Bar Stage, Band on the Wall
Manchester
£11
The Tubs
Thu, 26 Oct
YES Basement
Manchester
£11.20
Raz & Afla
Thu, 26 Oct
Ramona
Manchester
From Free
DEADLETTER (early show)
Fri, 27 Oct
YES Basement
Manchester
£13.20
MARCO WOOLF + PRICELESS BODIES + PETER PIEK
Fri, 27 Oct
Soup
Manchester
£6
Ye Vagabonds
Fri, 27 Oct
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£18.10
Dream Nails
Fri, 27 Oct
Canvas 2
Manchester
£11.33
Jim Ghedi & Toby Hay + Ben McElroy
Fri, 27 Oct
Gullivers
Manchester
£13.77
Thomas Truax + Granfalloon
Fri, 27 Oct
The Castle Hotel
Manchester
£11.22
Mandy, Indiana
Fri, 27 Oct
The White Hotel
Manchester
£15.44
FUSE
Fri, 27 Oct
Depot Mayfield
Manchester
£41.25
DEADLETTER (late show)
27 Oct - 28 Oct
YES Basement
Manchester
£13.20
Propaganda
Fri, 27 Oct
New Century Kitchen
Manchester
Free
Halloween LIVE: Hip Hop, Afrobeats + RnB ‘Til Late
Fri, 27 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Free
Habitat x Shayo: Halloween Special
Fri, 27 Oct
Canvas
Manchester
£13.95
The Streets Official Afterparty (Mike Skinner DJ Set)
Fri, 27 Oct
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£14
Baile Do Brasil: Baile Funk Halloween Party (Manch
Fri, 27 Oct
The Bread Shed
Manchester
£7
So Fetch - 2000s Halloween Party
Fri, 27 Oct
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£7.50
Mvson Halloween at Love Factory
Sat, 28 Oct
Love Factory
Manchester
£39
The Royston Club
Sat, 28 Oct
New Century
Manchester
From £19.69
The Boo Radleys + CUD
Sat, 28 Oct
The Bread Shed
Manchester
£24.75
The Rezillos + The Professionals
Sat, 28 Oct
Rebellion
Manchester
£27.50
HALLOWEEN
Sat, 28 Oct
Depot Mayfield
Manchester
£43.45
COUCOU CHLOE + DJ Q + Housewife 9
Sat, 28 Oct
The White Hotel
Manchester
£14.59
Reverend Horton Heat
Sat, 28 Oct
Manchester Club Academy
Manchester
£33
Bashment X Afrobeats Manchester Halloween Party
Sat, 28 Oct
Cargo Manchester
Manchester
From £11.50
Bashment X Afrobeats Manchester Halloween Party
Sat, 28 Oct
Cargo Manchester
Manchester
From £11.50
VIVA Reggaeton: Halloween Haunted Forest
Sat, 28 Oct
Area Manchester
Manchester
From £6
Halloween Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til Late
Sat, 28 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Free
ATRIP + SONEE, KIIMI, MAGEE
Sat, 28 Oct
YES Basement
Manchester
£11.20
LICK HALLOWEEN MANCHESTER
Sat, 28 Oct
Dot-Ten
Manchester
£20
Ultimate Power
Sat, 28 Oct
New Century
Manchester
From £23.36
Fumaça Fluxo HALLOWEEN
Sat, 28 Oct
Canvas
Manchester
£13.80
California Love Hip Hop & RNB Halloween Party
Sat, 28 Oct
The Bread Shed
Manchester
£7
Teen Spirit Halloween Party - 90s Rock Night (Manc
Sat, 28 Oct
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£8.50
We Are Still Young Halloween Party (Manchester)
Sat, 28 Oct
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£8.50
FOMOWORLD 🌍
Sun, 29 Oct
Canvas
Manchester
From £19.31
Riot Party: Halloween
Sun, 29 Oct
Rebellion
Manchester
From £21.83
Melin Melyn
Sun, 29 Oct
Gullivers
Manchester
£13.26
Homefront / Keno / Generation at Yes Basement
Mon, 30 Oct
YES Basement
Manchester
£13.20
Water From Your Eyes
Mon, 30 Oct
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£14.80
Devin The Dude
Tue, 31 Oct
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
£16.50
Slowdive
Tue, 31 Oct
O2 Ritz
Manchester
£36.60
Thala
Tue, 31 Oct
YES Basement
Manchester
£11.20
bar italia
Tue, 31 Oct
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£16
Invicta Audio: Crossy, T-Lex, J-Bookey and more
Tue, 31 Oct
Canvas
Manchester
£12.09
Fred Wesley & The New JB’s
Wed, 1 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
£27.50
Animals As Leaders
Wed, 1 Nov
O2 Ritz
Manchester
£26
Maria BC
Wed, 1 Nov
Soup
Manchester
£12.35
Mychelle
Wed, 1 Nov
YES Basement
Manchester
£11
English Teacher
Wed, 1 Nov
Night & Day Café
Manchester
£13.25
The Greenskeepers Club showcase
Wed, 1 Nov
The Bar Stage, Band on the Wall
Manchester
£7
Lancey Foux
Thu, 2 Nov
O2 Ritz
Manchester
£29.58
How The Mind Heals The Body with Dr David Hamilton
Thu, 2 Nov
Friends' Meeting House
Manchester
£15
New Wave: Felixthe1st, Downtown Kayoto, Cityboymoe & Namani
Thu, 2 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
£13.20
Gretel Hänlyn
Thu, 2 Nov
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£15.40
Mavi and Armand Hammer
Thu, 2 Nov
Canvas 1
Manchester
£23.41
Old Crow Medicine Show
Thu, 2 Nov
Albert Hall Manchester
Manchester
£41.50
Islandman
Thu, 2 Nov
Ramona
Manchester
From Free
YABBA
Thu, 2 Nov
YES Basement
Manchester
£11.22
Wreckless Eric
Thu, 2 Nov
Gullivers
Manchester
£19.25
Fear Factory
Thu, 2 Nov
Manchester Academy 2
Manchester
£24.75
Robert ‘Sput’ Searight - Spartacus
Thu, 2 Nov
The Bar Stage, Band on the Wall
Manchester
£16.50
Sofia Kourtesis
Fri, 3 Nov
Canvas 1
Manchester
£14.58
MANCHESTER | ADEKUNLE GOLD LIVE IN CONCERT
Fri, 3 Nov
Albert Hall Manchester
Manchester
£42.38
Coops
Fri, 3 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
£16.50
Briston Maroney
Fri, 3 Nov
Gorilla
Manchester
£21
The Pigeon Detectives
Fri, 3 Nov
New Century
Manchester
From £25.40
Hyperdawn: Steady Launch Party
Fri, 3 Nov
The White Hotel
Manchester
From £11.22
Nightbus
Fri, 3 Nov
Henrykk
Manchester
£13.26
Unschooling
Fri, 3 Nov
YES Basement
Manchester
£11.20
ANOTR presents: expo
Fri, 3 Nov
Depot Mayfield
Manchester
£41.25
Amapiano X Afrobeats Party
Fri, 3 Nov
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£7.50
Electric Enemy
Sat, 4 Nov
The Lodge - Deaf Institute
Manchester
£9
HENGE Alpha Test Tour (Evening Show)
Sat, 4 Nov
Band on the Wall
Manchester
£20
Model/Actriz
Sat, 4 Nov
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£15.44
Calexico - Feast of Wire 20th Anniversary Tour
Sat, 4 Nov
New Century
Manchester
From £29.07
Personal Trainer
Sat, 4 Nov
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£15.94
Hilary Woods
Sat, 4 Nov
The White Hotel
Manchester
£12.65
Manchester Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til Late
Sat, 4 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Free
Clint Boon’s Boon Army Night
Sat, 4 Nov
Band on the Wall
Manchester
£11.75
Leith Ross
Sun, 5 Nov
New Century
Manchester
From £17.65
Gently Tender + Naima Bock
Sun, 5 Nov
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£14.80
dust
Mon, 6 Nov
YES Basement
Manchester
£11
Matt Maeson
Mon, 6 Nov
Gorilla
Manchester
£19.60
Wednesday
Mon, 6 Nov
Band on the Wall
Manchester
£17.55
GOTHMINISTER
Mon, 6 Nov
Rebellion
Manchester
£22.44
Jonathan Kreisberg Quartet
Mon, 6 Nov
The Yard
Manchester
From £13.56
Lydia Lunch Sings Suicide Ft. Marc Hurtado
Mon, 6 Nov
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£20.30
Explosions In The sky
Tue, 7 Nov
Albert Hall Manchester
Manchester
£34.19
Finch
Tue, 7 Nov
Manchester Academy
Manchester
£42.03
Jockstrap
Tue, 7 Nov
New Century
Manchester
From £23.36
Haley Blais
Tue, 7 Nov
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£14.80
Slauson Malone 1
Tue, 7 Nov
The White Hotel
Manchester
£15.40
Squirrel Flower
Tue, 7 Nov
Gullivers
Manchester
£15.71
Theo Bleak
Wed, 8 Nov
The Eagle Inn
Manchester
£11.50
MNDSGN
Wed, 8 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
£19.25
(((O)))
Wed, 8 Nov
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£11.70
Brorlab + The Sewer Cats + Beau Mec
Wed, 8 Nov
Fuel Cafe
Manchester
£9
felicita
Wed, 8 Nov
The White Hotel
Manchester
£13.47
McKinley Dixon
Wed, 8 Nov
Gullivers
Manchester
£13.44
Chartreuse
Wed, 8 Nov
YES Basement
Manchester
£13.44
Bleach Lab
Wed, 8 Nov
Canvas 1
Manchester
£14.13
Poets of the Fall - 20th Anniversary Tour
Wed, 8 Nov
New Century
Manchester
From £29.07
The Godfathers
Thu, 9 Nov
Canvas 2
Manchester
£23.41
Robert Finley
Thu, 9 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
£17.60
Art School Girlfriend
Thu, 9 Nov
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£14.10
Baby Queen
Thu, 9 Nov
Manchester Academy 2
Manchester
£15.40
The David Tattersall Group
Thu, 9 Nov
Gullivers
Manchester
£16.38
RVG
Thu, 9 Nov
The White Hotel
Manchester
£11
Deeper
Thu, 9 Nov
YES Basement
Manchester
£12.32
The Watch plays "Selling England by the Pound"
Thu, 9 Nov
Band on the Wall
Manchester
£19.45
Paolo Fuschi & The Magic Carpets
Thu, 9 Nov
Ramona
Manchester
From Free
Disco Classical
Fri, 10 Nov
Canvas 1
Manchester
£24.27
Mansur Brown + Support
Fri, 10 Nov
Band on the Wall
Manchester
£21.38
His Lordship
Fri, 10 Nov
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£15.81
Gotts Street Park
Fri, 10 Nov
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£13.44
Rhys James
Fri, 10 Nov
New Century
Manchester
From £21.08
Mock Media
Fri, 10 Nov
Soup
Manchester
£10.20
Worried About Henry
Fri, 10 Nov
Depot Mayfield
Manchester
£43.45
Propaganda
Fri, 10 Nov
New Century Kitchen
Manchester
Free
Swift! At The Disco
Fri, 10 Nov
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£6.50
UKG Brunch: Manchester
Sat, 11 Nov
Canvas
Manchester
From £16.80
UKG Brunch Manchester
Sat, 11 Nov
Canvas 1
Manchester
From £17.75
Odie Leigh
Sat, 11 Nov
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£15.70
Crumb
Sat, 11 Nov
Band on the Wall
Manchester
£20.67
BAS JAN + Pictish Trail (Solo)
Sat, 11 Nov
Soup
Manchester
£13.20
Mark Sharp & The Bicycle Thieves
Sat, 11 Nov
Canvas 2
Manchester
£12.95
Bricknasty
Sat, 11 Nov
YES Basement
Manchester
£10.75
Peace
Sat, 11 Nov
New Century
Manchester
From £22.55
Flat Party
Sat, 11 Nov
The Castle Hotel Manchester
Manchester
£11.22
Trick
Sat, 11 Nov
Depot Mayfield
Manchester
£43.45
Manchester Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til Late
Sat, 11 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Free
Maur
Sat, 11 Nov
Canvas 1
Manchester
£11
Kaidi Tatham + Emma Jean Thackray (DJ) + Werkha
Sat, 11 Nov
Band on the Wall
Manchester
£11.75
Chapter 159 - WONDERBRAWL
Sun, 12 Nov
O2 Ritz
Manchester
From £26.67
Elder with guests Slomosa
Sun, 12 Nov
Gorilla
Manchester
£19.84
Silver Moth
Sun, 12 Nov
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£18.42
Jessy Lanza
Sun, 12 Nov
YES Basement
Manchester
£13.44
Mood Swings: Bodywash, Lutalo, Childe, Gold Cup
Mon, 13 Nov
YES Basement
Manchester
£6
Noah Kahan
Mon, 13 Nov
O2 Victoria Warehouse
Manchester
£34.85
Empire State Bastard
Mon, 13 Nov
New Century
Manchester
From £31.93
Youth Lagoon
Mon, 13 Nov
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£19.04
Debbie
Mon, 13 Nov
Manchester Academy 3
Manchester
£15.40
Ethan P. Flynn
Tue, 14 Nov
YES Basement
Manchester
£11.20
Tricot
Tue, 14 Nov
Band on the Wall
Manchester
£18.72
Lucia & The Best Boys
Tue, 14 Nov
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£12.32
BDRMM
Tue, 14 Nov
The White Hotel
Manchester
£16
The Psychology of Psychopaths with Dee Anand
Wed, 15 Nov
Friends' Meeting House
Manchester
£15
The Grogans
Wed, 15 Nov
Canvas 2
Manchester
£14.36
OFF! + Teen Mortgage
Wed, 15 Nov
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£19.80
Mong Tong and maya ongaku
Wed, 15 Nov
The White Hotel
Manchester
£11
Dougie Poole
Wed, 15 Nov
YES Basement
Manchester
£13.44
Trip Sitter + Redroom
Wed, 15 Nov
The Bar Stage, Band on the Wall
Manchester
£8
Pete & Bas - Smash Your Back Doors In November Tour
Thu, 16 Nov
New Century
Manchester
From £23.36
Goose
Thu, 16 Nov
Manchester Academy 2
Manchester
£24.75
RATBOYS
Thu, 16 Nov
YES Basement
Manchester
£14
Antony Szmierek
Thu, 16 Nov
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£15.44
Symposium
Thu, 16 Nov
Manchester Club Academy
Manchester
£28.60
KhakiKid
Thu, 16 Nov
The Castle Hotel Manchester
Manchester
£11
Bob Vylan
Fri, 17 Nov
O2 Ritz
Manchester
£21.40
Verb T
Fri, 17 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
£17.60
Fresh
Fri, 17 Nov
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£13.50
Barry Can't Swim
Fri, 17 Nov
Canvas 1
Manchester
£15.86
BC Camplight + Peaness
Fri, 17 Nov
Albert Hall Manchester
Manchester
£22.90
Ben Folds
Fri, 17 Nov
O2 Apollo Manchester
Manchester
From £42.25
Tara Clerkin Trio / Mogan
Fri, 17 Nov
Low Four Studio @ Deansgate Mews
Manchester
£11
Blood of Aza, Dale Cornish, Pietro Bardini + more
Fri, 17 Nov
The White Hotel
Manchester
£12
Music On
Fri, 17 Nov
Depot Mayfield
Manchester
£54.45
WHP x Eat Your Own Ears presents
Sat, 18 Nov
Depot Mayfield
Manchester
£54.45
UKG Bingo
Sat, 18 Nov
Canvas 1
Manchester
From £16.06
Pale Blue Eyes
Sat, 18 Nov
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£14.25
Willie J Healey
Sat, 18 Nov
Band on the Wall
Manchester
£17.55
Sammy Rae & The Friends
Sat, 18 Nov
New Century
Manchester
From £24.89
Freya Beer
Sat, 18 Nov
The Castle Hotel
Manchester
£12.24
Bruno Major
Sat, 18 Nov
Manchester Academy 2
Manchester
£24
Julie Byrne + mui zyu
Sat, 18 Nov
Hallé St Peter's
Manchester
£18.50
Jody Wisternoff, Braxton, Carina Lawrence b2b Nour
Sat, 18 Nov
Joshua Brooks
Manchester
£16.50
Manchester Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til Late
Sat, 18 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Free
Atreyu
Sun, 19 Nov
Manchester Academy 2
Manchester
£23.45
Hallan
Sun, 19 Nov
The Castle Hotel Manchester
Manchester
£10.66
The Rodeo Mag Presents KAWALA
Mon, 20 Nov
Lions Den
Manchester
£13.24
Robocobra Quartet
Mon, 20 Nov
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£11.50
The Rodeo Mag Presents KAWALA
Tue, 21 Nov
Lions Den
Manchester
£13.24
Me Rex
Tue, 21 Nov
Gullivers
Manchester
£11
Tom Rasmussen
Tue, 21 Nov
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£14
Edwin R. Stevens + Secret Admirer
Tue, 21 Nov
The Castle Hotel
Manchester
£11.22
Unquiet: Speakers Corner Quartet with Manchester Camerata and Robert Ames. Feat: Cobey Sey, Confucius MC, James Massiah, Lea Sen, Leilah, Tawiah and Eska
Wed, 22 Nov
New Century
Manchester
From £4.59
Peter Brewis + Laura J Martin
Wed, 22 Nov
The Castle Hotel
Manchester
£15.40
Brooke Combe
Thu, 23 Nov
New Century
Manchester
From £14.22
Gregory Alan Isakov
Thu, 23 Nov
Albert Hall Manchester
Manchester
£29.13
Jah Wobble & The Invaders of the Heart
Thu, 23 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
£22
Yazmin Lacey
Thu, 23 Nov
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£16
SOUP presents: Jadasea + mark william lewis
Thu, 23 Nov
Soup
Manchester
£13.20
Devon
Thu, 23 Nov
YES Basement
Manchester
£12.10
DUB FX
Fri, 24 Nov
Gorilla
Manchester
£18.35
Friendly Fires - 15 Years of ‘Friendly Fires’
Fri, 24 Nov
O2 Victoria Warehouse
Manchester
£30
Yves Tumor - "To Spite or Not to Spite"
Fri, 24 Nov
New Century
Manchester
From £31.42
Girl Ray
Fri, 24 Nov
Soup
Manchester
£14
KNTXT
Fri, 24 Nov
Depot Mayfield
Manchester
£49.50
Propaganda
Fri, 24 Nov
New Century Kitchen
Manchester
Free
Space Cassette
Fri, 24 Nov
Canvas 1
Manchester
£20.38
Joy Orbison
Fri, 24 Nov
Soup
Manchester
£15.75
What's My Age Again? - Pop Punk Party
Fri, 24 Nov
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£7.50
CIRCOLOCO
Sat, 25 Nov
Depot Mayfield
Manchester
£43.45
Bards + Special Guests
Sat, 25 Nov
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£9.50
Mood Swings: Honesty, Van Houten, Quade
Sat, 25 Nov
YES Basement
Manchester
£6
The Blow Monkeys 'Animal Magic'
Sat, 25 Nov
The Brickyard
Manchester
£27.50
Georgia
Sat, 25 Nov
Canvas 1
Manchester
£18.12
Smoke Fairies
Sat, 25 Nov
St Michael's
Manchester
£16.50
Evian Christ
25 Nov - 26 Nov
New Century
Manchester
From £17.65
Manchester Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til Late
Sat, 25 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Free
Club Coco: Coco Maria + Poly-Ritmo + Me Gusta
Sat, 25 Nov
Band on the Wall
Manchester
£9.75
Deptford Northern Soul Club
Sat, 25 Nov
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£11
Sunday Sessions X Manchester
Sun, 26 Nov
Canvas 1
Manchester
From £23.08
Aba Shanti-I
Sun, 26 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
From £16.50
Uli Jon Roth
Mon, 27 Nov
Canvas 2
Manchester
£26.25
abracadabra
Mon, 27 Nov
Gullivers
Manchester
£11.20
Lambert
Mon, 27 Nov
Low Four Studio @ Deansgate Mews
Manchester
£21.83
GRAHAM BONNET BAND
Mon, 27 Nov
Manchester Academy 3
Manchester
£31.98
Billy Lockett
Tue, 28 Nov
Canvas 2
Manchester
£17.75
James O'Brien In Conversation
Tue, 28 Nov
New Century
Manchester
From £28.26
Human Interest
Tue, 28 Nov
The Castle Hotel Manchester
Manchester
£9
Brume with Holysseus Fly + Chia Kali
Tue, 28 Nov
Carlton Club
Manchester
£8
M24
Wed, 29 Nov
Canvas 2
Manchester
£20.59
SOUP presents: Ana Roxanne + Powders
Wed, 29 Nov
Soup
Manchester
£13.20
Spike Hellis
Wed, 29 Nov
The White Hotel
Manchester
£13.47
Electric Six
Wed, 29 Nov
New Century
Manchester
From £25.40
Withered Hand & Darren Hayman
Wed, 29 Nov
Night & Day Café
Manchester
£17.47
Grove
Thu, 30 Nov
The White Hotel
Manchester
£13.75
Smoove & Turrell
Thu, 30 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
£16.50
Bakar
Thu, 30 Nov
Albert Hall Manchester
Manchester
£27.85
Holy Moly & The Crackers
Thu, 30 Nov
Band on the Wall
Manchester
£18.08
underscores
Fri, 1 Dec
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£17.03
Baba Ali, Nuha Ruby Ra & Vanity Fairy
Fri, 1 Dec
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£15.68
The utopiates
Fri, 1 Dec
Canvas 2
Manchester
£12.09
The Slow Readers Club
Fri, 1 Dec
Canvas 1
Manchester
£30.35
The Almighty
Fri, 1 Dec
Manchester Academy
Manchester
£45.45
Porchlight
Fri, 1 Dec
The Castle Hotel Manchester
Manchester
£10.18
HACIENDA
Sat, 2 Dec
Depot Mayfield
Manchester
£49.50
Vinnie Caruana
Sat, 2 Dec
Gullivers
Manchester
£15.20
Dirty Laces
Sat, 2 Dec
Canvas 1
Manchester
£12.09
Freak Slug
Sat, 2 Dec
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£11.58
The Rural Alberta Advantage + Zoon
Sat, 2 Dec
YES Basement
Manchester
£17.60
Geoff Norcott
Sat, 2 Dec
New Century
Manchester
From £20
Zak Abel
Sat, 2 Dec
Gorilla
Manchester
£21.10
Manchester Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til Late
Sat, 2 Dec
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Free
Pete Rock & The Soul Brothers
Sun, 3 Dec
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
£33
Katie Gregson-MacLeod
Mon, 4 Dec
The Deaf Institute
Manchester
£13.75
Sextile
Mon, 4 Dec
Soup
Manchester
£15.15
MIST
Tue, 5 Dec
O2 Ritz
Manchester
£26.55
Gilla Band
Tue, 5 Dec
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£21.60
Alice Phoebe Lou
Wed, 6 Dec
New Century
Manchester
From £22.79
Amy Winehouse - Frank 20th Anniversary
Wed, 6 Dec
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
£13.75
Roosevelt
Thu, 7 Dec
New Century
Manchester
From £18.79
Crywank
Thu, 7 Dec
Canvas 1
Manchester
£18.89
PREGOBLIN
Thu, 7 Dec
YES Basement
Manchester
£12.32
Muncie Girls (Farewell Tour)
Fri, 8 Dec
The White Hotel
Manchester
£13.20
The Slow Readers Club
Fri, 8 Dec
New Century
Manchester
From £31.11
UP YA ARCHIVES
Fri, 8 Dec
Depot Mayfield
Manchester
£43.45
Propaganda
Fri, 8 Dec
New Century Kitchen
Manchester
Free
Year's End Festival
Sat, 9 Dec
Canvas
Manchester
£23.41
The Coral
Sat, 9 Dec
New Century
Manchester
From £31.93
Bad Manners
Sat, 9 Dec
Gorilla
Manchester
£25.95
WHP Presents// Defected X Glitterbox
Sat, 9 Dec
Depot Mayfield
Manchester
£43.45
Manchester Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til Late
Sat, 9 Dec
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Free
Hun Brunch Manchester (1:30pm)
Sun, 10 Dec
On Bar Manchester
Manchester
From £35.13
The Big Moon
Sun, 10 Dec
New Century
Manchester
From £21.08
Jesus Piece
Sun, 10 Dec
Canvas 1
Manchester
£17.75
The United Stand
Mon, 11 Dec
New Century
Manchester
From £27.36
Georgia Cécile
Mon, 11 Dec
The Yard
Manchester
From £9
The Darkness
Tue, 12 Dec
New Century
Manchester
From £41.40
Portrayal Of Guilt
Tue, 12 Dec
The White Hotel
Manchester
£13.75
Django Django
Wed, 13 Dec
New Century
Manchester
From £23.36
Kindred the Family Soul
Thu, 14 Dec
Band on the Wall
Manchester
£27.51
Spector
Fri, 15 Dec
Canvas 1
Manchester
£18.66
LIVE: Hip Hop, Afrobeats + RnB ‘Til Late
Fri, 15 Dec
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Free
ELROW
Sat, 16 Dec
Depot Mayfield
Manchester
From £49.50
Dutch Uncles - Christmas Special
Sat, 16 Dec
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£16.80
Björn Again
Sat, 16 Dec
New Century
Manchester
From £28.56
Genix, Amy Wiles, GVN + TDP
Sat, 16 Dec
Joshua Brooks
Manchester
£16.50
Manchester Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til Late
Sat, 16 Dec
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Free
Deptford Northern Soul Club
Sat, 16 Dec
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£11
House Gospel Choir
Sun, 17 Dec
New Century
Manchester
From £25.65
The Unthanks in Winter + Katherine Priddy
Wed, 20 Dec
Albert Hall Manchester
Manchester
£33.55
Propaganda
Fri, 22 Dec
New Century Kitchen
Manchester
Free
Craig Charles Christmas Special feat. Lovescene
Sat, 23 Dec
Band on the Wall
Manchester
£30.45
Manchester Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til Late
Sat, 23 Dec
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Free
25 Years of ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ - A Gospel Rendition
Wed, 27 Dec
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
£15.40
Frank Ocean’s Blonde V Orange: A Gospel Rendition
Fri, 29 Dec
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
£15.40
KISSTORY Manchester
Fri, 29 Dec
New Century
Manchester
From £17.65
Manchester Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til Late
Sat, 30 Dec
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Free
Dancehall Dynamite
Sat, 30 Dec
Canvas 1
Manchester
£12.09
NEW YEAR'S EVE
Sun, 31 Dec
Depot Mayfield
Manchester
£43.45
NYE Party with the Haggis Horns + Funk and Soul DJ
Sun, 31 Dec
Band on the Wall
Manchester
£30.45
Hobo Johnson
Fri, 5 Jan 2024
New Century
Manchester
From £23.36
A History of Drake: Orchestrated
Fri, 5 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester