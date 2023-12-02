Christmas Events in London

Upcoming events

The Xmas Special - Winter Street Food Festival2 Dec - 3 Dec
Signature Brew Blackhorse RoadLondon
From Free
Garage Nation Christmas London BrunchSat, 2 Dec
ScalaLondon
From £9.95
Reggaeton Latino: Christmas PartySat, 2 Dec
ScalaLondon
From £9.18
A my life is big Christmas at The George TavernFri, 8 Dec
The George TavernLondon
£7
Wheels & Wax Christmas Party Fri, 8 Dec
229London
£16.80
CHRISTMAS BLOWOUTFri, 8 Dec
Big Penny SocialLondon
Free
A Brunch, Actually (Love, Actually Movie Brunch)Sat, 9 Dec
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £7.14
UKG Bingo Christmas Special Sat, 9 Dec
POP BrixtonLondon
£18.56
Massaoke: Xmas Live!Sat, 9 Dec
The Clapham GrandLondon
£21.22
Lady Lloyd's Christmas Cracker: Our weekly Cabaret & Festive Disco!Sat, 9 Dec
Between The BridgesLondon
£6
ROAST - CHRISTMAS SPECIALSat, 9 Dec
ElectrowerkzLondon
£22
We Are Still Young: The Club Night at Christmas!Sat, 9 Dec
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £12.24
Basement Orchestra Christmas ShowSun, 10 Dec
Big Penny SocialLondon
From £9.04
Sunday Soul – Christmas SoulsticeSun, 10 Dec
The Jazz CafeLondon
£13.20
Soundmaker Christmas PartySun, 10 Dec
The George TavernLondon
£8
Dork's Christmas Night Out: Panic Shack + supportsTue, 12 Dec
The 100 ClubLondon
£13.44
Sketchual Healing Christmas Special in aid of UNICEFTue, 12 Dec
The Bill MurrayLondon
From £10.50
The Big Brassy Xmas PartyWed, 13 Dec
XOYOLondon
From £11.22
Edbl & Friends: Xmas PartyThu, 14 Dec
Hootananny BrixtonLondon
£16.53
Pink Mist Xmas Party with Tangled HairFri, 15 Dec
MOTH ClubLondon
£15.40
Sing It Swift at Christmas! A Taylor Swift Karaoke PartyFri, 15 Dec
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £7.50
ULTIMATE POWER CHRISTMASFri, 15 Dec
229London
£16.80
Back to the 90's and 00's! Xmas SpecialFri, 15 Dec
ScalaLondon
£6.12
Camden Rocks Club Xmas Bash Pt. 1Fri, 15 Dec
The UnderworldLondon
£8
A Drag Show Brunch ft. Baga Chipz & Bailey J MillsSat, 16 Dec
Between The BridgesLondon
£30.80
Silent Sofa Cinema Club - How the Grinch Stole ChristmasSat, 16 Dec
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
From £5
Love, Actually Movie Night!Sat, 16 Dec
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £12.24
Myra DuBois: We Wish You A Myra ChristmasMon, 18 Dec
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £23.46
Riot Cabaret: Jingle Bell BrawlTue, 19 Dec
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £17.18
Deviation Xmas BallFri, 22 Dec
Ministry Of SoundLondon
From £17
Viva La Vita’s Winter Wonderland Sat, 23 Dec
Village UndergroundLondon
From £16.73
Channel One Sound System Boxing Day SpecialTue, 26 Dec
Village UndergroundLondon
£23.46
DLT FriendsmasWed, 27 Dec
HERE at OuternetLondon
From £25