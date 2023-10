XXI / 世界 EL MUNDO THE WORLD IL MONDO

02 / 05 NOVEMBER 2023

TORINO / EUROPA

FROM 2ND TO 5TH NOVEMBER, TURIN WILL PLAY HOST TO THE XXI EDITION OF C2C FESTIVAL, DEDICATED TO THE THEME 'THE WORLD', FEATURING CAROLINE POLACHEK, FLYING LOTUS, KING KRULE, MOODYMANN, OVERMONO, YVES TUMOR AND MANY MORE EXCLUSIVE ITALIAN SHOWS.