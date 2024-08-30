Browse events
Club Congress Weekend
Upcoming events
Tucson Comic Con After-Party w/ m00m and GOLDSTAR
Fri, 30 Aug
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$15
Arthur Vint & Associates: "Copper State" Album Release
Fri, 30 Aug
The Century Room
Tucson
From $20
Club Country Kick-Off Party!
Fri, 30 Aug
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
Club Congress Weekend Presents: HOCO Record Fair
Sat, 31 Aug
Club Congress
Tucson
Free
Desert Haze Market Birthday Party!
Sat, 31 Aug
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
Free
Tucson Rock Lottery: A Benefit for KXCI
Sat, 31 Aug
Hotel Congress
Tucson
$15
Tucson Pride Presents: Pageant For The People
Sat, 31 Aug
Club Congress
Tucson
$15
Brian López "Soledad Tour" Kickoff
Sun, 1 Sept
Club Congress
Tucson
From $19.06
The Sidewinders! Club Congress Weekend
Sun, 1 Sept
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$15
Steve Roach Presents: Ambient Summit!
Mon, 2 Sept
Club Congress
Tucson
From $48.41
Labor Day Blues Bash w/ Johnny Rawls & Bad News Blues
Mon, 2 Sept
Hotel Congress Plaza
Tucson
$12