BOAT PARTIES 🚢

Upcoming events

Endless Summer: Memorial Day Weekend Boat PartySat, 25 May
Jewel YachtNew York
From $20.99
Boat Party with FJAAK & Elli Acula [SPANDAU20]Sat, 25 May
Circle Line Sightseeing CruisesNew York
$46.10
TWINSICK Boat PartySat, 1 Jun
Circle Line Sightseeing CruisesNew York
From $26.99
Taylor's Version Aboard The Liberty BelleFri, 14 Jun
Liberty BelleNew York
$38.94
Endless Summer Boat Party: Summer KickoffSat, 22 Jun
Jewel YachtNew York
From $19.99
Emo Night Brooklyn Aboard The Liberty BelleFri, 12 Jul
Liberty BelleNew York
$38.94
Gimme Gimme Disco Aboard The Liberty BelleFri, 16 Aug
Liberty BelleNew York
$38.94
Broadway Rave Aboard The Liberty BelleFri, 23 Aug
Liberty BelleNew York
$38.94