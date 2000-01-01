Browse events
Big Bank Holiday Weekender
Upcoming events
Black Stone Cherry: Signing
Fri, 29 Sept
Rough Trade East
London
From £12.50
Dinky Disco
Fri, 29 Sept
Doña
London
From Free
Fort Romeau (All Night Long)
Fri, 29 Sept
Night Tales Loft
London
From £6.50
Guy J [All Night Long]
Fri, 29 Sept
Night Tales
London
From £11.50
Louise Messenger Jazz Trio (1st House)
Fri, 29 Sept
The Piano Bar Soho
London
From £10
DEAD FREEDOM - Free Entry at The World's End
Fri, 29 Sept
The World's End, Camden
London
Free
Grove Street Album Release Party
Fri, 29 Sept
Blondies
London
£13.99
Live at The Clapham Grand with Simon Amstell & Tim Key
Fri, 29 Sept
The Clapham Grand
London
From £20
Oktoberfest At Between The Bridges
Fri, 29 Sept
Between The Bridges
London
From £11.76
Doña presents: Lea Lea
Fri, 29 Sept
Doña
London
Free
Goldie Lookin' Chain
Fri, 29 Sept
New Cross Inn
London
£22
Nathan Cassidy: Fifty
Fri, 29 Sept
Camden Comedy Club
London
£6
The Ultimate Harry Potter Quiz
Fri, 29 Sept
Market House
London
£6.12
SHINING "Blackjazz"
Fri, 29 Sept
The Underworld
London
£26.66
Reflections On Regret
Fri, 29 Sept
The George Tavern
London
£7.50
Animal Collective: 'Isn't It Now?' In Conversation + Signing
Fri, 29 Sept
Rough Trade East
London
From £12.40
Seymour / Giack Bazz
Fri, 29 Sept
Strongroom Bar
London
£11.21
K-rime
Fri, 29 Sept
Poster
London
£7
Stomping Ground 3 Year Anniversary & Birthday Bash for Mr Thing
Fri, 29 Sept
JuJu's Bar & Stage
London
Free
The Official No90 Hackney Wick Re-launch Party!
Fri, 29 Sept
Number 90
London
Free
N'CALMA PRESENTS AFTERCLAPP // GLOBAL GROOVES
Fri, 29 Sept
Grow
London
£7.14
Heavenly Remixes 7 + 8 Launch Party
Fri, 29 Sept
The Social
London
From £8
Angel Comedy Fridays @ 7 pm
Fri, 29 Sept
The Bill Murray
London
From £11.50
DeCarteret & Friends
Fri, 29 Sept
Ninety One Living Room
London
From £11.22
House Party: Downstairs @ Market House
Fri, 29 Sept
Market House
London
From Free
Oktoberfest Friday
Fri, 29 Sept
Big Penny Social
London
From £14
The Boat Show Comedy Club
Fri, 29 Sept
The Tattershall Castle
London
£16.95
New Candys
Fri, 29 Sept
MOTH Club
London
£16.50
1001 x Tekno Disco
Fri, 29 Sept
Café 1001
London
Free
Roc Marciano
Fri, 29 Sept
The Jazz Cafe
London
£29.50
The Brit-Funk Association
Fri, 29 Sept
The Forge
London
£27.50
Teenage Sequence
Fri, 29 Sept
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
£11
Matt Andersen
Fri, 29 Sept
Boston Music Room
London
£25.50
JAWS
Fri, 29 Sept
The Garage
London
£18.50
Party Cannon
Fri, 29 Sept
Oslo
London
£16.50
Carpark
Fri, 29 Sept
The Lower Third
London
£10.20
Black Stone Cherry
Fri, 29 Sept
Islington Assembly Hall
London
From £45.20
Nadia Sheikh
Fri, 29 Sept
The Grace
London
£10.50
The Blue Aeroplanes
Fri, 29 Sept
Electric Ballroom
London
£25.20
Burlesque Idol
Fri, 29 Sept
The Hippodrome Casino
London
From £16.50
Human Resources, Speedial, Leftovers, Red Envy
Fri, 29 Sept
Paper Dress Vintage
London
£8
The Orb presents "Metallic Spheres in Colour" LIVE
Fri, 29 Sept
EartH
London
£29.07
Sonic Daze + Darcey Beth + Marti Parramon
Fri, 29 Sept
Notting Hill Arts Club
London
£11
Ali Macqueen with guests live in Arsenal (FREE)
Fri, 29 Sept
The Gunners Pub
London
Free
Splitting Edges, Stef Pesic, Coming Up Roses &...
Fri, 29 Sept
Sebright Arms
London
£9.50
Big Mad Andy's Peep Show Quiz
Fri, 29 Sept
The Amersham Arms
London
£11
Laetitia Sadier + Marie Merlet
Fri, 29 Sept
Folklore Hoxton
London
£13.50
Apostille + Marina Zispin + Devotion
Fri, 29 Sept
The Waiting Room
London
£9
Nagasaki Swim / Symbol Soup / Wilshaw
Fri, 29 Sept
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Free
Megzz + Ear Candy + Magic Hour Soundtrack
Fri, 29 Sept
The Old Blue Last
London
£8.50
Guadalupe Plata - PRB Presents
Fri, 29 Sept
The Lexington
London
£16.95
Getdown Services/ Automan / Lifter
Fri, 29 Sept
The Victoria
London
Free
The Cinematic Orchestra
Fri, 29 Sept
Royal Festival Hall
London
From £37.75
Snowboy & The Latin Section
Fri, 29 Sept
229
London
£22.40
Airhead - Debut Live Show
Fri, 29 Sept
DIJONSS
London
Free
Purple Halo - In Celebration of Virgo
Fri, 29 Sept
Hand of Glory
London
Free
Hospitality
Fri, 29 Sept
E1
London
From £13.56
Excellent Music
29 Sept - 1 Oct
King Alfred Phoenix Theatre
London
From £12.50
New Zealand v Italy
Fri, 29 Sept
The Old Blue Last
London
Free
New Zealand v Italy
Fri, 29 Sept
Sebright Arms
London
Free
The Rat Pack Stand-up Comedy
Fri, 29 Sept
Camden Comedy Club
London
£11.50
Meatraffle - "Base and Superstructure" album party
Fri, 29 Sept
Windmill Brixton
London
£11
Can’t Stop Talking
Fri, 29 Sept
The Finsbury
London
Free
Louise Messenger Jazz Trio (2nd House)
Fri, 29 Sept
The Piano Bar Soho
London
From £10
The Get Down
Fri, 29 Sept
The Book Club
London
From £3.30
KULA Collective w/Afla Sackey & Afrik Bawantu
Fri, 29 Sept
The Post Bar
London
£15
Torus + The Ephemeron Loop
Fri, 29 Sept
IKLECTIK
London
£20
Picnic x Percolate w/ Apollonia
Fri, 29 Sept
HERE at Outernet
London
From £14.03
THE OLD QUEEN'S TURN UP
Fri, 29 Sept
The Old Queens Head
London
£6
Pure Honey
Fri, 29 Sept
ForeverGood
London
From £11.02
Brixton Summer Blues
Fri, 29 Sept
The Blues Kitchen Brixton
London
From £6
Camden Summer Blues
Fri, 29 Sept
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
£5
Shoreditch Summer Blues
Fri, 29 Sept
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £6
Wildlife
Fri, 29 Sept
Queen Of Hoxton
London
From £3.30
Gareth Lockrane & Friends- Friday Jazz
Fri, 29 Sept
Ladbroke Hall
London
£15
TALKING HEADS - STOP MAKING SENSE (4K)
Fri, 29 Sept
Rio Cinema
London
£10
Brixton Got Soul
Fri, 29 Sept
The Blues Kitchen Brixton
London
From £6
Camden Got Soul
Fri, 29 Sept
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
£5
Hotsteppas meets Ashanti Selah
Fri, 29 Sept
The Fox & Firkin
London
£9.50
Let's Get Crooked
Fri, 29 Sept
Queen of the South
London
£6
Angel Comedy Fridays @ 9 pm
Fri, 29 Sept
The Bill Murray
London
From £11.50
Movimientos & Bullerengue Circle present: Bullerengue All Stars ft Akolá Tambó + Bushbby + More
Fri, 29 Sept
Hootananny Brixton
London
From £9.60
RODEO! Comedy
Fri, 29 Sept
The Star
London
£10
Marcel Dettmann: Bad Manners Residency [4 Fridays]
Fri, 29 Sept
Phonox
London
From £18.50
We Wanna Party: Amapiano x Afrobeats
Fri, 29 Sept
Brixton Jamm
London
£13.20
Back To The 90's!
Fri, 29 Sept
Scala
London
£9.18
Amapiano X Afrobeats Party (Shoreditch Takeover)
Fri, 29 Sept
Colours Hoxton
London
£9
Ross From Friends (DJ Set) [SOLD OUT]
Fri, 29 Sept
The Cause at 60 Dock Road
London
£30.09
206 presents: Defne Aksoy and more
Fri, 29 Sept
229
London
£15
Mista Silva & Friends - FULL VIM 2 Release Party
Fri, 29 Sept
Peckham Audio
London
£20.20
Acid Pauli, Viken Arman, Deer Jade
Fri, 29 Sept
KOKO
London
From £25.27
Gayzpacho - All About Your Mother
Fri, 29 Sept
EartH
London
£23.46
California Love (90s/00s Hip Hop and R&B)
Fri, 29 Sept
Big Chill House
London
£6
VoODOO Alt Rock Party § September Event
Fri, 29 Sept
Electrowerkz
London
£11
THELMA, DJ Love, Hellokt
Fri, 29 Sept
The Ton of Brix
London
£13.50
A Night Of House Music
Fri, 29 Sept
The Jazz Cafe
London
From £11
Session Victim
Fri, 29 Sept
The Jazz Cafe
London
From £16.50
Paper Dress 80's Club
Fri, 29 Sept
Paper Dress Vintage
London
Free
No Boundaries
Fri, 29 Sept
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
Free
MERCY: Secondcity + Mas Que Nada Brothers + More
Fri, 29 Sept
Lafayette
London
Free
WHOOSH WENG WAREHOUSE PARTY
Fri, 29 Sept
Village Underground
London
£17.85
Scared To Dance: Guest DJ Lolly Adefope
Fri, 29 Sept
The Shacklewell Arms
London
£11
Shameless Y2K Hits <3
Fri, 29 Sept
Oslo
London
From Free
Good Good Abroad Tour / Disco Lines (Headline Show
Fri, 29 Sept
Egg
London
£22
Roast Battle UK
Fri, 29 Sept
The Bill Murray
London
From £9
Unlock Your City : The Residency (Week 1)
Fri, 29 Sept
XOYO
London
From £10.25
Dance Your Troubles Away
Fri, 29 Sept
MOTH Club
London
£8
Popperz Residency: Tlya X An
Fri, 29 Sept
The George Tavern
London
£8
White Heat Club
Fri, 29 Sept
The Lexington
London
From Free
É Soul Cultura: Luke Una, Egyptian Lover & more
Fri, 29 Sept
fabric
London
From £20.90
Labyrinth presents: Cassian extended set
Fri, 29 Sept
The Steel Yard
London
From £22.65
Tiki Totem Special /Renato Mo, Johnny Yihi, Poppy
Fri, 29 Sept
Egg
London
£11
CCL, DJ Fart in the Club, JM Moser
Fri, 29 Sept
The Pickle Factory
London
From £14.16
Parable: Nora En Pure, Mees Salome, Just Her
Fri, 29 Sept
Electric Brixton
London
£40
Blackout Club - Camden Rocks Takeover
Fri, 29 Sept
The Underworld
London
£8
AM After Hours
Sat, 30 Sept
Protocol
London
From Free
A Drag Show Brunch feat Danny Beard
Sat, 30 Sept
Between The Bridges
London
£30.80
WIN TICKETS: Oktoberfest Saturday Afternoon
Sat, 30 Sept
Big Penny Social
London
Free
Oktoberfest at Hackney Brewery
Sat, 30 Sept
Hackney Brewery
London
From Free
Oktoberfest Saturday Afternoon
Sat, 30 Sept
Big Penny Social
London
From £14
Joke Jam
Sat, 30 Sept
The Camden Head
London
Free
Ensemble Sounds: Silverlining, Free Zing, Trixie + more
Sat, 30 Sept
The Pickle Factory
London
From £9.18
Discrete Records All Day Party
Sat, 30 Sept
The Fox & Firkin
London
£9
HANDFEST LONDON 2023 feat. RANDOM HAND
Sat, 30 Sept
The Dome
London
£41.50
Floorjam
Sat, 30 Sept
The Lower Third
London
£14.03
Neon Naked Life Drawing in Kennington!
Sat, 30 Sept
Toulouse Lautrec
London
From £16.95
Camden Oktoberfest 2023
Sat, 30 Sept
Electric Ballroom
London
From £22.44
DOG PARK
Sat, 30 Sept
The Bill Murray
London
From £5.50
Jewellery Making Workshop
Sat, 30 Sept
Thames-side Studio Educational Space
London
£49.50
Hiphop vs Afrobeats Summer Rooftop Party
Sat, 30 Sept
Dalston Roofpark
London
From £13.26
Origins: Rosa Pistola & INVT
Sat, 30 Sept
Night Tales
London
From £14
Tim Sweeney (All Night Long) [Beats In Space]
Sat, 30 Sept
Night Tales Loft
London
From £10
20 Years Of Hey Colossus
Sat, 30 Sept
The Garage
London
£23
Brixton Day & Night Party ft. Prok | Fitch
Sat, 30 Sept
Prince Of Wales
London
From £14.30
E1 presents: Eli Escobar (Extended set)
Sat, 30 Sept
E1
London
£16.50
Angel Comedy Saturdays @ 5pm
Sat, 30 Sept
The Bill Murray
London
From £9.50
Bad Vibes Sept All-Dayer: Roscoe Roscoe, Plantoid, COSSE, alphabet + Lipworms
Sat, 30 Sept
The Shacklewell Arms
London
£11
Oktoberfest Closing Party: Bierfest / Musikfest
Sat, 30 Sept
Strongroom Bar
London
From £6.50
Courtyard to Club: Summer Terrace Party
Sat, 30 Sept
Brixton Jamm
London
£5.50
Heatwave: Summer Closing Party w/ George Mensah
Sat, 30 Sept
Brixton Jamm
London
£13.75
Whobody How Single Release Party + Hot Stamp
Sat, 30 Sept
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
Free
Riketté Genesis Trio (1st House)
Sat, 30 Sept
The Piano Bar Soho
London
From £10
90s Baby Show Live
Sat, 30 Sept
The Clapham Grand
London
From £12.24
Oktoberfest Saturday Evening
Sat, 30 Sept
Big Penny Social
London
From £14
Millwall Jew
Sat, 30 Sept
Camden Comedy Club
London
£8.67
1001 x N'Calma LDN
Sat, 30 Sept
Café 1001
London
Free
Oktoberfest At Between The Bridges
Sat, 30 Sept
Between The Bridges
London
From £11.76
Metal Militia (Metallica Tribute)
Sat, 30 Sept
New Cross Inn
London
£16.50
House of Burlesque Speakeasy
Sat, 30 Sept
Sway Bar
London
From £22
That's Drag Bingo Show
Sat, 30 Sept
Brixton Jamm
London
£16.50
Xariir Ahmed
Sat, 30 Sept
Troxy
London
£56.50
Nabihah Iqbal: Dreamer UK Live Tour
Sat, 30 Sept
EartH
London
£23.46
The Basement Discos w/ Andy Caruso & Schoon Jr
Sat, 30 Sept
JuJu's Bar & Stage
London
Free
MAVIIS
Sat, 30 Sept
The Forge at The Lower Third
London
Free
Jazz Lates: Gabriele Pribetti
Sat, 30 Sept
Ninety One Living Room
London
From £8.50
Tumbaito / Afro-Latin Grooves
Sat, 30 Sept
Grow
London
From Free
LDNRBS: Open Opportunity LIVE w/ COZY BRVND
Sat, 30 Sept
Peckham Audio
London
£10
Angel Comedy Saturdays @ 7pm
Sat, 30 Sept
The Bill Murray
London
From £11.50
Church Girls
Sat, 30 Sept
The Victoria
London
Free
Gingerella and Jealous Nostril with Oscar Dunbar
Sat, 30 Sept
The Lexington
London
£10
The Boat Show Comedy Club
Sat, 30 Sept
The Tattershall Castle
London
£24.60
RumJig
Sat, 30 Sept
The Courtyard Theatre
London
From Free
The Brit-Funk Association
Sat, 30 Sept
The Forge
London
£27.50
House Party: Downstairs @ Market House
Sat, 30 Sept
Market House
London
From Free
Matt Johnson (Jamiroquai)
Sat, 30 Sept
The Jazz Cafe
London
£24
JOHN: Live + Signing
Sat, 30 Sept
Rough Trade East
London
From Free
Slaughter Beach, Dog
Sat, 30 Sept
Electric Brixton
London
£24.16
SACK SABBATH
Sat, 30 Sept
The Underworld
London
£18.06
Far Caspian
Sat, 30 Sept
Islington Assembly Hall
London
£18
21Soho Presents...
Sat, 30 Sept
21Soho
London
£16.95
Spirits Of Saturn
Sat, 30 Sept
The Waiting Room
London
£9
Man Woman Chainsaw, Laughter, MOULD
Sat, 30 Sept
Paper Dress Vintage
London
£8
Hot Face + Ringards + Average Life Complaints
Sat, 30 Sept
Two Palms
London
Free
Meatraffle – Base and Superstructure Release Party, East London
Sat, 30 Sept
The George Tavern
London
£11
Certified Bangers
Sat, 30 Sept
The Three Compasses
London
Free
Zubin Kanga with Shiva Feshareki
Sat, 30 Sept
Kings Place (Hall Two)
London
£20.35
Hip-Hop vs RnB – End Of Summer Boat Party
Sat, 30 Sept
Temple Pier
London
£27.50
Plug-ins presents Lunch plus special guests
Sat, 30 Sept
The Gunners Pub
London
Free
The Queen's Head, Pushpin, Vanity Fairy, Radio Wa
Sat, 30 Sept
Windmill Brixton
London
£6.12
Hannah Wants Volume 2
Sat, 30 Sept
STEREO Covent Garden
London
£16.50
Brick Lane Oktoberfest
Sat, 30 Sept
Brick Lane Tap Room
London
From £7.50
Scotland v Romania
Sat, 30 Sept
The Old Blue Last
London
Free
Scotland v Romania
Sat, 30 Sept
Sebright Arms
London
Free
Oliver Beardmore (Tailspin EP Launch)
Sat, 30 Sept
The Old Blue Last
London
£3
Alexis Taylor (Hot Chip) and Friends
Sat, 30 Sept
The Hoxton - Holborn
London
Free
alx frncs
Sat, 30 Sept
The Finsbury
London
Free
Riketté Genesis Trio (2nd House)
Sat, 30 Sept
The Piano Bar Soho
London
From £10
Sibilla Live
Sat, 30 Sept
Jungle Electric
London
Free
Saturday Night Comedy
Sat, 30 Sept
Camden Comedy Club
London
£11.22
Torus + Abadir
Sat, 30 Sept
IKLECTIK
London
£20
POUR IT UP
Sat, 30 Sept
The Old Queens Head
London
£8
Live Music + DJs 'til late
Sat, 30 Sept
The Blues Kitchen Camden
London
From £8
Live Bands + DJs 'til late
Sat, 30 Sept
The Blues Kitchen Brixton
London
From £8
Live bands + DJs 'til late
Sat, 30 Sept
The Blues Kitchen Shoreditch
London
From £8
Waterfalls: Hip Hop/R&B Party
Sat, 30 Sept
The Book Club
London
From £5.50
Big Phat Hip Hop House Party: Sian Anderson
Sat, 30 Sept
Queen Of Hoxton
London
From £5.50
RnBX| R&B Only Club Night
Sat, 30 Sept
The Joiner on Worship
London
£12.50
NIGHT PUBBIN
Sat, 30 Sept
The Three Crowns
London
Free
Reptile
Sat, 30 Sept
229
London
£8.96
Faded x Afro Indies
Sat, 30 Sept
Duo Camden
London
From £15
Angel Comedy Saturdays @ 9pm
Sat, 30 Sept
The Bill Murray
London
From £11.50
Disco Bloodbath
Sat, 30 Sept
MOTH Club
London
£13.20
Culture
Sat, 30 Sept
Prince of Peckham
London
£8
Dynamite Disco: Tonique & Man + Lewisland + Mikeandtess + More
Sat, 30 Sept
Hootananny Brixton
London
From £8.70
Ida Engberg + Stephan Jolk
Sat, 30 Sept
EartH
London
£17.85
Bashment & Afrobeats Shoreditch Party
Sat, 30 Sept
Phoenix Bar
London
£16.95
ROAST
Sat, 30 Sept
Electrowerkz
London
£22
Tonight's Vibe: Merchant
Sat, 30 Sept
Ninety One Living Room
London
£5
So Fresh So Clean
Sat, 30 Sept
Cafe KOKO
London
£9
Drake Night
Sat, 30 Sept
Scala
London
£9.18
Hunee (All Night Long)
Sat, 30 Sept
Phonox
London
From £18.50
Gene on Earth
Sat, 30 Sept
Village Underground
London
From £20.66
A Disco In a Str!p Club
Sat, 30 Sept
Metropolis
London
From £6
Horse Meat Disco (All Night Long)
Sat, 30 Sept
KOKO
London
From £30.92
PLAY Saturdays
Sat, 30 Sept
Sway
London
£11.30
So Fetch 2000s Party
Sat, 30 Sept
Bloomsbury Bowling Lanes
London
£8
Angel Comedy Saturdays @ 11pm
Sat, 30 Sept
The Bill Murray
London
From £9.50
Is This It? • 00s Indie Disco
Sat, 30 Sept
The Victoria
London
Free
Zenegeist and Congee Sounds Present: Canton Disco
Sat, 30 Sept
The George Tavern
London
£4
A little LICK
Sat, 30 Sept
The Lower Third
London
£20.99
Marcia Carr & Friends w/ Paris Cesvette
Sat, 30 Sept
Oslo
London
£5.50
Grand Funk for RCK (Vol 5)
Sat, 30 Sept
Paper Dress Vintage
London
£5.15
A Love Letter To LCD Soundsystem
Sat, 30 Sept
The Shacklewell Arms
London
£7
Origins: Effy & ANIKA
Sat, 30 Sept
The Pickle Factory
London
£19.82
'Nusha Invites' Marika Rossa, Nusha
Sat, 30 Sept
Egg
London
£11
VOLT x Frenzy: Paula Temple, SNTS, Blasha & Allatt
Sat, 30 Sept
E1
London
£22
VIVA Brazil
Sat, 30 Sept
Lightbox
London
£14.10
VIVA Reggaeton - Old vs New School Edition
Sat, 30 Sept
Fire & Lightbox
London
From Free
Camden Rocks Club
Sat, 30 Sept
The Underworld
London
£8
Pop Never Dies!
Sat, 30 Sept
The Lexington
London
£6
Virus 25: part 1 with Trendkill Records
Sat, 30 Sept
The Steel Yard
London
£33.97
Beyond Midnight Special Edition - Anne Louise
Sat, 30 Sept
Fire Night Club Vauxhall
London
From Free
Mrs H and the Sing-along Band
Sun, 1 Oct
Big Penny Social
London
£7
Writing Workshop Special Edition with Adam Bloom - An interview and Joke writing Masterclass
Sun, 1 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
From Free
FEMMESTIVAL 2023
Sun, 1 Oct
Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
London
£11.99
Nigeria Independence Afrobeats N Brunch London
Sun, 1 Oct
The Camden
London
£20.34
Out Of Body Pop
Sun, 1 Oct
EartH
London
From £13.37
Joyride
Sun, 1 Oct
Corsica Studios
London
From £18.04
Thinking in Pictures
Sun, 1 Oct
Conway Hall
London
From £7.20
Revolution Pro Wrestling
Sun, 1 Oct
229
London
£20.72
DLT Nigerian Independence Day
Sun, 1 Oct
HERE at Outernet
London
From £25
Cuban Sundays
Sun, 1 Oct
JuJu's Bar & Stage
London
From £11.22
Shenoah Allen BLOODLUST SUMMERTIME WIP
Sun, 1 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
£8
Australia v Portugal
Sun, 1 Oct
The Old Blue Last
London
Free
Australia v Portugal
Sun, 1 Oct
Sebright Arms
London
Free
ADHD & Rejection Sensitive Dysphoria
Sun, 1 Oct
Market House Brixton
London
£13
Dear Jane What's Happening Live 2023 UK
Sun, 1 Oct
Troxy
London
From £89.30
Shoot From The Hip Improv
Sun, 1 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
£17.06
DYNAZTY // DRAGONLAND
Sun, 1 Oct
The Underworld
London
£29.28
Bez Obmezhen
Sun, 1 Oct
Scala
London
From £50.49
Osiah + Necrotted
Sun, 1 Oct
New Cross Inn
London
£15.40
Arcis Saxophon Quartett
Sun, 1 Oct
Conway Hall
London
From Free
Ali Azimi: Live in London
Sun, 1 Oct
The Clapham Grand
London
From £36.20
Burnaboy #IToldThem: Listening Party
Sun, 1 Oct
Cococure
London
£21.78
CU: Matilda and the Mannequins / Mabel Clarke / Landoni / Francesca Huszagh
Sun, 1 Oct
The George Tavern
London
£5
GIRLS MARATHON
Sun, 1 Oct
Crate Brewery
London
From £7
Baby Queen: The Bedroom Sessions
Sun, 1 Oct
Rough Trade East
London
From £16.70
Sarabanda's Cuban Jam Session
Sun, 1 Oct
Hootananny Brixton
London
Free
Bentley Rhythm Ace + Jon Carter
Sun, 1 Oct
The Forge
London
£16.50
Dele Sosimi's Dance
Sun, 1 Oct
Queen of the South
London
£13.56
The Universe of Tim Maia
Sun, 1 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
£16.50
HAEVN
Sun, 1 Oct
Islington Assembly Hall
London
From £31.20
Dave McPherson (InMe)
Sun, 1 Oct
229
London
£12
Sunday Special with Rose Matafeo & Daniel Kitson
Sun, 1 Oct
Up The Creek
London
£11
The Rat Pack Stand-up Comedy Angel
Sun, 1 Oct
The Regent
London
£6
Newly Minted: Sunkissed Child & Solomon's Seal
Sun, 1 Oct
The Jago
London
Free
Oliver Pinder
Sun, 1 Oct
The Gunners Pub
London
Free
Black Foxxes
Sun, 1 Oct
Paper Dress Vintage
London
£12
Bia Ferreira
Sun, 1 Oct
Rich Mix
London
£16.50
Peng Femme Jam
Sun, 1 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Free
K-Music Festival 2023: Jung Jae-il with the LSO
Sun, 1 Oct
Barbican Hall
London
From £27.50
Thereza Bazar's Dollar
Sun, 1 Oct
Bush Hall
London
From £33.60
Micky Overman: Warm Up
Sun, 1 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
£7.50
Angel Comedy RAW Sundays (Free)
Sun, 1 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
JAM x Faaji Sundays: Owambe Party
Sun, 1 Oct
Colours Hoxton
London
£22
ICaPRTY Freshers Closing Sesh
1 Oct - 3 Oct
Ministry Of Sound
London
From £10
Week Long Intensive Stand Up Beginner’s Course
Mon, 2 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
£397.06
Superbloom
Mon, 2 Oct
New Cross Inn
London
£11
Neon Naked Life Drawing in Angel!
Mon, 2 Oct
The Old Queens Head
London
From £17
Stepbrother & Friends
Mon, 2 Oct
The George Tavern
London
Free
Supersport! / Elin Hall / GREYSKIES
Mon, 2 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Free
Good Eggs Presents: Raw Eggs
Mon, 2 Oct
Matchstick Piehouse
London
£5
Nate James: an Unforgettable Night from The Forge
Mon, 2 Oct
The Forge at The Lower Third
London
£25.25
Bec Hill and Sam Fletcher Split the Bill
Mon, 2 Oct
Camden Comedy Club
London
£6.50
Rob Delaney and Friends
Mon, 2 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
£10
Strongroom Quiz Night
Mon, 2 Oct
Strongroom Bar
London
From Free
Girl Scout: Live + Signing
Mon, 2 Oct
Rough Trade East
London
From Free
Blanco White: Live @ Omeara
Mon, 2 Oct
Omeara
London
From £16.50
Terry Reid
Mon, 2 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
£24
Soho Comedy Factory
Mon, 2 Oct
The Blue Posts
London
£6.18
Pub Quiz
Mon, 2 Oct
Sebright Arms
London
£6
BAISE MOI
Mon, 2 Oct
Farr's Dalston
London
From £5
The Psychotic Monks + SULK
Mon, 2 Oct
MOTH Club
London
£13.75
Martin Newell (Cleaners from Venus)
Mon, 2 Oct
St Pancras Old Church
London
£18.50
Whip Night #2
Mon, 2 Oct
Windmill Brixton
London
£6
Happy Mondays Comedy : TOM WARD & more...
Mon, 2 Oct
The Amersham Arms
London
£7
Orii Community Jam Sessions
Mon, 2 Oct
Colour Factory
London
From £6
Angel Comedy RAW Mondays (Free)
Mon, 2 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
The Monday Night 'Bar' Quiz
Mon, 2 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
Free
Balamii Lobby Residency
Mon, 2 Oct
The Hoxton - Shepherd's Bush
London
Free
Happy Mondays Comedy New Cross
Mon, 2 Oct
The Amersham Arms
London
£7
Jordan Brookes: Snakes For Cats To Watch (WIP)
Mon, 2 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
£8
Kandy Mondays
Mon, 2 Oct
The Roxy
London
£4
Nicer Tuesdays: October
Tue, 3 Oct
EartH
London
From £14.88
Mrley
Tue, 3 Oct
New Cross Inn
London
£7.70
Life-Drawing with Love Club
Tue, 3 Oct
Doña
London
From £6
Mean Girls Movie Night
Tue, 3 Oct
The Clapham Grand
London
From £7.14
Being Human: How our biology shaped our history
Tue, 3 Oct
Conway Hall
London
From £10.30
Spyres | London
Tue, 3 Oct
Signature Brew Haggerston
London
£13.20
Gypsy Jazz Sessions (2nd House)
Tue, 3 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
From £5
Paddywak / C0sti / D0nc4n / Snotty Lottie
Tue, 3 Oct
The George Tavern
London
£5
Will Owen: Gay Gay G-G-Gay Gay Gay (WIP)
Tue, 3 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
£8
HighSchool + L'Objectif + Terra Twin
Tue, 3 Oct
Omeara
London
Free
A Night With Rebecca Winter
Tue, 3 Oct
The Lower Third
London
£21.32
King Nun: Live + Signing
Tue, 3 Oct
Rough Trade East
London
From Free
The Pub Quiz
Tue, 3 Oct
The Old Queens Head
London
From £5
AS FRENDS RUST
Tue, 3 Oct
Boston Music Room
London
£23.46
Armani Caesar + Meyhem Lauren
Tue, 3 Oct
The Jazz Cafe
London
£19.25
K.Flay
Tue, 3 Oct
Electric Brixton
London
£25.75
THE OBSESSED
Tue, 3 Oct
The Underworld
London
£26.47
£3 Stand Up Comedy in Camden Town!
Tue, 3 Oct
The Camden Eye
London
£3
Halina Rice - Immersive liveset and AV
Tue, 3 Oct
Village Underground
London
£19.99
The Life and Songs of Bert Jansch
Tue, 3 Oct
MOTH Club
London
From £11
Comedy Grotto
Tue, 3 Oct
Camden Comedy Club
London
£7
Worn Out Tuesdays: Sick Joy
Tue, 3 Oct
Sebright Arms
London
Free
The Guinea Pig Club
Tue, 3 Oct
The Tattershall Castle
London
£7.18
The All Dolled Up Party
Tue, 3 Oct
Bush Hall
London
From £22.40
Naked Lungs 'The Doomscroll UK Tour'
Tue, 3 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Free
TWRP 2023 International Business Tour
Tue, 3 Oct
EartH
London
£28.51
FAT DOG
Tue, 3 Oct
Scala
London
£14.03
Mary In The Junkyard
Tue, 3 Oct
Windmill Brixton
London
£9.04
Emily Rachel
Tue, 3 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
Free
Orii Community Jam Sessions: #oriisouth
Tue, 3 Oct
Jumbi
London
From £4
Angel Comedy RAW Tuesdays (Free)
Tue, 3 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
If splash as your whistle, ******?
Tue, 3 Oct
IKLECTIK
London
£6
Intimate night with IAMSUUBI and guests
Tue, 3 Oct
Folklore Hoxton
London
£10
Bernth
Tue, 3 Oct
The Garage
London
£22.40
Swipe Right For Comedy
Tue, 3 Oct
Trapeze
London
£16.95
Sketchual Healing
Tue, 3 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
£5.50
Pop'd Tuesdays
Tue, 3 Oct
Zebrano Soho
London
£4
Sneak Rave
Tue, 3 Oct
XOYO
London
£4
PATTERNS Weekly Live Jazz
Wed, 4 Oct
Night Tales Loft
London
From Free
Troye Sivan: 'Something To Give Each Other' Signing
Wed, 4 Oct
Rough Trade West
London
From £18.74
Art of the Blues ft. James Browne (1st House)
Wed, 4 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
From £5
Waves Rush In
Wed, 4 Oct
229
London
£11.20
Supreme Standards: Poppy Daniels + Phoenician Blind
Wed, 4 Oct
Amazing Grace
London
Free
El Shirota
Wed, 4 Oct
New Cross Inn
London
£13.20
Ed Gamble - Work in Progress
Wed, 4 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
£10
Sex Talks: Creator Of Sex Education, Laurie Nunn
Wed, 4 Oct
The London EDITION
London
£16.50
Flypaper / Ava Zarate / Rushing Spring
Wed, 4 Oct
The George Tavern
London
£5
Artificially Infeminated: Comedy Show
Wed, 4 Oct
The Book Club
London
£18.70
SINK / Live Experimental Electronica
Wed, 4 Oct
Grow
London
£6.12
State is Flow Jam Session
Wed, 4 Oct
Ninety One Living Room
London
£5
TEARS FOR BEERS x LDN
Wed, 4 Oct
Undisclosed Location, London
London
From £3.73
Vona Vella
Wed, 4 Oct
Sebright Arms
London
Free
Sprints
Wed, 4 Oct
Scala
London
£15.15
Old Time Sailors
Wed, 4 Oct
Hootananny Brixton
London
£13.22
Jorja Smith: Falling or Flying Album Launch Show @ HERE at Outernet
Wed, 4 Oct
HERE at Outernet
London
From £22
THE YOUNG GODS
Wed, 4 Oct
The Underworld
London
£29.28
£3 Stand Up Comedy + Drink Deals in Camden Town
Wed, 4 Oct
The Camden Eye
London
From £3
Newly Minted x Wxst Finest Showcase
Wed, 4 Oct
The Jago
London
Free
Soho Comedy Factory
Wed, 4 Oct
The Blue Posts
London
£6.18
& Friends with Lee Peart
Wed, 4 Oct
Camden Comedy Club
London
£8.50
CUCAMARAS + SUPPORT
Wed, 4 Oct
Notting Hill Arts Club
London
£4.50
Low Girl
Wed, 4 Oct
Paper Dress Vintage
London
£11.50
Lewis Kelly live in Shoreditch
Wed, 4 Oct
Strongroom Bar
London
£10
Vigilantes w/ guests live in Shoreditch
Wed, 4 Oct
The Old Blue Last
London
£10
Benedict Cork live at The Lower Third
Wed, 4 Oct
The Lower Third
London
£16.83
Overtones and Undertones #3
Wed, 4 Oct
IKLECTIK
London
£10.50
Nik Sheva / Pat Cunningham
Wed, 4 Oct
Piano Smithfield
London
£9.18
Angel Comedy Social Club
Wed, 4 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
From £8
Art of the Blues ft. James Browne (2nd House)
Wed, 4 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
From £5
Tahini and Darlink: Brokeback Ankle
Wed, 4 Oct
Doña
London
From £13
Folk Sessions
Wed, 4 Oct
Hand of Glory
London
Free
Angel Comedy RAW Wednesdays (Free)
Wed, 4 Oct
The Camden Head
London
Free
Electric Cowboy Club + Animal Shithouse
Wed, 4 Oct
Dream Bags Jaguar Shoes
London
Free
Tebi Rex
Wed, 4 Oct
The Waiting Room
London
£13.20
Blues Lawyer + Garden Centre
Wed, 4 Oct
The Shacklewell Arms
London
Free
Abbie McCarthys Good Karma Club
Wed, 4 Oct
Colours Hoxton
London
£13.25
Jean-Michel Blais 'Aubades' Tour
Wed, 4 Oct
Grand Junction
London
£22.44
TALKING HEADS - STOP MAKING SENSE 4K (GOOD TIME)
Wed, 4 Oct
Rio Cinema
London
£12
Bobbi Fallon
Wed, 4 Oct
Cafe KOKO
London
Free
Giants of Bebop: Ahmad Jamal Edition (1st House)
Thu, 5 Oct
The Piano Bar Soho
London
From £5
Skool 4 Sluts: Workshop with Sarah The Invader
Thu, 5 Oct
Secret Location in London
London
£32
Peep Show Quiz with Big Mad Andy
Thu, 5 Oct
Brixton Jamm
London
£11
Till The Fest Warmup Party - Midway Still + more
Thu, 5 Oct
Signature Brew Haggerston
London
£10
Hip Hop Karaoke
Thu, 5 Oct
Amazing Grace
London
Free
Better Lovers
Thu, 5 Oct
New Cross Inn
London
£24
Lulu Popplewell: Actually Actually
Thu, 5 Oct
The Bill Murray
London
£6
Tapir! - ‘Act 2 (Their God)' - The Launch Show Presented by My Life is Big
Thu, 5 Oct
Avalon Cafe
London
£12
Josh Berry: Sexual Politics
Thu, 5 Oct
The Clapham Grand
London
From £22.14
Neon Naked Life Drawing in Kentish Town!
Thu, 5 Oct
Assembly House London
London
From £17
Jorja Smith: Falling or Flying Album Launch Show @ HERE at Outernet (Night 2)
Thu, 5 Oct
HERE at Outernet
London
From £20.50
Oslo Social Club - Every Thursday
Thu, 5 Oct
Oslo
London
Free
Theia, Ep by KEKA (Screening)
Thu, 5 Oct
Close-Up Cinema
London
£6.99
JMG Nights
Thu, 5 Oct
Doña
London
£9.50
Juju's Presents: Misterrcha
Thu, 5 Oct
JuJu's Bar & Stage
London
Free
PantherRecordsPresents
Thu, 5 Oct
The Waiting Room
London
£8
Simmons and the Stags, Vega Rally, Ashley Stacey
Thu, 5 Oct
The Social
London
From £10
Knock2Bag Comedy Night with Fern Brady
Thu, 5 Oct
MOTH Club
London
£16.83