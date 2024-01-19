Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Coming up Glasgow
Upcoming events
ALOK - BIOLOGY
Wed, 18 Oct
Oran Mor
Glasgow
£28.97
tinyumbrellas
Thu, 19 Oct
The Poetry Club
Glasgow
£13.20
The Style Councillors
Fri, 20 Oct
The Garage, Glasgow
Glasgow
£22
I Wanna Cry With Somebody : Emo VS 80s night
Fri, 20 Oct
Classic Grand
Glasgow
£6
SIRENS Live Electronic All-Dayer
Sat, 21 Oct
Broadcast
Glasgow
£19.83
Squid
Sat, 21 Oct
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow
£20.35
Reggaeton Halloween Party (Glasgow) 2023
Fri, 27 Oct
Classic Grand
Glasgow
£8
FLY | Skin On Skin
Sat, 28 Oct
Barrowland Ballroom
Glasgow
From £36.47
Halloween In Hillhead - FLY Glasgow x HHBC
Tue, 31 Oct
Hillhead Bookclub
Glasgow
£16.50
The Psychology of Psychopaths with Dr. Zara Brodie
Tue, 31 Oct
The Glee Club Glasgow
Glasgow
£13
Kieran Hodgson: Big In Scotland
Thu, 2 Nov
The Stand Comedy Club (Glasgow)
Glasgow
£20.19
Optimo + Melting Pot
Fri, 3 Nov
Paisley Town Hall
Glasgow
£20.30
Bicep x Optimo all night long
Sat, 4 Nov
Paisley Town Hall
Glasgow
£30.09
dust
Tue, 7 Nov
The Garage, Glasgow
Glasgow
£11
Avalon Emerson & the Charm
Wed, 8 Nov
Stereo
Glasgow
£13.56
Nikki Nair & Hudson Mohawke
Thu, 9 Nov
SWG3
Glasgow
£21.50
Elder with guests Slomosa
Fri, 10 Nov
Slay Glasgow
Glasgow
£19.08
Antony Szmierek
Sat, 11 Nov
Broadcast
Glasgow
£13.60
Decolonise Fest: On Tour - Glasgow
Sat, 11 Nov
Mono
Glasgow
From £11
Youth Lagoon
Tue, 14 Nov
Oran Mor
Glasgow
£18.70
Pete & Bas Smash Your Back Doors In November Tour
Wed, 15 Nov
TV Studio SWG3
Glasgow
£23.69
London Calling Play The Clash
Sat, 18 Nov
Queen Margaret Union
Glasgow
£22
Sammy Rae & The Friends
Sun, 19 Nov
Queen Margaret Union
Glasgow
From £24
The Science of Psychedelics
Tue, 21 Nov
The Glee Club Glasgow
Glasgow
£13
The Psychology of Fetish and Kink
Tue, 21 Nov
The Glee Club Glasgow
Glasgow
£13
The Blow Monkeys 'Animal Magic'
Fri, 24 Nov
Slay Glasgow
Glasgow
£27.50
Devon
Fri, 24 Nov
The Poetry Club
Glasgow
£14.30
Opening Day Party
Sun, 17 Dec
Platform
Glasgow
£26.50
One More Tune!
Sat, 23 Dec
Platform
Glasgow
£46.92
Frazi.er Open To Close
Tue, 26 Dec
Platform
Glasgow
£33.66
ACLP x 78 SS x Céleste: HorsegiirL + Interplanetary Criminal
Thu, 28 Dec
Platform
Glasgow
£41.54
Hannah Laing presents Doof - SOLD OUT
Fri, 29 Dec
Platform
Glasgow
£41.54
FLY Hogmanay - New Years Eve - Glasgow
Sun, 31 Dec
Platform
Glasgow
£43
Mesh - Legacy 2024 UK
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
Classic Grand
Glasgow
£25
Dorian Electra + Babymorocco
Sun, 28 Jan 2024
TV Studio SWG3
Glasgow
£22
Citizen + Drug Church
Tue, 6 Feb 2024
St Luke's
Glasgow
£25.25
Esprit D'Air
Tue, 27 Feb 2024
G2
Glasgow
£22.60
Halina Rice
Sat, 20 Apr 2024
St Luke's
Glasgow
£16.50
Lynks
Sun, 21 Apr 2024
Saint Luke's Glasgow
Glasgow
£13.75
Transmission: The Sound of Joy Division
Sat, 25 May 2024
Slay Glasgow
Glasgow
£22