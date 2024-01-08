Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Coming up in Bristol
Upcoming events
Laura Misch: Intimate Duo Performance + signing
Mon, 16 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
From £12.40
Mahalia
Mon, 16 Oct
O2 Academy Bristol
Bristol
£29.55
Creeper: Album Playback + Q&A + Signing
Tue, 17 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
From Free
M Ward & The Undertakers
Tue, 17 Oct
Strange Brew
Bristol
£25.20
Honeyblood + Lux Lyall
Tue, 17 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
£15.75
Larkin Poe
Tue, 17 Oct
O2 Academy Bristol
Bristol
£29.50
tinyumbrellas
Tue, 17 Oct
The Louisiana
Bristol
£13.20
Föllakzoid + M.L. Deathman + Mad Girl
Tue, 17 Oct
Dareshack
Bristol
£16.50
Music Tech DJ Showcase
Wed, 18 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£4.08
swelt + Lobby + Lou Terry
Wed, 18 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
£6
Carlton Melton + Sonic Jesus + Stereocilia
Wed, 18 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
£13.75
Loraine James
Wed, 18 Oct
Strange Brew
Bristol
£16.50
Lost Society
Wed, 18 Oct
The Exchange
Bristol
£14.30
Haus of Sluts
Thu, 19 Oct
Secret Location, Bristol
Bristol
£15
Nihiloxica
Thu, 19 Oct
Strange Brew
Bristol
£17.60
Cherym + Hunny Buzz + Telgate
Thu, 19 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£11.55
The Musicals Party
Thu, 19 Oct
The Lanes
Bristol
£6
Nothingheads + Gore Texas + Holy Popes
Fri, 20 Oct
The Lanes
Bristol
From Free
Worm Gigs: corto.alto + support
Fri, 20 Oct
Strange Brew
Bristol
£18
Moon Panda + Dwell
Fri, 20 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
£11.55
K-Pop Party
Fri, 20 Oct
The Lanes
Bristol
£7
Rival Sons: 'Lightbringer' Signing
Sat, 21 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
From £13.50
Honey Dijon & Special Guests
Sat, 21 Oct
Propyard
Bristol
From £29.12
Firestations + ¡Ay Carmela!
Sat, 21 Oct
The Lanes
Bristol
Free
Make Friends
Sat, 21 Oct
The Louisiana
Bristol
£11.50
Birds In Row
Sat, 21 Oct
Exchange
Bristol
£17
Propaganda - Your Indie & Alternative Party!
Sat, 21 Oct
The Fleece
Bristol
£6.50
Stone: Live
Sun, 22 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
From £10.50
Bombay Bicycle Club: Intimate Album Release Show
Sun, 22 Oct
Marble Factory
Bristol
From £20.54
The Psychology of Psychopaths with Dee Anand
Mon, 23 Oct
Hen & Chicken Bristol
Bristol
£13
Bonny Doon
Mon, 23 Oct
Dareshack
Bristol
£14.30
Shida Shahabi + Memotone
Mon, 23 Oct
The Cube
Bristol
£13.20
Barry Can't Swim: Live + Signing
Tue, 24 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
From £14.44
Elephant Kind
Tue, 24 Oct
The Louisiana
Bristol
£11
The Psychology of Fetish and Kink with Dr Bisbey
Tue, 24 Oct
Hen & Chicken Bristol
Bristol
£19.54
Jimmy Whispers + Bled + Cate Kennan
Tue, 24 Oct
The Lanes
Bristol
From Free
Protomartyr
Tue, 24 Oct
The Trinity Centre
Bristol
£17.60
Romain Virgo UK Tour
Wed, 25 Oct
Lost Horizon
Bristol
£33.90
The Bluetones
Wed, 25 Oct
O2 Academy Bristol
Bristol
£29
Yumi And The Weather + cruush
Wed, 25 Oct
The Lanes
Bristol
From Free
Deadletter + Sun King
Wed, 25 Oct
Dareshack
Bristol
£13.55
Depression, Baby
Thu, 26 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
From £7
Max Fulcrum & The Win
Fri, 27 Oct
The Lanes
Bristol
From Free
Warrington Runcorn New Town Development Plan
Fri, 27 Oct
Dareshack
Bristol
£14.13
Elli Ingram: The Bad Behaviour Tour
Fri, 27 Oct
Strange Brew
Bristol
£16.83
Yowl + Bo Gritz
Fri, 27 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
£11.55
Melin Melyn
Fri, 27 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£13
Wïlderman + Ahmed and The Romans
Fri, 27 Oct
Mr Wolfs
Bristol
£5
Teeth of the Sea
Sat, 28 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
£17.05
CASISDEAD: Live @ Strange Brew
Sat, 28 Oct
Strange Brew
Bristol
From £18.50
PEACH Album Launch
Sat, 28 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£8.16
House of Horror - Propaganda Halloween Party!
Sat, 28 Oct
The Fleece
Bristol
£6.50
Declan Welsh and the Decadent West: Live + Signing
Sun, 29 Oct
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
From £10.50
Someone + Maria BC
Sun, 29 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
From £11.50
Lowertown
Mon, 30 Oct
Strange Brew
Bristol
£13.20
Gretel Hänlyn
Tue, 31 Oct
Strange Brew
Bristol
£15.68
Venbee
Tue, 31 Oct
Thekla
Bristol
£16.25
Reuben James
Tue, 31 Oct
Lost Horizon
Bristol
£14.85
FACS + Polevaulter
Tue, 31 Oct
Crofters Rights
Bristol
£13.75
Slowdive
Wed, 1 Nov
SWX
Bristol
£36.75
Art School Girlfriend
Wed, 1 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£14.10
bar italia
Wed, 1 Nov
The Fleece
Bristol
£13.75
Mandy, Indiana
Wed, 1 Nov
Dareshack
Bristol
£12
Home Front (Canada), Turbo, Keno and Eva
Thu, 2 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£11.22
Keep Hush Live Bristol: Livity Sound Takeover
Thu, 2 Nov
Strange Brew
Bristol
£11.50
The Tubs
Thu, 2 Nov
Crofters Rights
Bristol
£11
Hilary Woods + Jabu
Thu, 2 Nov
The Cube
Bristol
£14.30
The Boo Radleys + CUD
Thu, 2 Nov
The Fleece
Bristol
£24.75
Fat White Family + Just Mustard + Panic Shack + Ditz
Fri, 3 Nov
Marble Factory
Bristol
£33.35
Worm Gigs: Fred Wesley & The New J.B.'s + Support
Fri, 3 Nov
SWX
Bristol
£28.50
Peace
Fri, 3 Nov
Komedia Bath
Bristol
£19.69
Dream Nails
Fri, 3 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£11
Latino Fest
Fri, 3 Nov
Clock Factory
Bristol
£8
Ghoul Gang Fright Club Halloween Market
Sat, 4 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
Free
Fear Factory
Sat, 4 Nov
SWX
Bristol
£25.75
Azymuth
Sat, 4 Nov
Lost Horizon
Bristol
£27.50
Midnight Rodeo + Hunny Buzz
Sat, 4 Nov
Crofters Rights
Bristol
£8.50
Hallan + Flip Top Head
Sat, 4 Nov
The Lanes
Bristol
From Free
Stone Foundation
Sat, 4 Nov
Thekla
Bristol
£20.25
From The Jam 'All Mod Cons' 45th Anniversary
Sat, 4 Nov
O2 Academy Bristol
Bristol
£37.25
Squirrel Flower
Sat, 4 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£15.40
HAAi [All Night Long]
Sat, 4 Nov
Clock Factory
Bristol
£18.08
Sunnbrella + Lucid Express
Sun, 5 Nov
Crofters Rights
Bristol
£9
Hotline TNT
Sun, 5 Nov
The Lanes
Bristol
From Free
dust
Sun, 5 Nov
Dareshack
Bristol
£11
Dougie Poole + Andy Boay + pictureframes
Sun, 5 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£13.75
Electric Enemy
Mon, 6 Nov
Crofters Rights
Bristol
£9
Passenger: 'All The Little Lights' Anniversary Performance @ The Fleece
Mon, 6 Nov
The Fleece
Bristol
From £16.50
Haley Blais
Mon, 6 Nov
Dareshack
Bristol
£14.30
Unschooling & Kyoto Kyoto
Mon, 6 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£10
Elder with guests Slomosa
Tue, 7 Nov
The Fleece
Bristol
£21.12
Model/Actriz
Tue, 7 Nov
Dareshack
Bristol
£15.20
UKAEA
Tue, 7 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£8.16
Water From Your Eyes
Wed, 8 Nov
Dareshack
Bristol
£16.30
Briston Maroney
Wed, 8 Nov
Thekla
Bristol
£21.25
Simple Things Presents: Neko
Wed, 8 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£8.16
Gently Tender + Naima Bock
Thu, 9 Nov
Dareshack
Bristol
£14.30
The Professionals
Thu, 9 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£19.80
Belishas
Fri, 10 Nov
The Lanes
Bristol
From Free
Pearl & The Oysters
Fri, 10 Nov
Crofters Rights
Bristol
From £13.20
Deeper
Fri, 10 Nov
Dareshack
Bristol
£14.30
Snõõper + GorZ
Sat, 11 Nov
The Lanes
Bristol
From Free
Man on Man
Sat, 11 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£13.47
Egyptian Blue
Sat, 11 Nov
The Louisiana
Bristol
£11
Cirque Du Soul: Bristol // Horse Meat Disco
Sat, 11 Nov
Lakota
Bristol
£11.30
Odie Leigh
Sun, 12 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£15.20
Mock Media
Sun, 12 Nov
The Lanes
Bristol
From Free
The Psychology of Fetish and Kink
Mon, 13 Nov
Hen & Chicken Bristol
Bristol
£13
BVDLVD
Mon, 13 Nov
The Louisiana
Bristol
£13.20
Filth is Eternal
Mon, 13 Nov
The Lanes
Bristol
From Free
CHARTREUSE
Mon, 13 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£13.20
Baby Queen
Tue, 14 Nov
The Trinity Centre
Bristol
£18.25
Gotts Street Park
Tue, 14 Nov
Dareshack
Bristol
£15.20
Crywank + Theo Vandenhoff + Sunshine Frisbee Laser
Tue, 14 Nov
The Lanes
Bristol
£15.95
Avalon Emerson & the Charm
Tue, 14 Nov
Strange Brew
Bristol
£14.56
Kassa Overall
Wed, 15 Nov
Strange Brew
Bristol
£16.50
She's In Parties
Wed, 15 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£11
Dekker
Wed, 15 Nov
Dareshack
Bristol
£16.50
Ex Agent + Minor Conflict + The Big Fuss Ensemble
Wed, 15 Nov
The Lanes
Bristol
From Free
Bruno Major
Thu, 16 Nov
SWX
Bristol
£25.20
snake eyes
Thu, 16 Nov
Crofters Rights
Bristol
£11.55
The View
Thu, 16 Nov
Marble Factory
Bristol
£29.15
CHAI
Thu, 16 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£14.85
Focus
Thu, 16 Nov
The Fleece
Bristol
£25
RATBOYS
Fri, 17 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£15.40
Antony Szmierek
Fri, 17 Nov
Dareshack
Bristol
£15.20
Pale Blue Eyes
Fri, 17 Nov
Strange Brew
Bristol
£13.75
Sammy Rae & The Friends
Fri, 17 Nov
SWX
Bristol
From £25
Reggaeton Boat Party
Fri, 17 Nov
Thekla
Bristol
£14.56
California Love (90s/00s Hip Hop and R&B)
Fri, 17 Nov
The Lanes
Bristol
£8
Goose
Sat, 18 Nov
Thekla
Bristol
£27.75
Thurston Moore: 'Sonic Life' In Conversation + Signing
Sat, 18 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£24.54
Gentleman's Dub Club
Sat, 18 Nov
O2 Academy Bristol
Bristol
£28.35
KhakiKid
Sat, 18 Nov
Dareshack
Bristol
£11
Arimea + A Titan, A Diety
Sun, 19 Nov
Crofters Rights
Bristol
£8.50
The Orielles
Sun, 19 Nov
Strange Brew
Bristol
£16.50
Noah Kahan
Sun, 19 Nov
O2 Academy Bristol
Bristol
£34.85
Bdrmm + Damefrisør
Sun, 19 Nov
Thekla
Bristol
£15.30
Robocobra Quartet
Sun, 19 Nov
The Louisiana
Bristol
£11
Lakes
Sun, 19 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£9
Ethan P. Flynn
Mon, 20 Nov
The Louisiana
Bristol
£11.22
DUB FX
Tue, 21 Nov
Thekla
Bristol
£20.60
The Crazy World of Arthur Brown
Tue, 21 Nov
The Fleece
Bristol
£22
Divorce + Pem Perry
Tue, 21 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£10.50
Julie Byrne
Wed, 22 Nov
The Jam Jar
Bristol
£18.50
Joe Hicks
Wed, 22 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£11.22
Girl Ray
Wed, 22 Nov
The Fleece
Bristol
£13.75
Willie J Healey
Wed, 22 Nov
SWX
Bristol
£17.50
Sløtface
Thu, 23 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£13.75
Pete & Bas Smash Your Back Doors In November Tour
Fri, 24 Nov
Marble Factory
Bristol
£25.65
24th Nov Bristol, Dutty Moonshine Big Band Tour
Fri, 24 Nov
SWX
Bristol
£22.50
CLT DRP
Fri, 24 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£11.22
Conducta's Crib: Conducta + Arthi
Fri, 24 Nov
Thekla
Bristol
£17.85
25th Nov, Bristol Dutty Moonshine Big Band Tour
Sat, 25 Nov
SWX
Bristol
£22.50
Fejká
Sat, 25 Nov
Dareshack
Bristol
£17.60
Mamas Gun
Sat, 25 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£19.64
As December Falls
Sun, 26 Nov
SWX
Bristol
£17.50
Yazmin Lacey
Mon, 27 Nov
Strange Brew
Bristol
£15.75
Derek Forbes: Performance + Q&A + Book Signing
Tue, 28 Nov
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£24.80
B-ahwe
Tue, 28 Nov
Crofters Rights
Bristol
£11.55
Yves Tumor
Tue, 28 Nov
Marble Factory
Bristol
£31.98
Zak Abel
Tue, 28 Nov
Trinity Centre, Bristol
Bristol
£20.35
Birdfeeder + gaws + foot foot
Tue, 28 Nov
The Lanes
Bristol
Free
Fred Armisen
Wed, 29 Nov
Strange Brew
Bristol
£25.20
Freak Slug
Wed, 29 Nov
Dareshack
Bristol
£11.58
PENGSHUi
Wed, 29 Nov
The Lanes
Bristol
£13.75
Devon
Wed, 29 Nov
The Louisiana
Bristol
£12.10
MOIN
Fri, 1 Dec
Strange Brew
Bristol
£15.40
BLOOD COMMAND
Fri, 1 Dec
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£15.40
felicita
Fri, 1 Dec
Dareshack
Bristol
£13.20
Blank Banshee
Sun, 3 Dec
The Lanes
Bristol
£22.55
underscores
Mon, 4 Dec
The Exchange
Bristol
£14.48
The Art History of Studio Ghibli
Tue, 5 Dec
Christmas at the Spiegeltent
Bristol
£15
Shygirl
Tue, 5 Dec
Marble Factory
Bristol
£22.90
Sextile
Tue, 5 Dec
Dareshack
Bristol
£16.50
Mickey Callisto
Wed, 6 Dec
The Louisiana
Bristol
£11
Holy Wave + Dreamwave
Thu, 7 Dec
Crofters Rights
Bristol
£14.30
Alice Phoebe Lou
Thu, 7 Dec
Trinity Centre, Bristol
Bristol
£23.45
The Used
Fri, 8 Dec
Marble Factory
Bristol
£33.15
SCALER
Fri, 8 Dec
Strange Brew
Bristol
£15.75
The Altered Hours
Fri, 8 Dec
Crofters Rights
Bristol
£11.55
Opus Kink + Grandmas House + Langkamer
Fri, 8 Dec
Thekla
Bristol
£15.30
SCALER (Late Show)
Fri, 8 Dec
Strange Brew
Bristol
£18.50
Django Django
Sun, 10 Dec
Strange Brew
Bristol
£22.50
PREGOBLIN
Sun, 10 Dec
The Exchange
Bristol
£11
Civic + These New South Whales
Mon, 11 Dec
Crofters Rights
Bristol
£12.10
Nappy Nina + Cold Light Collective
Wed, 13 Dec
Crofters Rights
Bristol
£11.55
CVC
Thu, 14 Dec
The Exchange
Bristol
£15.94
Modern Nature
Thu, 14 Dec
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£12.10
Nuha Ruby Ra + Baba Ali + Vanity Fairy
Sat, 16 Dec
Dareshack
Bristol
£15.40
SPRINTS: Live + Signing
Mon, 8 Jan 2024
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
From £14.44
Shed Seven: Stripped Back + Signing
Tue, 9 Jan 2024
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
From £14.44
J Mahon
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
Crofters Rights
Bristol
£8.50
The Style Councillors
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
Gloucester Guildhall
Bristol
£22
SBT (Sarabeth Tucek)
Sat, 20 Jan 2024
Dareshack
Bristol
£11
Venomous Concept
Sun, 28 Jan 2024
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£16.83
Lankum
Thu, 1 Feb 2024
Bristol Beacon
Bristol
£22
Lonely The Brave
Thu, 8 Feb 2024
The Fleece
Bristol
£17.60
Citizen + Drug Church
Fri, 9 Feb 2024
SWX
Bristol
£26.27
Boy & Bear
Fri, 9 Feb 2024
Thekla
Bristol
£20.80
GHOSTWOMAN
Sat, 10 Feb 2024
Crofters Rights
Bristol
£13.20
Simple Plan + Mayday Parade + State Champs
Tue, 13 Feb 2024
O2 Academy Bristol
Bristol
£43.97
TORRES
Tue, 13 Feb 2024
Strange Brew
Bristol
£16.50
CIEL
Tue, 13 Feb 2024
The Louisiana
Bristol
£11
Esprit D'Air
Wed, 14 Feb 2024
Thekla
Bristol
£23.60
The Vaccines
Thu, 15 Feb 2024
O2 Academy Bristol
Bristol
£35.40
Pip Blom
Fri, 16 Feb 2024
The Lantern at Bristol Beacon
Bristol
£17.60
Nothing More
Sat, 17 Feb 2024
SWX
Bristol
£27.95
Michael Cera Palin
Sat, 17 Feb 2024
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£14.13
Gruff Rhys
Thu, 22 Feb 2024
Strange Brew
Bristol
£25.20
Gruff Rhys
Fri, 23 Feb 2024
Strange Brew
Bristol
£25.20
Kite Thief
Thu, 29 Feb 2024
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£9
Fever Ray
Thu, 29 Feb 2024
Bristol Beacon
Bristol
£38.50
Beans On Toast
Sat, 2 Mar 2024
Thekla
Bristol
£21.86
Chris Cresswell
Sat, 2 Mar 2024
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£15.71
Ultramagnetic MC's
Sat, 2 Mar 2024
The Lantern at Bristol Beacon
Bristol
£24.20
Master Peace: Live + Signing
Sun, 3 Mar 2024
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
From £12.50
ĠENN
Tue, 5 Mar 2024
Crofters Rights
Bristol
£11
X Ambassadors
Wed, 6 Mar 2024
SWX
Bristol
£27.40
Folly Group
Sat, 9 Mar 2024
Strange Brew
Bristol
£13.20
Meatraffle
Fri, 15 Mar 2024
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£13.75
Luz
Tue, 19 Mar 2024
Exchange
Bristol
£13.75
Nick Mulvey
Wed, 20 Mar 2024
Bristol Beacon
Bristol
£35.42
Botch
Thu, 21 Mar 2024
Marble Factory
Bristol
£37.63
Toby Sebastian
Thu, 21 Mar 2024
The Louisiana
Bristol
£14.30
PROJECTOR
Fri, 22 Mar 2024
The Lanes
Bristol
From Free
YONAKA
Tue, 26 Mar 2024
The Fleece
Bristol
£29.83
Brad Stank
Tue, 2 Apr 2024
Strange Brew
Bristol
£13.75
SPRINTS
Thu, 11 Apr 2024
Thekla
Bristol
£14.95
Bronnie
Thu, 11 Apr 2024
Rough Trade Bristol
Bristol
£11.58
Halina Rice
Fri, 12 Apr 2024
The Trinity Centre
Bristol
£16.50
Outer Town Festival 2024
Sat, 13 Apr 2024
Various Venues Bristol
Bristol
£33.90
Lynks
Sat, 13 Apr 2024
SWX
Bristol
£14.75
Louis Culture
Wed, 17 Apr 2024
Dareshack
Bristol
£11.22
Magnum
Mon, 29 Apr 2024
SWX
Bristol
£34.60
Olivia Dean
Tue, 30 Apr 2024
O2 Academy Bristol
Bristol
£28.35
Afflecks Palace
Sat, 11 May 2024
Strange Brew
Bristol
£16.50
Faye Webster
Sat, 18 May 2024
SWX
Bristol
£24.18
The Wedding Present Watsui 30th Anniversary Tour
Sun, 26 May 2024
Marble Factory
Bristol
£30.28