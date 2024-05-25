Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
BOAT PARTIES 🚢
Upcoming events
Endless Summer: Memorial Day Weekend Boat Party
Sat, 25 May
Jewel Yacht
New York
From $20.99
Boat Party with FJAAK & Elli Acula [SPANDAU20]
Sat, 25 May
Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises
New York
$46.10
TWINSICK Boat Party
Sat, 1 Jun
Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises
New York
From $26.99
Taylor's Version Aboard The Liberty Belle
Fri, 14 Jun
Liberty Belle
New York
$38.94
Endless Summer Boat Party: Summer Kickoff
Sat, 22 Jun
Jewel Yacht
New York
From $19.99
Emo Night Brooklyn Aboard The Liberty Belle
Fri, 12 Jul
Liberty Belle
New York
$38.94
Gimme Gimme Disco Aboard The Liberty Belle
Fri, 16 Aug
Liberty Belle
New York
$38.94
Broadway Rave Aboard The Liberty Belle
Fri, 23 Aug
Liberty Belle
New York
$38.94