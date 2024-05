Brittany Carney started standup in DC, and is now based in New York. Vulture Magazine has named Brittany a “Comedian You Should and Will Know.” Her comedy is featured on Comedy Central and Don’t Tell platforms. Brittany has written for That Damn Michael Che on HBO, Teenage Euthanasia on Adult Swim, and Networking for Introverts on Audible. She’s happy to return to Color Club in the dead of late winter.