Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Coming Up in Baltimore
Upcoming events
ORIONS BELTE w/ Adjective Animal
Mon, 16 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$22.66
ELECTRIC EXORCISM TOUR w/ Curse Mackey, I Speak Machine, SINE
Tue, 17 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$22.66
BACHELOR BOYS SHOWCASE
Wed, 18 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
Free
UNDERGANG w/ Pissgrave, Miasmatic Necrosis, Putrisect
Thu, 19 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$27.81
XIU XIU w/ RjVj
Fri, 20 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$25.75
Squeaky Feet and Greasy Hands
Fri, 20 Oct
The 8x10
Baltimore
$19.06
VÚ SKATESHOP PRESENTS: STATIC VI VIDEO PREMIER
Sat, 21 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
Free
Grateful Dub - A Reggae Infused Tribute to the Grateful Dead w/ Dry Reef
Sat, 21 Oct
The 8x10
Baltimore
$21.33
SETE STAR SEPT w/ Euclid C Finder, Bloated Subhumans & Bleach Cubes (Collab Set) and Half/Cross
Sat, 21 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$20.60
EXCITER w/ Tower and Shadowland
Sun, 22 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$25.75
ULRIKA SPACEK + HOLY WAVE w/ GIJI
Mon, 23 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$21.63
WEAKENED FRIENDS w/ Chaz Monroe and Batty
Tue, 24 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$20.60
LIP CRITIC w/ HORMONE and GRUDGE
Wed, 25 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$18.54
NOISEM w/ Coffin Dust, Skullshitter, Ixias, Universal Remonster
Thu, 26 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$20.60
Flood in Texas (Stevie Ray Vaughan Tribute) and Strange Souls (A Tribute to the Doors)
Fri, 27 Oct
The 8x10
Baltimore
$20.19
SWEET SPOT HALLOWEEN
Fri, 27 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$25.75
Mike Pinto w/ Sensamotion and Lee Allen
Sat, 28 Oct
The 8x10
Baltimore
$22.46
Sam Cochran's Dark Side ..... The Music of Pink Floyd & More w/ special guests Peak
Sun, 29 Oct
The 8x10
Baltimore
$19.06
S.G. GOODMAN w/ Why Bonnie
Sun, 29 Oct
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$25.75
DRAWN & QUARTERED w/ Fulci, Molder and Goetia
Wed, 1 Nov
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$23.69
All Good Presents… Ryan Montbleau Band w/ Sneaky Heat
Wed, 1 Nov
The 8x10
Baltimore
$26.99
WALTER ETC. w/ Dollar Signs and Matt Pless
Thu, 2 Nov
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$17.51
Kind Hearted Strangers w/ Moody Moose
Fri, 3 Nov
The 8x10
Baltimore
$19.06
LAUREN RUTH WARD w/ Natural Velvet
Fri, 3 Nov
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$25.75
Grateful Allman Band Experience
Sat, 4 Nov
The 8x10
Baltimore
$22.46
METROSCHOCK
Sat, 4 Nov
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$15.45
HAVE MERCY "Celebrating Ten Years of The Earth Pushed Back" w/ A Will Away and Valleyheart
Sun, 5 Nov
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$27.81
GILLA BAND w/ Bambara
Tue, 7 Nov
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$24.72
MUTOID MAN
Wed, 8 Nov
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$25.75
DYING WISH w/ Boundaries, Foreign Hands and Roman Candle
Thu, 9 Nov
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$23.69
Melody Trucks & The Fitzkee Brothers
Thu, 9 Nov
The 8x10
Baltimore
$24.72
HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS FEST DAY ONE
Fri, 10 Nov
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$33.48
HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS FEST TWO DAY PASS
10 Nov - 11 Nov
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$51.50
Uncle Kunkel's One Gram Band w/ 5 Spot
Fri, 10 Nov
The 8x10
Baltimore
$19.06
HEAVY PSYCH SOUNDS FEST DAY TWO
Sat, 11 Nov
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$33.48
All Good Presents....SUSTO w/ Tennis Courts
Sat, 11 Nov
The 8x10
Baltimore
$24.72
HÄLLAS w/ Freeways
Sun, 12 Nov
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$25.75
STELLAR CIRCUITS w/ Falset and Half Heard Voices
Tue, 14 Nov
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$20.60
MAXO w/ Sideshow
Wed, 15 Nov
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$23.69
GOATWHORE w/ Withered and Spiter
Thu, 16 Nov
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$25.75
lespecial w/ special guest LITZ
Fri, 17 Nov
The 8x10
Baltimore
$24.72
PANSY DIVISION w/ The Ritchie White Orchestra, Panic Problem and Braceface
Fri, 17 Nov
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$20.60
Nester w/ Space Koi
Sat, 18 Nov
The 8x10
Baltimore
$19.06
AGENTS OF THE SUN w/ 51 Peg, BLOOMR and Soundcheck Rock Academy
Sat, 18 Nov
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$20.60
All Good Presents....Eggy
Sun, 19 Nov
The 8x10
Baltimore
$20.19
JGBF ~ Jerry Garcia Black Friday w/ Moody Moose, Michael Palmisano and Friends
Fri, 24 Nov
The 8x10
Baltimore
$24.72
ULCERATE w/ Altars and Genevieve
Fri, 24 Nov
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$25.75
Dan Heely Band and 3 Fifths
Sat, 25 Nov
The 8x10
Baltimore
$17.93
BODY VOID w/ Torvus and Fuzz Voyage
Wed, 29 Nov
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$17.51
Jimi Hendrix Birthday Celebration w/ Jonathan Sloane Trio and The Bobby Thompson Band
Thu, 30 Nov
The 8x10
Baltimore
$21.33
Mean Sea 'Trust Us We Know/Sorry We're Late' Vinyl Release w/ Dosser, Meth Rats and Fetcher
Fri, 1 Dec
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$17.51
Scott Tournet & the Spark w/ You Already Know
Sat, 2 Dec
The 8x10
Baltimore
$21.33
An Evening with Robert Jon & The Wreck
Tue, 5 Dec
The 8x10
Baltimore
$36.05
PIANOS BECOME THE TEETH w/ City Of Caterpillar and Eyelet
Wed, 6 Dec
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$30.90
Snakes & Stars w/ Mark Datter
Thu, 7 Dec
The 8x10
Baltimore
$22.46
Dancing Bears- Billy Strings - After Party
Fri, 8 Dec
The 8x10
Baltimore
$19.06
JEFF DRACO & FRIENDS
Sat, 9 Dec
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$17.51
Dancing Bears- Billy Strings - After Party
Sat, 9 Dec
The 8x10
Baltimore
$19.06
TINY MOVING PARTS w/ Forever Came Calling and worlds greatest dad
Sun, 10 Dec
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$30.90
Big Something w/ Higher Education
Thu, 14 Dec
The 8x10
Baltimore
$26.99
HEXIS w/ Midwestlust, All You Need Is Kill (Christian Hell of HKFY), Neolithic and Psyop
Fri, 15 Dec
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$20.60
Big Something w/ The Ries Brothers
Fri, 15 Dec
The 8x10
Baltimore
$26.99
LEFT TO SUFFER w/ Tallah, Chamber, Tracheotomy and Mouth Breather
Sun, 17 Dec
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$23.69
Nod to Nanook- Celebrating Frank Zappa's 83rd Birthday featuring Delightfully Deranged and Friends
Wed, 20 Dec
The 8x10
Baltimore
$19.06
Tom Petty Tribute
Sat, 30 Dec
The 8x10
Baltimore
$24.72
New Years Eve Celebration with Mallow Hill and Miles Bandana
Sun, 31 Dec 2023
The 8x10
Baltimore
$30.39
Big Richard at the 8x10
Fri, 26 Jan 2024
The 8x10
Baltimore
$19.06
The Gradient Perspective, Para Presents and Closed Sessions present….. Late Night Radio: Pocket Full of Dreams Tour with parkbreezy • Motifv plus opening set of Late Night Radio Vinyl Restoration.
Thu, 1 Feb 2024
The 8x10
Baltimore
$24.72
CLOSURE IN MOSCOW w/ Gold Necklace
Sun, 11 Feb 2024
Metro Baltimore
Baltimore
$30.90
All Good Presents… Dopapod
Tue, 26 Mar 2024
The 8x10
Baltimore
$24.72
All Good Presents… Dopapod
Wed, 27 Mar 2024
The 8x10
Baltimore
$24.72