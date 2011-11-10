Coming Up in Baltimore

Upcoming events

ORIONS BELTE w/ Adjective AnimalMon, 16 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$22.66
ELECTRIC EXORCISM TOUR w/ Curse Mackey, I Speak Machine, SINETue, 17 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$22.66
BACHELOR BOYS SHOWCASEWed, 18 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
Free
UNDERGANG w/ Pissgrave, Miasmatic Necrosis, PutrisectThu, 19 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$27.81
XIU XIU w/ RjVjFri, 20 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$25.75
Squeaky Feet and Greasy HandsFri, 20 Oct
The 8x10Baltimore
$19.06
VÚ SKATESHOP PRESENTS: STATIC VI VIDEO PREMIERSat, 21 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
Free
Grateful Dub - A Reggae Infused Tribute to the Grateful Dead w/ Dry ReefSat, 21 Oct
The 8x10Baltimore
$21.33
SETE STAR SEPT w/ Euclid C Finder, Bloated Subhumans & Bleach Cubes (Collab Set) and Half/CrossSat, 21 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$20.60
EXCITER w/ Tower and ShadowlandSun, 22 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$25.75
ULRIKA SPACEK + HOLY WAVE w/ GIJIMon, 23 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$21.63
WEAKENED FRIENDS w/ Chaz Monroe and BattyTue, 24 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$20.60
LIP CRITIC w/ HORMONE and GRUDGEWed, 25 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$18.54
NOISEM w/ Coffin Dust, Skullshitter, Ixias, Universal RemonsterThu, 26 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$20.60
Flood in Texas (Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute) and Strange Souls (A Tribute to the Doors)Fri, 27 Oct
The 8x10Baltimore
$20.19
SWEET SPOT HALLOWEENFri, 27 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$25.75
Mike Pinto w/ Sensamotion and Lee AllenSat, 28 Oct
The 8x10Baltimore
$22.46
Sam Cochran's Dark Side ..... The Music of Pink Floyd & More w/ special guests PeakSun, 29 Oct
The 8x10Baltimore
$19.06
S.G. GOODMAN w/ Why BonnieSun, 29 Oct
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$25.75
DRAWN & QUARTERED w/ Fulci, Molder and GoetiaWed, 1 Nov
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$23.69
All Good Presents… Ryan Montbleau Band w/ Sneaky HeatWed, 1 Nov
The 8x10Baltimore
$26.99
WALTER ETC. w/ Dollar Signs and Matt PlessThu, 2 Nov
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$17.51
Kind Hearted Strangers w/ Moody MooseFri, 3 Nov
The 8x10Baltimore
$19.06
LAUREN RUTH WARD w/ Natural VelvetFri, 3 Nov
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$25.75
Grateful Allman Band ExperienceSat, 4 Nov
The 8x10Baltimore
$22.46
METROSCHOCK Sat, 4 Nov
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$15.45
HAVE MERCY "Celebrating Ten Years of The Earth Pushed Back" w/ A Will Away and ValleyheartSun, 5 Nov
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$27.81
GILLA BAND w/ BambaraTue, 7 Nov
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$24.72
MUTOID MANWed, 8 Nov
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$25.75
DYING WISH w/ Boundaries, Foreign Hands and Roman CandleThu, 9 Nov
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$23.69
Melody Trucks & The Fitzkee BrothersThu, 9 Nov
The 8x10Baltimore
$24.72
HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS FEST DAY ONEFri, 10 Nov
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$33.48
HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS FEST TWO DAY PASS10 Nov - 11 Nov
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$51.50
Uncle Kunkel's One Gram Band w/ 5 SpotFri, 10 Nov
The 8x10Baltimore
$19.06
HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS FEST DAY TWOSat, 11 Nov
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$33.48
All Good Presents....SUSTO w/ Tennis CourtsSat, 11 Nov
The 8x10Baltimore
$24.72
HÄLLAS w/ FreewaysSun, 12 Nov
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$25.75
STELLAR CIRCUITS w/ Falset and Half Heard VoicesTue, 14 Nov
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$20.60
MAXO w/ SideshowWed, 15 Nov
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$23.69
GOATWHORE w/ Withered and SpiterThu, 16 Nov
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$25.75
lespecial w/ special guest LITZFri, 17 Nov
The 8x10Baltimore
$24.72
PANSY DIVISION w/ The Ritchie White Orchestra, Panic Problem and BracefaceFri, 17 Nov
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$20.60
Nester w/ Space KoiSat, 18 Nov
The 8x10Baltimore
$19.06
AGENTS OF THE SUN w/ 51 Peg, BLOOMR and Soundcheck Rock AcademySat, 18 Nov
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$20.60
All Good Presents....EggySun, 19 Nov
The 8x10Baltimore
$20.19
JGBF ~ Jerry Garcia Black Friday w/ Moody Moose, Michael Palmisano and FriendsFri, 24 Nov
The 8x10Baltimore
$24.72
ULCERATE w/ Altars and GenevieveFri, 24 Nov
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$25.75
Dan Heely Band and 3 FifthsSat, 25 Nov
The 8x10Baltimore
$17.93
BODY VOID w/ Torvus and Fuzz VoyageWed, 29 Nov
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$17.51
Jimi Hendrix Birthday Celebration w/ Jonathan Sloane Trio and The Bobby Thompson BandThu, 30 Nov
The 8x10Baltimore
$21.33
Mean Sea 'Trust Us We Know/Sorry We're Late' Vinyl Release w/ Dosser, Meth Rats and FetcherFri, 1 Dec
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$17.51
Scott Tournet & the Spark w/ You Already KnowSat, 2 Dec
The 8x10Baltimore
$21.33
An Evening with Robert Jon & The Wreck Tue, 5 Dec
The 8x10Baltimore
$36.05
PIANOS BECOME THE TEETH w/ City Of Caterpillar and EyeletWed, 6 Dec
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$30.90
Snakes & Stars w/ Mark DatterThu, 7 Dec
The 8x10Baltimore
$22.46
Dancing Bears- Billy Strings - After PartyFri, 8 Dec
The 8x10Baltimore
$19.06
JEFF DRACO & FRIENDSSat, 9 Dec
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$17.51
Dancing Bears- Billy Strings - After PartySat, 9 Dec
The 8x10Baltimore
$19.06
TINY MOVING PARTS w/ Forever Came Calling and worlds greatest dadSun, 10 Dec
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$30.90
Big Something w/ Higher EducationThu, 14 Dec
The 8x10Baltimore
$26.99
HEXIS w/ Midwestlust, All You Need Is Kill (Christian Hell of HKFY), Neolithic and PsyopFri, 15 Dec
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$20.60
Big Something w/ The Ries BrothersFri, 15 Dec
The 8x10Baltimore
$26.99
LEFT TO SUFFER w/ Tallah, Chamber, Tracheotomy and Mouth BreatherSun, 17 Dec
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$23.69
Nod to Nanook- Celebrating Frank Zappa's 83rd Birthday featuring Delightfully Deranged and FriendsWed, 20 Dec
The 8x10Baltimore
$19.06
Tom Petty Tribute Sat, 30 Dec
The 8x10Baltimore
$24.72
New Years Eve Celebration with Mallow Hill and Miles BandanaSun, 31 Dec 2023
The 8x10Baltimore
$30.39
Big Richard at the 8x10Fri, 26 Jan 2024
The 8x10Baltimore
$19.06
The Gradient Perspective, Para Presents and Closed Sessions present….. Late Night Radio: Pocket Full of Dreams Tour with parkbreezy • Motifv plus opening set of Late Night Radio Vinyl Restoration.Thu, 1 Feb 2024
The 8x10Baltimore
$24.72
CLOSURE IN MOSCOW w/ Gold NecklaceSun, 11 Feb 2024
Metro BaltimoreBaltimore
$30.90
All Good Presents… DopapodTue, 26 Mar 2024
The 8x10Baltimore
$24.72
All Good Presents… DopapodWed, 27 Mar 2024
The 8x10Baltimore
$24.72