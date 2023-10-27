Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Club Nights in Manchester
Upcoming events
Propaganda
Fri, 27 Oct
New Century Kitchen
Manchester
Free
Ultimate Power
Sat, 28 Oct
New Century
Manchester
From £23.36
ATRIP + SONEE, KIIMI, MAGEE
Sat, 28 Oct
YES Basement
Manchester
£11.20
Manchester Got Soul: Live Music + DJs ‘Til Late
Sat, 4 Nov
The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Manchester
Free
Club Coco: Coco Maria + Poly-Ritmo + Me Gusta
Sat, 25 Nov
Band on the Wall
Manchester
£9.75
Deptford Northern Soul Club
Sat, 25 Nov
YES The Pink Room
Manchester
£11
Mr Scruff + Aroop Roy + Mc Kwasi: Keep it Unreal
Sat, 2 Dec
Band on the Wall
Manchester
£19.45
WHP Presents// Defected X Glitterbox
Sat, 9 Dec
Depot Mayfield
Manchester
£43.45
KISSTORY Manchester
Fri, 29 Dec
New Century
Manchester
From £17.65
Dancehall Dynamite
Sat, 30 Dec
Canvas 1
Manchester
£12.09