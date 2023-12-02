Browse events
Christmas Events in London
Upcoming events
The Xmas Special - Winter Street Food Festival
2 Dec - 3 Dec
Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
London
From Free
Garage Nation Christmas London Brunch
Sat, 2 Dec
Scala
London
From £9.95
Reggaeton Latino: Christmas Party
Sat, 2 Dec
Scala
London
From £9.18
A my life is big Christmas at The George Tavern
Fri, 8 Dec
The George Tavern
London
£7
Wheels & Wax Christmas Party
Fri, 8 Dec
229
London
£16.80
CHRISTMAS BLOWOUT
Fri, 8 Dec
Big Penny Social
London
Free
A Brunch, Actually (Love, Actually Movie Brunch)
Sat, 9 Dec
The Clapham Grand
London
From £7.14
UKG Bingo Christmas Special
Sat, 9 Dec
POP Brixton
London
£18.56
Massaoke: Xmas Live!
Sat, 9 Dec
The Clapham Grand
London
£21.22
Lady Lloyd's Christmas Cracker: Our weekly Cabaret & Festive Disco!
Sat, 9 Dec
Between The Bridges
London
£6
ROAST - CHRISTMAS SPECIAL
Sat, 9 Dec
Electrowerkz
London
£22
We Are Still Young: The Club Night at Christmas!
Sat, 9 Dec
The Clapham Grand
London
From £12.24
Basement Orchestra Christmas Show
Sun, 10 Dec
Big Penny Social
London
From £9.04
Sunday Soul – Christmas Soulstice
Sun, 10 Dec
The Jazz Cafe
London
£13.20
Soundmaker Christmas Party
Sun, 10 Dec
The George Tavern
London
£8
Dork's Christmas Night Out: Panic Shack + supports
Tue, 12 Dec
The 100 Club
London
£13.44
Sketchual Healing Christmas Special in aid of UNICEF
Tue, 12 Dec
The Bill Murray
London
From £10.50
The Big Brassy Xmas Party
Wed, 13 Dec
XOYO
London
From £11.22
Edbl & Friends: Xmas Party
Thu, 14 Dec
Hootananny Brixton
London
£16.53
Pink Mist Xmas Party with Tangled Hair
Fri, 15 Dec
MOTH Club
London
£15.40
Sing It Swift at Christmas! A Taylor Swift Karaoke Party
Fri, 15 Dec
The Clapham Grand
London
From £7.50
ULTIMATE POWER CHRISTMAS
Fri, 15 Dec
229
London
£16.80
Back to the 90's and 00's! Xmas Special
Fri, 15 Dec
Scala
London
£6.12
Camden Rocks Club Xmas Bash Pt. 1
Fri, 15 Dec
The Underworld
London
£8
A Drag Show Brunch ft. Baga Chipz & Bailey J Mills
Sat, 16 Dec
Between The Bridges
London
£30.80
Silent Sofa Cinema Club - How the Grinch Stole Christmas
Sat, 16 Dec
JuJu's Bar & Stage
London
From £5
Love, Actually Movie Night!
Sat, 16 Dec
The Clapham Grand
London
From £12.24
Myra DuBois: We Wish You A Myra Christmas
Mon, 18 Dec
The Clapham Grand
London
From £23.46
Riot Cabaret: Jingle Bell Brawl
Tue, 19 Dec
The Clapham Grand
London
From £17.18
Deviation Xmas Ball
Fri, 22 Dec
Ministry Of Sound
London
From £17
Viva La Vita’s Winter Wonderland
Sat, 23 Dec
Village Underground
London
From £16.73
Channel One Sound System Boxing Day Special
Tue, 26 Dec
Village Underground
London
£23.46
DLT Friendsmas
Wed, 27 Dec
HERE at Outernet
London
From £25