Browse events
About
Careers
Help Centre
Blog
Log in
Get the app
Blues Kitchen Camden
Upcoming events
Camden Got Soul
Fri, 1 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
From £5
Live Music + DJs 'til late
Sat, 2 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
From £8
Camden Got Soul
Fri, 8 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
From £5
Live Music + DJs 'til late
Sat, 9 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
From £8
Camden Got Soul
Fri, 15 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
From £5
Live Music + DJs 'til late
Sat, 16 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
From £8
Camden Got Soul
Fri, 22 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
From £5
Live Music + DJs 'til late
Sat, 23 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
From £8
Camden Got Soul
Fri, 29 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
From £5
Live Music + DJs 'til late
Sat, 30 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
From £8
New Years Eve
Sun, 31 Dec
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
From £22
Camden Got Soul
Fri, 5 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
£5
Bowie's Birthday Bash! Let's Dance
Fri, 5 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
£5
Live Music + DJs 'til late
Sat, 6 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
From £8
Camden Got Soul
Fri, 12 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
£5
Live Music + DJs 'til late
Sat, 13 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
From £8
Camden Got Soul
Fri, 19 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
£5
Live Music + DJs 'til late
Sat, 20 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
From £8
Camden Got Soul
Fri, 26 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
£5
Live Music + DJs 'til late
Sat, 27 Jan 2024
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
From £8
Camden Got Soul
Fri, 2 Feb 2024
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
£5
Live Music + DJs 'til late
Sat, 3 Feb 2024
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
From £8
Camden Got Soul
Fri, 9 Feb 2024
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
£5
Live Music + DJs 'til late
Sat, 10 Feb 2024
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
From £8
Camden Got Soul
Fri, 16 Feb 2024
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
£5
Live Music + DJs 'til late
Sat, 17 Feb 2024
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
From £8
Camden Got Soul
Fri, 23 Feb 2024
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
£5
Live Music + DJs 'til late
Sat, 24 Feb 2024
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
From £8