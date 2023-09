THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY EDITION OF C2C FESTIVAL TOOK PLACE IN NOVEMBER 2022 AND WAS A RESOUNDING SUCCESS.

FROM 2ND — 5TH NOVEMBER 2023, TURIN WILL PLAY HOST TO THE 21ST EDITION OF C2C FESTIVAL, DEDICATED TO THE THEME: THE WORLD. FOURTEEN INTERNATIONAL ARTISTS ARE ANNOUNCED: CAROLINE POLACHEK, FLYING LOTUS, KING KRULE, OVERMONO, YVES TUMOR AND MANY MORE ITALIAN EXCLUSIVES: