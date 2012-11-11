Browse events
Bientôt à Nantes
Upcoming events
Pain + Ensiferum + Eleine + Ryujin
Mon, 16 Oct
Warehouse Nantes
Nantes
€29.07
Eddie 9V en Concert à Nantes
Wed, 18 Oct
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€23
Gazo
Thu, 19 Oct
Zénith Nantes Métropole
Nantes
From €35
The Baboon Show + Grade 2
Thu, 19 Oct
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€19.80
Release Party Nature Morte et Black Bile
Wed, 25 Oct
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€12
Rakoon
Thu, 26 Oct
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€22.44
BRÖ
Thu, 26 Oct
Décadanse
Nantes
€19
Avalanche Session #10
Fri, 27 Oct
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€16.10
Naza x DJ Bens
Sat, 28 Oct
Warehouse Nantes
Nantes
€22
Pokey LaFarge
Sat, 28 Oct
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€25.50
Drab Majesty + Candélabre
Mon, 30 Oct
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€21.80
La Frap'
Thu, 2 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€8
Vacra
Thu, 2 Nov
Warehouse Nantes
Nantes
€25.99
Denuit + Garm
Thu, 2 Nov
Black Shelter
Nantes
€11.63
ZED YUN PAVAROTTI - WAREHOUSE NANTES
Fri, 3 Nov
Warehouse Nantes
Nantes
€24.21
Useless Pride Fest Nantes 2023
Fri, 3 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€14.77
LES SHERIFF + LE REPARATEUR
Sat, 4 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€28.25
Toundra + Monkey3
Tue, 7 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€23.80
Isole + Ophis
Tue, 7 Nov
Black Shelter
Nantes
€11.63
Broken Back
Thu, 9 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€25.30
Pass 2 jours- BIR+The GuruGuru +Wizard
11 Nov - 12 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€30.30
Birds In Row + The Guru Guru
Sat, 11 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€16.50
Birds In Row + Wizard
Sun, 12 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€16.50
Made In Japan
Thu, 16 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€16.50
Disiz
Thu, 16 Nov
Stereolux
Nantes
€32.25
La Nuit Des Sorcières 2
Fri, 17 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€17.45
Scylla
Fri, 17 Nov
Stereolux
Nantes
€26.20
Lame Release Party avec Graceful et Hacienda
Sat, 18 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€12
Sokuu
Wed, 22 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€23
Colours in the Street + Hugo Barriol
Thu, 23 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€20
WeRenoi
Thu, 23 Nov
Warehouse Nantes
Nantes
€25.10
7 Weeks + Unglorious
Fri, 24 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€16.95
Zola
Sat, 25 Nov
Zénith Nantes Métropole
Nantes
From €39
DJADJA & DINAZ TOUR
Sun, 26 Nov
Zénith Nantes Métropole
Nantes
€39
Ladlo Black Metal Night XI
Sun, 26 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€22.30
Styleto
Wed, 29 Nov
Décadanse
Nantes
€18
La Caravane Passe
Thu, 30 Nov
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€25.65
Simony
Thu, 30 Nov
Décadanse
Nantes
€20
Freeze Corleone
Fri, 1 Dec
Zénith Nantes Métropole
Nantes
From €39
HELMET
Sat, 2 Dec
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€24.30
Nej' - "Poupiya Tour"
Wed, 6 Dec
Zénith Nantes Métropole
Nantes
From €38
Nantes Metal Fest 2023: Jeudi
Thu, 7 Dec
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€21.99
Nantes Metal Fest 2023: Pass 3 jours
7 Dec - 9 Dec
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€45
Kalash Criminel
Thu, 7 Dec
Warehouse Nantes
Nantes
€27.30
Nantes Metal Fest 2023: Vendredi
Fri, 8 Dec
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€21.99
Nantes Metal Fest 2023: Samedi
Sat, 9 Dec
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€21.99
THE CASUALTIES / BROKEN BOMB / PAVASSE
Sun, 10 Dec
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€16.51
Sheldon
Thu, 14 Dec
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€25.10
Sang Froid + Pencey Sloe + Venin Carmin (Nantes)
Fri, 15 Dec
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€17
NO CHIEFS (RATM cover) + SYSTEMIZE (SOAD cover)
Sat, 16 Dec
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€10.99
Release Party SuperMarket et Les Futuristes
Sun, 7 Jan 2024
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€7.50
Gen
Thu, 11 Jan 2024
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€23
Jey Brownie
Thu, 25 Jan 2024
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€23
Orphaned Land + Guests / Le Ferrailleur, Nantes
Sat, 27 Jan 2024
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€24.21
Jewel Usain
Wed, 31 Jan 2024
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€23
Persefone + Hypno5e + Stellar Circuits + Lampr3a
Wed, 14 Feb 2024
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€26.75
Slimka
Fri, 23 Feb 2024
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€23.45
Leto
Thu, 29 Feb 2024
Warehouse Nantes
Nantes
€28.40
Aupinard
Thu, 29 Feb 2024
Décadanse
Nantes
€19.50
Tuerie
Thu, 7 Mar 2024
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€24
Zaho de Sagazan
Mon, 11 Mar 2024
Zénith Nantes Métropole
Nantes
From €41.52
Nuit Incolore
Thu, 14 Mar 2024
Warehouse Nantes
Nantes
€29.90
Swing
Thu, 14 Mar 2024
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€23
PLK
Thu, 4 Apr 2024
Zénith Nantes Métropole
Nantes
From €40
MC Solaar
Sun, 7 Apr 2024
Stereolux
Nantes
€37.10
Yuston XIII
Fri, 12 Apr 2024
Le Ferrailleur
Nantes
€25.50