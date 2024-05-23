Black is the Colour of my Soul

In the backdrop of an unnamed, impassive mental institution, three patients are plagued by their pasts and conflicting desires to live the life they can or escape the institution at any cost. Under the ever-watchful eye of the Doctors who supposedly treat them for their illnesses, the true reality of the institution is unveiled as the Doctors’ own sanities are called into question.

Reflecting on the abhorrent treatment of patients that has happened in asylums throughout history, this play will take you on a stylised and visceral exploration into the thoughts and deepest secrets of the so-called ‘clinically insane’.