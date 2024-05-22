Just give me this one life.

This production of ‘Bigmouth’ follows the story of the two brothers, Liam and Frank who move to a council estate in London with their mother. The boys must fight for their lives in a desperate struggle against homophobia, drug addiction and knife crime in a forgotten corner of England’s capital. For Liam and Frank, this journey is not just about survival, it’s about seizing every moment, embracing every opportunity, and ultimately, claiming their rightful place in a world that rejects them.