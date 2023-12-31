Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Chop Shop's Black Friday Promotion
Upcoming events
Kyle Hollingsworth Band with special guests Crosseyed & Phishless
Sat, 9 Dec
Chop Shop
Chicago
$31.31
Mucca Pazza NYE Celebration with special guests!
Sun, 31 Dec 2023
Chop Shop
Chicago
$37.37
ALIGN + TVVIN + Pods + Sutton Place
Fri, 12 Jan 2024
Chop Shop
Chicago
$22.22
Late Night Radio: Pocket Full of Dreams Tour
Sat, 20 Jan 2024
Chop Shop
Chicago
$25.25
ROSSY with Ninajirachi, Lightyear & TAZU
Sat, 27 Jan 2024
Chop Shop
Chicago
$28.28
SunSquabi + Cofresi
Sat, 3 Feb 2024
Chop Shop
Chicago
$30.44
Mindchatter
Thu, 7 Mar 2024
Chop Shop
Chicago
$31.31