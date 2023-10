This week, we have a special performance in the “theatre in the clouds” featuring the fastest-rising production duo in the world right now, Blue Lab Beats. They fluidly fuse jazz, hip-hop, Afrobeat, soul and electronica. Consisting of the ground-breaking producer NK-OK and the formidable multi-instrumentalist Mr DM, Blue Lab Beats will take you on a musical journey you will not forget in this stunningly intimate setting.