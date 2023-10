Closing off the festive season with the Camden Rocks Club Xmas Weekender! Two nights spinning indie rock icons over electronics... Foo Fighters, Blink 182, Muse, Paramore... bringing all the best tunes to Camden Town's iconic The Underworld. Hosting the biggest weekly events in Camden Town, this one's sure to pack out... grab your mates, grab your Christmas hats, grab your tickets for guaranteed entry!