After selling out so quickly, we are thrilled to announce additional nights of Mike Garson's Bowie's Piano Man residency with Luke Spiller, frontman and lead singer of The Struts. Experienced Luke like never before in this rare, intimate, and stripped-down night featuring the Bowie catalog and other special music. As with all of Mike’s shows at The Sun Rose, you never know who else may jump on stage as a special surprise guest!