Coming Up in DC
Upcoming events
Charlie Cunningham
Sun, 15 Oct
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$32.19
Urban Artistry Inc. x The Owl Room presesnt - In Session DMV: Music, Movement, and Community Call-In
Sun, 15 Oct
The Owl Room
Washington D.C.
Free
Demob Happy
Mon, 16 Oct
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$20.60
"Living My Breast Life" Show and Fundraiser
Tue, 17 Oct
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$25.75
The Brummies, MASSAVE, Adam Yasmeen
Tue, 17 Oct
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
$19.84
Thomas Day - Love Me For Another Day Tour
Wed, 18 Oct
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
From $25.75
Milly, Rocket, Flowers For The Dead
Wed, 18 Oct
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
$19.84
Local News Legend, Sister Wife Sex Strike, Trash Boat & the Ambush
Wed, 18 Oct
Comet Ping Pong
Washington D.C.
$20.60
Horse Jumper of Love
Thu, 19 Oct
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$21.89
Camping in Alaska, Michael Cera Palin, Riley!
Thu, 19 Oct
Comet Ping Pong
Washington D.C.
$20.60
Owl Room Pres Joy Orbison, Chris Nitti, Baronhawk Poitier, Jett
Thu, 19 Oct
The Owl Room
Washington D.C.
$22.66
Slauson Malone 1
Fri, 20 Oct
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$23.18
Les The DJ, Martin Miguel, Ozker, Sneakers In The Dryer, Rose Corps
Fri, 20 Oct
The Owl Room
Washington D.C.
$11.33
South House vs Naija House: Howard Homecoming
Fri, 20 Oct
12 Stories
Washington D.C.
From $22.66
Messa, Maggot Heart, Cryptid Summer
Fri, 20 Oct
Comet Ping Pong
Washington D.C.
$24.72
Jerk X Jollof: DC (Howard Homecoming Edition)
Sat, 21 Oct
Zebbie's Garden
Washington D.C.
From Free
Łaszewo
Sat, 21 Oct
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$21.38
3D x The Owl Room Pres: Rave To The Grave w/ DJ Dara Old School Breakbeat Science Set
Sat, 21 Oct
The Owl Room
Washington D.C.
$22.66
Girl Ray, Emotional World
Sat, 21 Oct
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
$21.16
Extra Pulp Presents The Shuga Shack
Sat, 21 Oct
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$12.88
Amindi: What You Need Tour
Sun, 22 Oct
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$23.18
Cat Clyde
Mon, 23 Oct
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$19.32
Ogbert the Nerd, Common Sage, Combat
Tue, 24 Oct
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
$19.84
JER, S.M.N., Free Kick, Omnigone
Tue, 24 Oct
Comet Ping Pong
Washington D.C.
$32.96
Spencer Krug Presents I Just Drew this Knife
Wed, 25 Oct
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$28.33
Cross, Cicada, Laughing Corpse
Wed, 25 Oct
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
$19.84
L'Rain
Thu, 26 Oct
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$21.89
Spilly Cave, Flo Petite, Sabrina Movitz
Thu, 26 Oct
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
$19.84
Photopsia w/ Blankphosphenes, Hissyfit
Thu, 26 Oct
The Owl Room
Washington D.C.
Free
Vinyl Williams
Fri, 27 Oct
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$19.32
Formula x The Owl Room Present: Bok Bok & More
Fri, 27 Oct
The Owl Room
Washington D.C.
$22.66
Gatlin - I Sleep Fine Now Tour
Sat, 28 Oct
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
From $20.60
Dance Club 2 Year Anniversary Halloweeen Party
Sat, 28 Oct
The Owl Room
Washington D.C.
$11.33
Girls Rock DC Halloween Show
Sun, 29 Oct
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$19.32
Ricky Hil
Mon, 30 Oct
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$16.74
julie
Tue, 31 Oct
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$21.38
Olivia Dean: Messy Tour
Wed, 1 Nov
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$25.24
Awakebutstillinbed, Like Roses, Chaz Monroe
Wed, 1 Nov
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
$19.84
Bongo District & The Loving Paupers
Thu, 2 Nov
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$16.74
Free Bluegrass Night w/ Hollertown
Thu, 2 Nov
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
Free
Sidney Bird + Lucaa
Thu, 2 Nov
Comet Ping Pong
Washington D.C.
$18.54
Suzie True, Magazine Beach, Dim Wizard
Fri, 3 Nov
Edgewood Community Farm
Washington D.C.
$12.36
Louis Cato
Fri, 3 Nov
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$25.75
The Owl Room Presents: DJ Minx, Lisa Frank, DJ Natty Boom, Mothershiester
Fri, 3 Nov
The Owl Room
Washington D.C.
$11.33
Cory Hanson with Slowhand
Sat, 4 Nov
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$19.32
LORDY LORDY LOOK WHO'S 40
Sat, 4 Nov
The Owl Room
Washington D.C.
$17
Endless Mike & the Beagle Club, Maura Weaver, Rosie Cima
Sat, 4 Nov
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
$19.84
Pisse, Period Bomb
Sat, 4 Nov
Comet Ping Pong
Washington D.C.
$24.72
UNIFORM
Sun, 5 Nov
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$19.32
Ava Mirzadegan (record release!), Halpine, Keeper
Sun, 5 Nov
Comet Ping Pong
Washington D.C.
$18.54
Gasket, Half/Cross, Psy Op
Wed, 8 Nov
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
$17.19
Vincent Neil Emerson
Thu, 9 Nov
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$25.75
RDGLDGRN 10 Year Anniversary - Early Show - All ages
Fri, 10 Nov
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$34.25
CHERRY POP! XUNT One-Year Anniversary
Fri, 10 Nov
The Owl Room
Washington D.C.
$17
RDGLDGRN 10 Year Anniversary - Late Show - 21+
Fri, 10 Nov
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$32.19
Far Caspian - North American Tour
Sat, 11 Nov
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$23.18
Carlos Truly, Marti, Synae
Sat, 11 Nov
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
$19.84
Wata Igarashi, Ron Jackson
Sat, 11 Nov
The Owl Room
Washington D.C.
$11.33
Rosie Tucker, Adult Mom, Shalom
Sat, 11 Nov
Comet Ping Pong
Washington D.C.
From $18.54
Pay Attention To Us - Comedy Show
Sun, 12 Nov
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$15
Moon by Moon
Mon, 13 Nov
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$18.03
Berra, lowercase roses, Rex Pax
Tue, 14 Nov
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
$17.19
Skyzoo - The Mind of A Saint Tour
Thu, 16 Nov
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$25.75
The Bug Club
Thu, 16 Nov
Comet Ping Pong
Washington D.C.
$22.25
MICO - The Fantasy Tour
Fri, 17 Nov
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$21.38
John-Allison Weiss, Future Teens, Abacot
Fri, 17 Nov
Comet Ping Pong
Washington D.C.
$22.25
Bio Ritmo (Vinyl Reissue Release Party)
Sat, 18 Nov
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$32.19
Golden Apples
Sat, 18 Nov
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
$19.84
Light Beams (record release!), Johnny Dynamite (record release!), Club USA
Sat, 18 Nov
Comet Ping Pong
Washington D.C.
$18.54
Helena Deland - North America Tour
Sun, 19 Nov
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$23.18
The Messthetics
Tue, 21 Nov
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$19.32
Record Store Day Black Friday 2023 (a.m. appointments)
Fri, 24 Nov
Byrdland
Washington D.C.
From $12.88
Genocide Pact
Sat, 25 Nov
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$25.75
DOUBLECAMP x Alt Bloom - The Camp Bloom Tour
Wed, 29 Nov
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$19.32
Maeta - When I hear Your Name Tour
Thu, 30 Nov
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$25.75
bar italia
Fri, 1 Dec
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$32.19
That 90's Love: An Old School R&B Party
Fri, 1 Dec
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$12.88
Sydney Sprague: The "Somebody in Hell Loves You!" Tour
Sat, 2 Dec
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$19.32
ELLA VOS - The Microdose Tour
Tue, 5 Dec
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$21.89
Body of Light, TWINS
Wed, 6 Dec
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
$19.84
Free Bluegrass Night w/ Only Lonesome
Thu, 7 Dec
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
Free
Hello Mary
Fri, 8 Dec
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$21.89
Unnis Closet Flea Market
Sat, 9 Dec
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
Free
Alana Springsteen
Sat, 9 Dec
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$19.32
Teenage Halloween, Dead Billionaires, Combat
Sat, 9 Dec
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
$19.84
Born Without Bones, The Vaughns
Sun, 10 Dec
Comet Ping Pong
Washington D.C.
$18.54
Stephen Steinbrink
Mon, 11 Dec
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$19.32
Open Mike Eagle
Tue, 12 Dec
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$21.89
An evening with Berhana and members of Ethio Cali
Wed, 13 Dec
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$23.18
Sweeping Promises
Thu, 14 Dec
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$23.18
Madball
Fri, 15 Dec
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$25.75
Screaming Females
Sat, 16 Dec
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$30.39
Quantize Recordings Pres: Quintessential Holiday Party w/ DJ Spen, Thommy Davis, Micfreak, Kade Young & More
Fri, 22 Dec
The Owl Room
Washington D.C.
$22.66
SUGAR - THE NU METAL PARTY - 21+
Sat, 23 Dec
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
Broke Royals - EP Release Show
Sat, 27 Jan 2024
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$16.74
zzzahara + TBA
Sat, 27 Jan 2024
Quarry House Tavern
Washington D.C.
$19.84
William Tyler & The Impossible Truth
Tue, 30 Jan 2024
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$21.89
Mir Fontane | Caleborate You Are Not Alone Tour
Fri, 9 Feb 2024
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$21.89
Sunny War
Sat, 17 Feb 2024
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$19.32
Raffaella - Live, RAFF, LIVE!
Mon, 26 Feb 2024
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$23.18
Elephant Stone
Wed, 27 Mar 2024
Comet Ping Pong
Washington D.C.
$22.25
Jordan Mackampa
Thu, 18 Apr 2024
Songbyrd
Washington D.C.
$20.60