A changing lineup of the very best indie street food traders, art market, kids' craft activities and DJs.

Street Food Music Guest DJ Art Market

Dough Babies & Tyke's Bring your little chefs down for a pizza making class with the Dough Boys team 11am – 12pm, free! No need to book. Themed crafts, activities and soft play upstairs in the Snug Bar - free! 11am - 4pm