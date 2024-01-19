Coming up Glasgow

Upcoming events

ALOK - BIOLOGYWed, 18 Oct
Oran MorGlasgow
£28.97
tinyumbrellasThu, 19 Oct
The Poetry ClubGlasgow
£13.20
The Style CouncillorsFri, 20 Oct
The Garage, GlasgowGlasgow
£22
I Wanna Cry With Somebody : Emo VS 80s nightFri, 20 Oct
Classic GrandGlasgow
£6
SIRENS Live Electronic All-DayerSat, 21 Oct
BroadcastGlasgow
£19.83
Squid Sat, 21 Oct
Barrowland BallroomGlasgow
£20.35
Reggaeton Halloween Party (Glasgow) 2023Fri, 27 Oct
Classic GrandGlasgow
£8
FLY | Skin On SkinSat, 28 Oct
Barrowland BallroomGlasgow
From £36.47
Halloween In Hillhead - FLY Glasgow x HHBCTue, 31 Oct
Hillhead BookclubGlasgow
£16.50
The Psychology of Psychopaths with Dr. Zara BrodieTue, 31 Oct
The Glee Club GlasgowGlasgow
£13
Kieran Hodgson: Big In ScotlandThu, 2 Nov
The Stand Comedy Club (Glasgow) Glasgow
£20.19
Optimo + Melting PotFri, 3 Nov
Paisley Town HallGlasgow
£20.30
Bicep x Optimo all night longSat, 4 Nov
Paisley Town HallGlasgow
£30.09
dustTue, 7 Nov
The Garage, GlasgowGlasgow
£11
Avalon Emerson & the CharmWed, 8 Nov
StereoGlasgow
£13.56
Nikki Nair & Hudson MohawkeThu, 9 Nov
SWG3Glasgow
£21.50
Elder with guests SlomosaFri, 10 Nov
Slay GlasgowGlasgow
£19.08
Antony SzmierekSat, 11 Nov
BroadcastGlasgow
£13.60
Decolonise Fest: On Tour - GlasgowSat, 11 Nov
MonoGlasgow
From £11
Youth LagoonTue, 14 Nov
Oran MorGlasgow
£18.70
Pete & Bas Smash Your Back Doors In November TourWed, 15 Nov
TV Studio SWG3Glasgow
£23.69
London Calling Play The ClashSat, 18 Nov
Queen Margaret UnionGlasgow
£22
Sammy Rae & The FriendsSun, 19 Nov
Queen Margaret UnionGlasgow
From £24
The Science of Psychedelics Tue, 21 Nov
The Glee Club GlasgowGlasgow
£13
The Psychology of Fetish and Kink Tue, 21 Nov
The Glee Club GlasgowGlasgow
£13
The Blow Monkeys 'Animal Magic'Fri, 24 Nov
Slay GlasgowGlasgow
£27.50
DevonFri, 24 Nov
The Poetry ClubGlasgow
£14.30
Opening Day Party Sun, 17 Dec
PlatformGlasgow
£26.50
One More Tune!Sat, 23 Dec
PlatformGlasgow
£46.92
Frazi.er Open To CloseTue, 26 Dec
PlatformGlasgow
£33.66
ACLP x 78 SS x Céleste: HorsegiirL + Interplanetary CriminalThu, 28 Dec
PlatformGlasgow
£41.54
Hannah Laing presents Doof - SOLD OUTFri, 29 Dec
PlatformGlasgow
£41.54
FLY Hogmanay - New Years Eve - GlasgowSun, 31 Dec
PlatformGlasgow
£43
Mesh - Legacy 2024 UKFri, 19 Jan 2024
Classic GrandGlasgow
£25
Dorian Electra + BabymoroccoSun, 28 Jan 2024
TV Studio SWG3Glasgow
£22
Citizen + Drug ChurchTue, 6 Feb 2024
St Luke's Glasgow
£25.25
Esprit D'AirTue, 27 Feb 2024
G2Glasgow
£22.60
Halina RiceSat, 20 Apr 2024
St Luke'sGlasgow
£16.50
LynksSun, 21 Apr 2024
Saint Luke's GlasgowGlasgow
£13.75
Transmission: The Sound of Joy DivisionSat, 25 May 2024
Slay GlasgowGlasgow
£22