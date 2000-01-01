Big Bank Holiday Weekender

Upcoming events

Black Stone Cherry: SigningFri, 29 Sept
Rough Trade EastLondon
From £12.50
Dinky DiscoFri, 29 Sept
DoñaLondon
From Free
Fort Romeau (All Night Long) Fri, 29 Sept
Night Tales LoftLondon
From £6.50
Guy J [All Night Long]Fri, 29 Sept
Night TalesLondon
From £11.50
Louise Messenger Jazz Trio (1st House)Fri, 29 Sept
The Piano Bar SohoLondon
From £10
DEAD FREEDOM - Free Entry at The World's EndFri, 29 Sept
The World's End, CamdenLondon
Free
Grove Street Album Release PartyFri, 29 Sept
BlondiesLondon
£13.99
Live at The Clapham Grand with Simon Amstell & Tim KeyFri, 29 Sept
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £20
Oktoberfest At Between The BridgesFri, 29 Sept
Between The BridgesLondon
From £11.76
Doña presents: Lea LeaFri, 29 Sept
DoñaLondon
Free
Goldie Lookin' ChainFri, 29 Sept
New Cross InnLondon
£22
Nathan Cassidy: FiftyFri, 29 Sept
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£6
The Ultimate Harry Potter QuizFri, 29 Sept
Market HouseLondon
£6.12
SHINING "Blackjazz"Fri, 29 Sept
The UnderworldLondon
£26.66
Reflections On RegretFri, 29 Sept
The George TavernLondon
£7.50
Animal Collective: 'Isn't It Now?' In Conversation + SigningFri, 29 Sept
Rough Trade EastLondon
From £12.40
Seymour / Giack BazzFri, 29 Sept
Strongroom BarLondon
£11.21
K-rimeFri, 29 Sept
PosterLondon
£7
Stomping Ground 3 Year Anniversary & Birthday Bash for Mr ThingFri, 29 Sept
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
Free
The Official No90 Hackney Wick Re-launch Party!Fri, 29 Sept
Number 90London
Free
N'CALMA PRESENTS AFTERCLAPP // GLOBAL GROOVESFri, 29 Sept
GrowLondon
£7.14
Heavenly Remixes 7 + 8 Launch PartyFri, 29 Sept
The SocialLondon
From £8
Angel Comedy Fridays @ 7 pmFri, 29 Sept
The Bill MurrayLondon
From £11.50
DeCarteret & FriendsFri, 29 Sept
Ninety One Living RoomLondon
From £11.22
House Party: Downstairs @ Market HouseFri, 29 Sept
Market HouseLondon
From Free
Oktoberfest Friday Fri, 29 Sept
Big Penny SocialLondon
From £14
The Boat Show Comedy ClubFri, 29 Sept
The Tattershall CastleLondon
£16.95
New CandysFri, 29 Sept
MOTH ClubLondon
£16.50
1001 x Tekno Disco Fri, 29 Sept
Café 1001London
Free
Roc MarcianoFri, 29 Sept
The Jazz CafeLondon
£29.50
The Brit-Funk AssociationFri, 29 Sept
The ForgeLondon
£27.50
Teenage SequenceFri, 29 Sept
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
£11
Matt AndersenFri, 29 Sept
Boston Music RoomLondon
£25.50
JAWSFri, 29 Sept
The GarageLondon
£18.50
Party CannonFri, 29 Sept
OsloLondon
£16.50
CarparkFri, 29 Sept
The Lower ThirdLondon
£10.20
Black Stone CherryFri, 29 Sept
Islington Assembly HallLondon
From £45.20
Nadia SheikhFri, 29 Sept
The GraceLondon
£10.50
The Blue AeroplanesFri, 29 Sept
Electric BallroomLondon
£25.20
Burlesque Idol Fri, 29 Sept
The Hippodrome CasinoLondon
From £16.50
Human Resources, Speedial, Leftovers, Red EnvyFri, 29 Sept
Paper Dress VintageLondon
£8
The Orb presents "Metallic Spheres in Colour" LIVEFri, 29 Sept
EartHLondon
£29.07
Sonic Daze + Darcey Beth + Marti ParramonFri, 29 Sept
Notting Hill Arts ClubLondon
£11
Ali Macqueen with guests live in Arsenal (FREE)Fri, 29 Sept
The Gunners PubLondon
Free
Splitting Edges, Stef Pesic, Coming Up Roses &...Fri, 29 Sept
Sebright ArmsLondon
£9.50
Big Mad Andy's Peep Show QuizFri, 29 Sept
The Amersham Arms London
£11
Laetitia Sadier + Marie MerletFri, 29 Sept
Folklore HoxtonLondon
£13.50
Apostille + Marina Zispin + DevotionFri, 29 Sept
The Waiting RoomLondon
£9
Nagasaki Swim / Symbol Soup / WilshawFri, 29 Sept
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
Megzz + Ear Candy + Magic Hour SoundtrackFri, 29 Sept
The Old Blue LastLondon
£8.50
Guadalupe Plata - PRB PresentsFri, 29 Sept
The LexingtonLondon
£16.95
Getdown Services/ Automan / LifterFri, 29 Sept
The VictoriaLondon
Free
The Cinematic OrchestraFri, 29 Sept
Royal Festival HallLondon
From £37.75
Snowboy & The Latin SectionFri, 29 Sept
229London
£22.40
Airhead - Debut Live ShowFri, 29 Sept
DIJONSSLondon
Free
Purple Halo - In Celebration of VirgoFri, 29 Sept
Hand of GloryLondon
Free
Hospitality Fri, 29 Sept
E1 London
From £13.56
Excellent Music29 Sept - 1 Oct
King Alfred Phoenix TheatreLondon
From £12.50
New Zealand v ItalyFri, 29 Sept
The Old Blue LastLondon
Free
New Zealand v ItalyFri, 29 Sept
Sebright ArmsLondon
Free
The Rat Pack Stand-up ComedyFri, 29 Sept
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£11.50
Meatraffle - "Base and Superstructure" album partyFri, 29 Sept
Windmill BrixtonLondon
£11
Can’t Stop TalkingFri, 29 Sept
The FinsburyLondon
Free
Louise Messenger Jazz Trio (2nd House)Fri, 29 Sept
The Piano Bar SohoLondon
From £10
The Get DownFri, 29 Sept
The Book ClubLondon
From £3.30
KULA Collective w/Afla Sackey & Afrik BawantuFri, 29 Sept
The Post BarLondon
£15
Torus + The Ephemeron LoopFri, 29 Sept
IKLECTIKLondon
£20
Picnic x Percolate w/ ApolloniaFri, 29 Sept
HERE at OuternetLondon
From £14.03
THE OLD QUEEN'S TURN UPFri, 29 Sept
The Old Queens HeadLondon
£6
Pure HoneyFri, 29 Sept
ForeverGoodLondon
From £11.02
Brixton Summer BluesFri, 29 Sept
The Blues Kitchen BrixtonLondon
From £6
Camden Summer BluesFri, 29 Sept
The Blues Kitchen CamdenLondon
£5
Shoreditch Summer BluesFri, 29 Sept
The Blues Kitchen ShoreditchLondon
From £6
WildlifeFri, 29 Sept
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
From £3.30
Gareth Lockrane & Friends- Friday JazzFri, 29 Sept
Ladbroke HallLondon
£15
TALKING HEADS - STOP MAKING SENSE (4K)Fri, 29 Sept
Rio CinemaLondon
£10
Brixton Got SoulFri, 29 Sept
The Blues Kitchen BrixtonLondon
From £6
Camden Got SoulFri, 29 Sept
The Blues Kitchen CamdenLondon
£5
Hotsteppas meets Ashanti SelahFri, 29 Sept
The Fox & FirkinLondon
£9.50
Let's Get CrookedFri, 29 Sept
Queen of the South London
£6
Angel Comedy Fridays @ 9 pmFri, 29 Sept
The Bill MurrayLondon
From £11.50
Movimientos & Bullerengue Circle present: Bullerengue All Stars ft Akolá Tambó + Bushbby + MoreFri, 29 Sept
Hootananny BrixtonLondon
From £9.60
RODEO! ComedyFri, 29 Sept
The StarLondon
£10
Marcel Dettmann: Bad Manners Residency [4 Fridays]Fri, 29 Sept
PhonoxLondon
From £18.50
We Wanna Party: Amapiano x AfrobeatsFri, 29 Sept
Brixton JammLondon
£13.20
Back To The 90's!Fri, 29 Sept
ScalaLondon
£9.18
Amapiano X Afrobeats Party (Shoreditch Takeover)Fri, 29 Sept
Colours HoxtonLondon
£9
Ross From Friends (DJ Set) [SOLD OUT]Fri, 29 Sept
The Cause at 60 Dock RoadLondon
£30.09
206 presents: Defne Aksoy and moreFri, 29 Sept
229London
£15
Mista Silva & Friends - FULL VIM 2 Release PartyFri, 29 Sept
Peckham AudioLondon
£20.20
Acid Pauli, Viken Arman, Deer JadeFri, 29 Sept
KOKOLondon
From £25.27
Gayzpacho - All About Your Mother Fri, 29 Sept
EartHLondon
£23.46
California Love (90s/00s Hip Hop and R&B)Fri, 29 Sept
Big Chill HouseLondon
£6
VoODOO Alt Rock Party § September Event Fri, 29 Sept
ElectrowerkzLondon
£11
THELMA, DJ Love, HelloktFri, 29 Sept
The Ton of BrixLondon
£13.50
A Night Of House Music Fri, 29 Sept
The Jazz CafeLondon
From £11
Session VictimFri, 29 Sept
The Jazz CafeLondon
From £16.50
Paper Dress 80's ClubFri, 29 Sept
Paper Dress VintageLondon
Free
No BoundariesFri, 29 Sept
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
MERCY: Secondcity + Mas Que Nada Brothers + MoreFri, 29 Sept
LafayetteLondon
Free
WHOOSH WENG WAREHOUSE PARTYFri, 29 Sept
Village UndergroundLondon
£17.85
Scared To Dance: Guest DJ Lolly AdefopeFri, 29 Sept
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
£11
Shameless Y2K Hits <3Fri, 29 Sept
OsloLondon
From Free
Good Good Abroad Tour / Disco Lines (Headline ShowFri, 29 Sept
EggLondon
£22
Roast Battle UKFri, 29 Sept
The Bill MurrayLondon
From £9
Unlock Your City : The Residency (Week 1)Fri, 29 Sept
XOYOLondon
From £10.25
Dance Your Troubles AwayFri, 29 Sept
MOTH ClubLondon
£8
Popperz Residency: Tlya X AnFri, 29 Sept
The George TavernLondon
£8
White Heat ClubFri, 29 Sept
The LexingtonLondon
From Free
É Soul Cultura: Luke Una, Egyptian Lover & moreFri, 29 Sept
fabricLondon
From £20.90
Labyrinth presents: Cassian extended setFri, 29 Sept
The Steel YardLondon
From £22.65
Tiki Totem Special /Renato Mo, Johnny Yihi, Poppy Fri, 29 Sept
EggLondon
£11
CCL, DJ Fart in the Club, JM MoserFri, 29 Sept
The Pickle FactoryLondon
From £14.16
Parable: Nora En Pure, Mees Salome, Just HerFri, 29 Sept
Electric BrixtonLondon
£40
Blackout Club - Camden Rocks TakeoverFri, 29 Sept
The UnderworldLondon
£8
AM After Hours Sat, 30 Sept
ProtocolLondon
From Free
A Drag Show Brunch feat Danny BeardSat, 30 Sept
Between The BridgesLondon
£30.80
WIN TICKETS: Oktoberfest Saturday AfternoonSat, 30 Sept
Big Penny SocialLondon
Free
Oktoberfest at Hackney BrewerySat, 30 Sept
Hackney BreweryLondon
From Free
Oktoberfest Saturday AfternoonSat, 30 Sept
Big Penny SocialLondon
From £14
Joke JamSat, 30 Sept
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Ensemble Sounds: Silverlining, Free Zing, Trixie + moreSat, 30 Sept
The Pickle FactoryLondon
From £9.18
Discrete Records All Day PartySat, 30 Sept
The Fox & FirkinLondon
£9
HANDFEST LONDON 2023 feat. RANDOM HANDSat, 30 Sept
The DomeLondon
£41.50
FloorjamSat, 30 Sept
The Lower ThirdLondon
£14.03
Neon Naked Life Drawing in Kennington!Sat, 30 Sept
Toulouse LautrecLondon
From £16.95
Camden Oktoberfest 2023Sat, 30 Sept
Electric BallroomLondon
From £22.44
DOG PARKSat, 30 Sept
The Bill MurrayLondon
From £5.50
Jewellery Making WorkshopSat, 30 Sept
Thames-side Studio Educational SpaceLondon
£49.50
Hiphop vs Afrobeats Summer Rooftop PartySat, 30 Sept
Dalston RoofparkLondon
From £13.26
Origins: Rosa Pistola & INVTSat, 30 Sept
Night TalesLondon
From £14
Tim Sweeney (All Night Long) [Beats In Space]Sat, 30 Sept
Night Tales LoftLondon
From £10
20 Years Of Hey ColossusSat, 30 Sept
The GarageLondon
£23
Brixton Day & Night Party ft. Prok | FitchSat, 30 Sept
Prince Of WalesLondon
From £14.30
E1 presents: Eli Escobar (Extended set)Sat, 30 Sept
E1 London
£16.50
Angel Comedy Saturdays @ 5pmSat, 30 Sept
The Bill MurrayLondon
From £9.50
Bad Vibes Sept All-Dayer: Roscoe Roscoe, Plantoid, COSSE, alphabet + LipwormsSat, 30 Sept
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
£11
Oktoberfest Closing Party: Bierfest / MusikfestSat, 30 Sept
Strongroom BarLondon
From £6.50
Courtyard to Club: Summer Terrace PartySat, 30 Sept
Brixton JammLondon
£5.50
Heatwave: Summer Closing Party w/ George MensahSat, 30 Sept
Brixton JammLondon
£13.75
Whobody How Single Release Party + Hot StampSat, 30 Sept
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Riketté Genesis Trio (1st House)Sat, 30 Sept
The Piano Bar SohoLondon
From £10
90s Baby Show LiveSat, 30 Sept
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £12.24
Oktoberfest Saturday EveningSat, 30 Sept
Big Penny SocialLondon
From £14
Millwall JewSat, 30 Sept
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£8.67
1001 x N'Calma LDNSat, 30 Sept
Café 1001London
Free
Oktoberfest At Between The BridgesSat, 30 Sept
Between The BridgesLondon
From £11.76
Metal Militia (Metallica Tribute)Sat, 30 Sept
New Cross InnLondon
£16.50
House of Burlesque Speakeasy Sat, 30 Sept
Sway BarLondon
From £22
That's Drag Bingo ShowSat, 30 Sept
Brixton JammLondon
£16.50
Xariir AhmedSat, 30 Sept
TroxyLondon
£56.50
Nabihah Iqbal: Dreamer UK Live TourSat, 30 Sept
EartHLondon
£23.46
The Basement Discos w/ Andy Caruso & Schoon JrSat, 30 Sept
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
Free
MAVIIS Sat, 30 Sept
The Forge at The Lower ThirdLondon
Free
Jazz Lates: Gabriele PribettiSat, 30 Sept
Ninety One Living RoomLondon
From £8.50
Tumbaito / Afro-Latin GroovesSat, 30 Sept
GrowLondon
From Free
LDNRBS: Open Opportunity LIVE w/ COZY BRVNDSat, 30 Sept
Peckham AudioLondon
£10
Angel Comedy Saturdays @ 7pmSat, 30 Sept
The Bill MurrayLondon
From £11.50
Church GirlsSat, 30 Sept
The VictoriaLondon
Free
Gingerella and Jealous Nostril with Oscar DunbarSat, 30 Sept
The LexingtonLondon
£10
The Boat Show Comedy ClubSat, 30 Sept
The Tattershall CastleLondon
£24.60
RumJigSat, 30 Sept
The Courtyard TheatreLondon
From Free
The Brit-Funk AssociationSat, 30 Sept
The ForgeLondon
£27.50
House Party: Downstairs @ Market HouseSat, 30 Sept
Market HouseLondon
From Free
Matt Johnson (Jamiroquai)Sat, 30 Sept
The Jazz CafeLondon
£24
JOHN: Live + SigningSat, 30 Sept
Rough Trade EastLondon
From Free
Slaughter Beach, DogSat, 30 Sept
Electric BrixtonLondon
£24.16
SACK SABBATHSat, 30 Sept
The UnderworldLondon
£18.06
Far CaspianSat, 30 Sept
Islington Assembly HallLondon
£18
21Soho Presents...Sat, 30 Sept
21SohoLondon
£16.95
Spirits Of SaturnSat, 30 Sept
The Waiting RoomLondon
£9
Man Woman Chainsaw, Laughter, MOULDSat, 30 Sept
Paper Dress VintageLondon
£8
Hot Face + Ringards + Average Life ComplaintsSat, 30 Sept
Two PalmsLondon
Free
Meatraffle – Base and Superstructure Release Party, East LondonSat, 30 Sept
The George TavernLondon
£11
Certified BangersSat, 30 Sept
The Three CompassesLondon
Free
Zubin Kanga with Shiva FesharekiSat, 30 Sept
Kings Place (Hall Two)London
£20.35
Hip-Hop vs RnB – End Of Summer Boat PartySat, 30 Sept
Temple PierLondon
£27.50
Plug-ins presents Lunch plus special guestsSat, 30 Sept
The Gunners PubLondon
Free
The Queen's Head, Pushpin, Vanity Fairy, Radio WaSat, 30 Sept
Windmill BrixtonLondon
£6.12
Hannah Wants Volume 2Sat, 30 Sept
STEREO Covent GardenLondon
£16.50
Brick Lane OktoberfestSat, 30 Sept
Brick Lane Tap RoomLondon
From £7.50
Scotland v RomaniaSat, 30 Sept
The Old Blue LastLondon
Free
Scotland v RomaniaSat, 30 Sept
Sebright ArmsLondon
Free
Oliver Beardmore (Tailspin EP Launch)Sat, 30 Sept
The Old Blue LastLondon
£3
Alexis Taylor (Hot Chip) and FriendsSat, 30 Sept
The Hoxton - HolbornLondon
Free
alx frncsSat, 30 Sept
The FinsburyLondon
Free
Riketté Genesis Trio (2nd House)Sat, 30 Sept
The Piano Bar SohoLondon
From £10
Sibilla Live Sat, 30 Sept
Jungle ElectricLondon
Free
Saturday Night ComedySat, 30 Sept
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£11.22
Torus + AbadirSat, 30 Sept
IKLECTIKLondon
£20
POUR IT UPSat, 30 Sept
The Old Queens HeadLondon
£8
Live Music + DJs 'til lateSat, 30 Sept
The Blues Kitchen CamdenLondon
From £8
Live Bands + DJs 'til lateSat, 30 Sept
The Blues Kitchen BrixtonLondon
From £8
Live bands + DJs 'til lateSat, 30 Sept
The Blues Kitchen ShoreditchLondon
From £8
Waterfalls: Hip Hop/R&B PartySat, 30 Sept
The Book ClubLondon
From £5.50
Big Phat Hip Hop House Party: Sian AndersonSat, 30 Sept
Queen Of HoxtonLondon
From £5.50
RnBX| R&B Only Club NightSat, 30 Sept
The Joiner on WorshipLondon
£12.50
NIGHT PUBBINSat, 30 Sept
The Three CrownsLondon
Free
ReptileSat, 30 Sept
229London
£8.96
Faded x Afro IndiesSat, 30 Sept
Duo CamdenLondon
From £15
Angel Comedy Saturdays @ 9pmSat, 30 Sept
The Bill MurrayLondon
From £11.50
Disco BloodbathSat, 30 Sept
MOTH ClubLondon
£13.20
CultureSat, 30 Sept
Prince of PeckhamLondon
£8
Dynamite Disco: Tonique & Man + Lewisland + Mikeandtess + MoreSat, 30 Sept
Hootananny BrixtonLondon
From £8.70
Ida Engberg + Stephan JolkSat, 30 Sept
EartHLondon
£17.85
Bashment & Afrobeats Shoreditch PartySat, 30 Sept
Phoenix BarLondon
£16.95
ROASTSat, 30 Sept
ElectrowerkzLondon
£22
Tonight's Vibe: MerchantSat, 30 Sept
Ninety One Living RoomLondon
£5
So Fresh So CleanSat, 30 Sept
Cafe KOKOLondon
£9
Drake NightSat, 30 Sept
ScalaLondon
£9.18
Hunee (All Night Long)Sat, 30 Sept
PhonoxLondon
From £18.50
Gene on EarthSat, 30 Sept
Village UndergroundLondon
From £20.66
A Disco In a Str!p ClubSat, 30 Sept
MetropolisLondon
From £6
Horse Meat Disco (All Night Long)Sat, 30 Sept
KOKOLondon
From £30.92
PLAY Saturdays Sat, 30 Sept
SwayLondon
£11.30
So Fetch 2000s PartySat, 30 Sept
Bloomsbury Bowling LanesLondon
£8
Angel Comedy Saturdays @ 11pmSat, 30 Sept
The Bill MurrayLondon
From £9.50
Is This It? • 00s Indie Disco Sat, 30 Sept
The VictoriaLondon
Free
Zenegeist and Congee Sounds Present: Canton DiscoSat, 30 Sept
The George TavernLondon
£4
A little LICK Sat, 30 Sept
The Lower ThirdLondon
£20.99
Marcia Carr & Friends w/ Paris CesvetteSat, 30 Sept
OsloLondon
£5.50
Grand Funk for RCK (Vol 5)Sat, 30 Sept
Paper Dress VintageLondon
£5.15
A Love Letter To LCD SoundsystemSat, 30 Sept
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
£7
Origins: Effy & ANIKASat, 30 Sept
The Pickle FactoryLondon
£19.82
'Nusha Invites' Marika Rossa, NushaSat, 30 Sept
EggLondon
£11
VOLT x Frenzy: Paula Temple, SNTS, Blasha & AllattSat, 30 Sept
E1 London
£22
VIVA BrazilSat, 30 Sept
LightboxLondon
£14.10
VIVA Reggaeton - Old vs New School EditionSat, 30 Sept
Fire & LightboxLondon
From Free
Camden Rocks ClubSat, 30 Sept
The UnderworldLondon
£8
Pop Never Dies!Sat, 30 Sept
The LexingtonLondon
£6
Virus 25: part 1 with Trendkill RecordsSat, 30 Sept
The Steel YardLondon
£33.97
Beyond Midnight Special Edition - Anne Louise Sat, 30 Sept
Fire Night Club VauxhallLondon
From Free
Mrs H and the Sing-along BandSun, 1 Oct
Big Penny SocialLondon
£7
Writing Workshop Special Edition with Adam Bloom - An interview and Joke writing MasterclassSun, 1 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
From Free
FEMMESTIVAL 2023Sun, 1 Oct
Signature Brew Blackhorse RoadLondon
£11.99
Nigeria Independence Afrobeats N Brunch LondonSun, 1 Oct
The CamdenLondon
£20.34
Out Of Body PopSun, 1 Oct
EartHLondon
From £13.37
Joyride Sun, 1 Oct
Corsica StudiosLondon
From £18.04
Thinking in PicturesSun, 1 Oct
Conway HallLondon
From £7.20
Revolution Pro WrestlingSun, 1 Oct
229London
£20.72
DLT Nigerian Independence Day Sun, 1 Oct
HERE at OuternetLondon
From £25
Cuban SundaysSun, 1 Oct
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
From £11.22
Shenoah Allen BLOODLUST SUMMERTIME WIPSun, 1 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
£8
Australia v PortugalSun, 1 Oct
The Old Blue LastLondon
Free
Australia v PortugalSun, 1 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Free
ADHD & Rejection Sensitive DysphoriaSun, 1 Oct
Market House BrixtonLondon
£13
Dear Jane What's Happening Live 2023 UKSun, 1 Oct
TroxyLondon
From £89.30
Shoot From The Hip ImprovSun, 1 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
£17.06
DYNAZTY // DRAGONLANDSun, 1 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
£29.28
Bez ObmezhenSun, 1 Oct
ScalaLondon
From £50.49
Osiah + NecrottedSun, 1 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
£15.40
Arcis Saxophon QuartettSun, 1 Oct
Conway HallLondon
From Free
Ali Azimi: Live in LondonSun, 1 Oct
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £36.20
Burnaboy #IToldThem: Listening PartySun, 1 Oct
CococureLondon
£21.78
CU: Matilda and the Mannequins / Mabel Clarke / Landoni / Francesca HuszaghSun, 1 Oct
The George TavernLondon
£5
GIRLS MARATHON Sun, 1 Oct
Crate BreweryLondon
From £7
Baby Queen: The Bedroom SessionsSun, 1 Oct
Rough Trade EastLondon
From £16.70
Sarabanda's Cuban Jam Session Sun, 1 Oct
Hootananny BrixtonLondon
Free
Bentley Rhythm Ace + Jon CarterSun, 1 Oct
The ForgeLondon
£16.50
Dele Sosimi's Dance Sun, 1 Oct
Queen of the South London
£13.56
The Universe of Tim MaiaSun, 1 Oct
The Jazz CafeLondon
£16.50
HAEVNSun, 1 Oct
Islington Assembly HallLondon
From £31.20
Dave McPherson (InMe)Sun, 1 Oct
229London
£12
Sunday Special with Rose Matafeo & Daniel KitsonSun, 1 Oct
Up The CreekLondon
£11
The Rat Pack Stand-up Comedy AngelSun, 1 Oct
The RegentLondon
£6
Newly Minted: Sunkissed Child & Solomon's SealSun, 1 Oct
The JagoLondon
Free
Oliver PinderSun, 1 Oct
The Gunners PubLondon
Free
Black FoxxesSun, 1 Oct
Paper Dress VintageLondon
£12
Bia FerreiraSun, 1 Oct
Rich MixLondon
£16.50
Peng Femme JamSun, 1 Oct
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
K-Music Festival 2023: Jung Jae-il with the LSOSun, 1 Oct
Barbican HallLondon
From £27.50
Thereza Bazar's DollarSun, 1 Oct
Bush HallLondon
From £33.60
Micky Overman: Warm UpSun, 1 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
£7.50
Angel Comedy RAW Sundays (Free)Sun, 1 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
JAM x Faaji Sundays: Owambe PartySun, 1 Oct
Colours HoxtonLondon
£22
ICaPRTY Freshers Closing Sesh1 Oct - 3 Oct
Ministry Of SoundLondon
From £10
Week Long Intensive Stand Up Beginner’s CourseMon, 2 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
£397.06
SuperbloomMon, 2 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
£11
Neon Naked Life Drawing in Angel!Mon, 2 Oct
The Old Queens HeadLondon
From £17
Stepbrother & FriendsMon, 2 Oct
The George TavernLondon
Free
Supersport! / Elin Hall / GREYSKIESMon, 2 Oct
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
Good Eggs Presents: Raw Eggs Mon, 2 Oct
Matchstick PiehouseLondon
£5
Nate James: an Unforgettable Night from The ForgeMon, 2 Oct
The Forge at The Lower ThirdLondon
£25.25
Bec Hill and Sam Fletcher Split the BillMon, 2 Oct
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£6.50
Rob Delaney and FriendsMon, 2 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
£10
Strongroom Quiz NightMon, 2 Oct
Strongroom BarLondon
From Free
Girl Scout: Live + SigningMon, 2 Oct
Rough Trade EastLondon
From Free
Blanco White: Live @ OmearaMon, 2 Oct
OmearaLondon
From £16.50
Terry ReidMon, 2 Oct
The Jazz CafeLondon
£24
Soho Comedy FactoryMon, 2 Oct
The Blue PostsLondon
£6.18
Pub QuizMon, 2 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
£6
BAISE MOIMon, 2 Oct
Farr's DalstonLondon
From £5
The Psychotic Monks + SULKMon, 2 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
£13.75
Martin Newell (Cleaners from Venus)Mon, 2 Oct
St Pancras Old ChurchLondon
£18.50
Whip Night #2Mon, 2 Oct
Windmill BrixtonLondon
£6
Happy Mondays Comedy : TOM WARD & more...Mon, 2 Oct
The Amersham Arms London
£7
Orii Community Jam SessionsMon, 2 Oct
Colour FactoryLondon
From £6
Angel Comedy RAW Mondays (Free)Mon, 2 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
The Monday Night 'Bar' QuizMon, 2 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Balamii Lobby Residency Mon, 2 Oct
The Hoxton - Shepherd's BushLondon
Free
Happy Mondays Comedy New CrossMon, 2 Oct
The Amersham Arms London
£7
Jordan Brookes: Snakes For Cats To Watch (WIP)Mon, 2 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
£8
Kandy MondaysMon, 2 Oct
The RoxyLondon
£4
Nicer Tuesdays: OctoberTue, 3 Oct
EartHLondon
From £14.88
MrleyTue, 3 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
£7.70
Life-Drawing with Love Club Tue, 3 Oct
DoñaLondon
From £6
Mean Girls Movie NightTue, 3 Oct
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £7.14
Being Human: How our biology shaped our historyTue, 3 Oct
Conway HallLondon
From £10.30
Spyres | LondonTue, 3 Oct
Signature Brew HaggerstonLondon
£13.20
Gypsy Jazz Sessions (2nd House)Tue, 3 Oct
The Piano Bar SohoLondon
From £5
Paddywak / C0sti / D0nc4n / Snotty LottieTue, 3 Oct
The George TavernLondon
£5
Will Owen: Gay Gay G-G-Gay Gay Gay (WIP)Tue, 3 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
£8
HighSchool + L'Objectif + Terra TwinTue, 3 Oct
OmearaLondon
Free
A Night With Rebecca WinterTue, 3 Oct
The Lower ThirdLondon
£21.32
King Nun: Live + SigningTue, 3 Oct
Rough Trade EastLondon
From Free
The Pub QuizTue, 3 Oct
The Old Queens HeadLondon
From £5
AS FRENDS RUSTTue, 3 Oct
Boston Music RoomLondon
£23.46
Armani Caesar + Meyhem LaurenTue, 3 Oct
The Jazz CafeLondon
£19.25
K.FlayTue, 3 Oct
Electric BrixtonLondon
£25.75
THE OBSESSEDTue, 3 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
£26.47
£3 Stand Up Comedy in Camden Town!Tue, 3 Oct
The Camden EyeLondon
£3
Halina Rice - Immersive liveset and AVTue, 3 Oct
Village UndergroundLondon
£19.99
The Life and Songs of Bert JanschTue, 3 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
From £11
Comedy GrottoTue, 3 Oct
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£7
Worn Out Tuesdays: Sick Joy Tue, 3 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Free
The Guinea Pig Club Tue, 3 Oct
The Tattershall CastleLondon
£7.18
The All Dolled Up PartyTue, 3 Oct
Bush HallLondon
From £22.40
Naked Lungs 'The Doomscroll UK Tour' Tue, 3 Oct
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
TWRP 2023 International Business TourTue, 3 Oct
EartHLondon
£28.51
FAT DOGTue, 3 Oct
ScalaLondon
£14.03
Mary In The JunkyardTue, 3 Oct
Windmill BrixtonLondon
£9.04
Emily Rachel Tue, 3 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Orii Community Jam Sessions: #oriisouthTue, 3 Oct
JumbiLondon
From £4
Angel Comedy RAW Tuesdays (Free)Tue, 3 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
If splash as your whistle, ******?Tue, 3 Oct
IKLECTIKLondon
£6
Intimate night with IAMSUUBI and guestsTue, 3 Oct
Folklore HoxtonLondon
£10
BernthTue, 3 Oct
The GarageLondon
£22.40
Swipe Right For ComedyTue, 3 Oct
TrapezeLondon
£16.95
Sketchual Healing Tue, 3 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
£5.50
Pop'd TuesdaysTue, 3 Oct
Zebrano SohoLondon
£4
Sneak RaveTue, 3 Oct
XOYOLondon
£4
PATTERNS Weekly Live JazzWed, 4 Oct
Night Tales LoftLondon
From Free
Troye Sivan: 'Something To Give Each Other' SigningWed, 4 Oct
Rough Trade WestLondon
From £18.74
Art of the Blues ft. James Browne (1st House)Wed, 4 Oct
The Piano Bar SohoLondon
From £5
Waves Rush InWed, 4 Oct
229London
£11.20
Supreme Standards: Poppy Daniels + Phoenician BlindWed, 4 Oct
Amazing GraceLondon
Free
El ShirotaWed, 4 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
£13.20
Ed Gamble - Work in ProgressWed, 4 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
£10
Sex Talks: Creator Of Sex Education, Laurie NunnWed, 4 Oct
The London EDITIONLondon
£16.50
Flypaper / Ava Zarate / Rushing SpringWed, 4 Oct
The George TavernLondon
£5
Artificially Infeminated: Comedy ShowWed, 4 Oct
The Book ClubLondon
£18.70
SINK / Live Experimental ElectronicaWed, 4 Oct
GrowLondon
£6.12
State is Flow Jam SessionWed, 4 Oct
Ninety One Living RoomLondon
£5
TEARS FOR BEERS x LDNWed, 4 Oct
Undisclosed Location, LondonLondon
From £3.73
Vona VellaWed, 4 Oct
Sebright ArmsLondon
Free
SprintsWed, 4 Oct
ScalaLondon
£15.15
Old Time SailorsWed, 4 Oct
Hootananny BrixtonLondon
£13.22
Jorja Smith: Falling or Flying Album Launch Show @ HERE at OuternetWed, 4 Oct
HERE at OuternetLondon
From £22
THE YOUNG GODSWed, 4 Oct
The UnderworldLondon
£29.28
£3 Stand Up Comedy + Drink Deals in Camden Town Wed, 4 Oct
The Camden EyeLondon
From £3
Newly Minted x Wxst Finest ShowcaseWed, 4 Oct
The JagoLondon
Free
Soho Comedy FactoryWed, 4 Oct
The Blue PostsLondon
£6.18
& Friends with Lee PeartWed, 4 Oct
Camden Comedy ClubLondon
£8.50
CUCAMARAS + SUPPORTWed, 4 Oct
Notting Hill Arts ClubLondon
£4.50
Low GirlWed, 4 Oct
Paper Dress VintageLondon
£11.50
Lewis Kelly live in ShoreditchWed, 4 Oct
Strongroom BarLondon
£10
Vigilantes w/ guests live in ShoreditchWed, 4 Oct
The Old Blue LastLondon
£10
Benedict Cork live at The Lower ThirdWed, 4 Oct
The Lower ThirdLondon
£16.83
Overtones and Undertones #3Wed, 4 Oct
IKLECTIKLondon
£10.50
Nik Sheva / Pat CunninghamWed, 4 Oct
Piano SmithfieldLondon
£9.18
Angel Comedy Social ClubWed, 4 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
From £8
Art of the Blues ft. James Browne (2nd House)Wed, 4 Oct
The Piano Bar SohoLondon
From £5
Tahini and Darlink: Brokeback AnkleWed, 4 Oct
DoñaLondon
From £13
Folk SessionsWed, 4 Oct
Hand of GloryLondon
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Wednesdays (Free)Wed, 4 Oct
The Camden HeadLondon
Free
Electric Cowboy Club + Animal ShithouseWed, 4 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar ShoesLondon
Free
Tebi RexWed, 4 Oct
The Waiting RoomLondon
£13.20
Blues Lawyer + Garden CentreWed, 4 Oct
The Shacklewell ArmsLondon
Free
Abbie McCarthys Good Karma ClubWed, 4 Oct
Colours HoxtonLondon
£13.25
Jean-Michel Blais 'Aubades' TourWed, 4 Oct
Grand JunctionLondon
£22.44
TALKING HEADS - STOP MAKING SENSE 4K (GOOD TIME)Wed, 4 Oct
Rio CinemaLondon
£12
Bobbi FallonWed, 4 Oct
Cafe KOKOLondon
Free
Giants of Bebop: Ahmad Jamal Edition (1st House)Thu, 5 Oct
The Piano Bar SohoLondon
From £5
Skool 4 Sluts: Workshop with Sarah The Invader Thu, 5 Oct
Secret Location in LondonLondon
£32
Peep Show Quiz with Big Mad AndyThu, 5 Oct
Brixton JammLondon
£11
Till The Fest Warmup Party - Midway Still + moreThu, 5 Oct
Signature Brew HaggerstonLondon
£10
Hip Hop KaraokeThu, 5 Oct
Amazing GraceLondon
Free
Better LoversThu, 5 Oct
New Cross InnLondon
£24
Lulu Popplewell: Actually ActuallyThu, 5 Oct
The Bill MurrayLondon
£6
Tapir! - ‘Act 2 (Their God)' - The Launch Show Presented by My Life is BigThu, 5 Oct
Avalon CafeLondon
£12
Josh Berry: Sexual PoliticsThu, 5 Oct
The Clapham GrandLondon
From £22.14
Neon Naked Life Drawing in Kentish Town!Thu, 5 Oct
Assembly House LondonLondon
From £17
Jorja Smith: Falling or Flying Album Launch Show @ HERE at Outernet (Night 2)Thu, 5 Oct
HERE at OuternetLondon
From £20.50
Oslo Social Club - Every ThursdayThu, 5 Oct
OsloLondon
Free
Theia, Ep by KEKA (Screening)Thu, 5 Oct
Close-Up CinemaLondon
£6.99
JMG NightsThu, 5 Oct
DoñaLondon
£9.50
Juju's Presents: MisterrchaThu, 5 Oct
JuJu's Bar & StageLondon
Free
PantherRecordsPresentsThu, 5 Oct
The Waiting RoomLondon
£8
Simmons and the Stags, Vega Rally, Ashley StaceyThu, 5 Oct
The SocialLondon
From £10
Knock2Bag Comedy Night with Fern BradyThu, 5 Oct
MOTH ClubLondon
£16.83