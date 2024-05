A script-in-hand performance based on the lived experiences of older LGBTQ+ people in adult social care, followed by a Q&A between the audience, the writer, the cast and invited panelists. ‘At the Rainbow’s End’ is a brand new, moving, original and hard-hitting play based on interviews with older LGBTQ+ people who have experienced homophobia and transphobia in care settings or in their own home when receiving care.