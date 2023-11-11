Arran Kent Quartet

Arran Kent stands out as a prominent wind player in the UK, renowned for infusing jazz and blues with a distinctive freshness. With a remarkable ability to infuse swing into his performances, he garners praise for his flavorful bebop skills and his expressive tone on both the clarinet and saxophone, demonstrating equal finesse on both instruments. Additionally, Arran holds the position of musical director for KoKo Collective, showcasing his leadership and musical prowess. Joined by James Browne on Piano, Huw V Williams on Bass and Matt Davies on Drums this is not one to be

Below the legendary Soho Live Studios the Piano Bar jazz experience is one not to be missed, tucked away in a secret townhouse in the heart of Soho, part of Soho Live Music Club an artist led family of venues, festivals and recordings. For 7 years running the Piano Bar has been rated in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice awards as one of the top 10% of 5-Star attractions worldwide. One of the most intimate performance venues in the West End, enjoy the performances alongside a tipple from their exceptional cocktail menu, including the award-winning Smoked Old Fashioned.

Soho Live Music Club members have access to a members allocation for 50% off music tickets for all our events, and walk-in access to our cocktail lounge spaces, for details on how to join visit soho.live/membership.