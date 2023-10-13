Cocktail Swing ft. Matt Jacobs

The Piano Bar Soho jazz experience is one not to be missed, tucked away in a secret townhouse in the heart of Soho. Celebrate the return of live music with some intimate jazz and a tipple from their exceptional cocktail menu, including their award-winning Smoked Old Fashioned.

This week, we are joined by the talented pianist Matt Jacobs whose performance never dissapoint. Matt's piano playing showcases deep passion and skill, which never ceases to amaze audiences. Matt Jacob and his all-star band are rising stars that are taking the London jazz scene by storm. Joined by Ewan Parkin on trumpet this not a duo to be missed!

The Piano Bar Soho is rated in TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice awards as one of the Top 10% of 5-Star attractions worldwide.