Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
Upcoming events
Shoreditch Got Soul
Fri, 1 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £5
Live bands + DJs 'til late
Sat, 2 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £8
25 Years of ‘The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill’ - A Gospel Rendition
Fri, 8 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £5
Shoreditch Got Soul
Fri, 8 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £5
Live bands + DJs 'til late
Sat, 9 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £8
Shoreditch Got Soul
Fri, 15 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £5
20 Years of Beyoncé 'Dangerously in Love' - A Gospel Rendition
Fri, 15 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £5
Live bands + DJs 'til late
Sat, 16 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £8
Shoreditch Got Soul
Fri, 22 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £5
Live bands + DJs 'til late
Sat, 23 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £8
The Night Before Christmas - A Gospel Service 🎄
Sat, 23 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £8
Shoreditch Got Soul
Fri, 29 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £5
Come Together: A Night Celebrating The Beatles
Sat, 30 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
£8
Live bands + DJs 'til late
Sat, 30 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £8
New Years Eve
Sun, 31 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £22
Shoreditch Got Soul
Fri, 5 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £5
DJ Yoda - Exclusive Hip-Hop VS Soul Set
Fri, 5 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £5
Live bands + DJs 'til late
Sat, 6 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £8
Shoreditch Got Soul
Fri, 12 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £5
Live bands + DJs 'til late
Sat, 13 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £8
Shoreditch Got Soul
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £5
Live bands + DJs 'til late
Sat, 20 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £8
Shoreditch Got Soul
Fri, 26 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £6
Live bands + DJs 'til late
Sat, 27 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £8
Shoreditch Got Soul
Fri, 2 Feb 2024
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £5
Live bands + DJs 'til late
Sat, 3 Feb 2024
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £8
Shoreditch Got Soul
Fri, 9 Feb 2024
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £5
Live bands + DJs 'til late
Sat, 10 Feb 2024
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £8
Shoreditch Got Soul
Fri, 16 Feb 2024
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £5
Live bands + DJs 'til late
Sat, 17 Feb 2024
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £8
Shoreditch Got Soul
Fri, 23 Feb 2024
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £5
Live bands + DJs 'til late
Sat, 24 Feb 2024
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £8