Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Coming Up in Austin
Upcoming events
DJ Yoshi Okai
Sun, 15 Oct
The 13th Floor
Austin
Free
Bluegrass Night w/ The Bluegrass Outfit
Mon, 16 Oct
Radio Coffee & Beer
Austin
Free
Acid Mothers Temple w/ The Stargazer Lilies, Grandmaster
Tue, 17 Oct
Hotel Vegas
Austin
$26.77
Souls Extolled w/ Buttonfly and Tobias Lund
Tue, 17 Oct
The 13th Floor
Austin
$12.05
Sunrosa w/ Guma & Feeling Small
Thu, 19 Oct
Radio East
Austin
$12.26
Pkew Pkew Pkew, Decent Criminal, Capital Crew
Thu, 19 Oct
The 13th Floor
Austin
$14.10
TC Superstar, Zach Kursman, Tombus, Mockjaw
Thu, 19 Oct
Hotel Vegas
Austin
$13.37
Esme Patterson w/ Large Brush Collection
Fri, 20 Oct
Hotel Vegas
Austin
$20.08
Redbud w/ Mockjaw, Tearjerk, & Creekbed Carter Hogan
Fri, 20 Oct
Radio East
Austin
$16.45
Don't Get Lemon, Mass Minor, and dreamgoth
Fri, 20 Oct
The 13th Floor
Austin
$10
Emo Vs Scene: Halloween Edition
Fri, 20 Oct
Cheer Up Charlies
Austin
$12
David Ramirez - w/ Garrett Owen
Sat, 21 Oct
Duett's Texas Club
Austin
$28.22
Sammy G at Radio Coffee & Beer
Sat, 21 Oct
Radio Coffee & Beer
Austin
Free
Peachfuzz Anniversary Party feat. The Texas Gentlemen
Sat, 21 Oct
Radio East
Austin
$21.47
Crocodile Tears, Something Fierce, Gentlemen Rogues
Sat, 21 Oct
The 13th Floor
Austin
$10.44
Late Replies
Sat, 21 Oct
The Cut ATX
Austin
$25.20
Mita Gami b2b Adam Ten at Cirque Noir
Sun, 22 Oct
Location TBA, Austin
Austin
From $60.22
3LAU
Sun, 22 Oct
Superstition
Austin
From $61.88
Last Tuesday with Talib Kweli & Friends
Tue, 24 Oct
Superstition
Austin
$24.54
Kevin Russell of Shinyribs - w/ David Beck
Wed, 25 Oct
Duett's Texas Club
Austin
$44.32
Cindy Lee, Freak Heat Waves, Zero Percent APR
Wed, 25 Oct
Hotel Vegas
Austin
$16.07
Dillon Francis - Night 1
Thu, 26 Oct
Superstition
Austin
From $50.41
Vampire Ball - Featuring: Vegan Leather and Ryan Quiet
Fri, 27 Oct
Duett's Texas Club
Austin
$12.83
Latasha Lee w/ Blakchyl & DJ Bad Apple: A Benefit for DAWA
Fri, 27 Oct
Radio East
Austin
$17.18
Disko Cowboy - Night 3
Fri, 27 Oct
Superstition
Austin
Free
JOSH BUTLER
Fri, 27 Oct
The Cut ATX
Austin
$20
1st Annual Radio Chili Cook off & Austin Flea
Sat, 28 Oct
Radio East
Austin
$20.85
Robert Ellis
Sat, 28 Oct
Duett's Texas Club
Austin
$25.65
Saint Sinner w/ Sarah Pederzani & Dogtooth
Sat, 28 Oct
Radio Coffee & Beer
Austin
Free
HALLOWEMO NIGHT
Sat, 28 Oct
Saturn
Austin
$10
Cross Record w/ Little Mazarn
Sun, 29 Oct
Radio Coffee & Beer
Austin
Free
KUTX Presents: A Rocky Horror Halloween w/ A Giant Dog & Trouble In The Streets
Tue, 31 Oct
Radio East
Austin
$22.03
Full of Hell, END, Inter Arma, Wake
Tue, 31 Oct
Elysium
Austin
$33.45
Max Booth's Ghoulish Show
Tue, 31 Oct
Radio Coffee & Beer
Austin
Free
Dombresky - Night 1
Tue, 31 Oct
Superstition
Austin
From $31.83
MSSV (Mike Baggetta, Stephen Hodges, Mike Watt), Fausto Faustito
Wed, 1 Nov
The 13th Floor
Austin
$13.37
Homewrecker, Slow Pulse, and Liferaft
Thu, 2 Nov
The 13th Floor
Austin
$10
DONZII
Thu, 2 Nov
Hotel Vegas
Austin
$16.07
Good Field Record Release w/ Star Parks & The Dialtones
Fri, 3 Nov
Radio East
Austin
$15.95
Jonathan Tyler and the Northern Lights with Hayden Redwine
Fri, 3 Nov
Duett's Texas Club
Austin
$28.22
Ragabash, Blah Spa, and Mr Kat
Fri, 3 Nov
The 13th Floor
Austin
$10
Yung Bae
Fri, 3 Nov
Superstition
Austin
Free
Briscoe
Sat, 4 Nov
Duett's Texas Club
Austin
$23.09
Loveme ft. Hey Cowboy! and Daydream Twins
Sat, 4 Nov
The 13th Floor
Austin
$10
Neon Lemon, The Holy Temple, Intensive Care Unit
Tue, 7 Nov
The 13th Floor
Austin
$10
The Droptines
Fri, 10 Nov
Duett's Texas Club
Austin
$19.23
Tritonal – 15 Years of Enhanced Music Tour
Fri, 10 Nov
Superstition
Austin
From $31.83
Nuclear Daisies w/ special guests Queen Serene
Sat, 11 Nov
Radio East
Austin
$17.18
Oxbow (First TX Show in 20+ Years) , USA/MEXICO
Sun, 12 Nov
Mohawk
Austin
$33.45
Caroline Rose (solo) with special guests Bruce: a benefit for Free Lunch
Tue, 14 Nov
Radio East
Austin
$26.88
Vandoliers
Thu, 16 Nov
Duett's Texas Club
Austin
$34.63
Ash and the Endings w/ Audio Sex Drive, The Dead Houseplants
Thu, 16 Nov
The 13th Floor
Austin
$10
Black Parade
Thu, 16 Nov
Summit Rooftop Lounge
Austin
$12
The Deadcoats, The Dead Houseplants, Heavy Velvet
Fri, 17 Nov
The 13th Floor
Austin
$10
Money Chicha w/ special guests The Tiarras and Chicoselfie
Fri, 17 Nov
Radio East
Austin
$22.08
Linkin Park VS Bring Me The Horizon N!GHT
Sat, 18 Nov
Empire Control Room & Garage
Austin
$12
Dombresky - Night 2
Fri, 24 Nov
Superstition
Austin
From $31.83
Grady Spencer & the Work with Matthew McNeal
Sat, 25 Nov
Duett's Texas Club
Austin
$25.65
John-Allison Weiss
Sat, 25 Nov
Chess Club
Austin
$20.08
Disko Cowboy - Night 4
Sat, 25 Nov
Superstition
Austin
Free
Dale Watson And His Lone Stars
Fri, 1 Dec
Duett's Texas Club
Austin
$21.80
Boiler Room: Austin
Fri, 8 Dec
Location TBA, Austin
Austin
$32.49
Disco Lines
Sat, 9 Dec
Superstition
Austin
From $44.66
Thelma and The Sleaze w/ VOLK
Thu, 14 Dec
Hotel Vegas
Austin
$16.07
Dillon Francis - Night 2
Sat, 16 Dec
Superstition
Austin
From $50.41
Oblivion Access Pres: Jarhead Fertilizer + more
Sun, 17 Dec
The 13th Floor
Austin
$26.77
Dombresky - Night 3
Thu, 28 Dec
Superstition
Austin
From $31.83