Arcade Games Night with Maison Roshi

Passionate about Space Invaders, taken with Tetris or dreaming of Donkey Kong? Get yourself down to The Hoxton, Shepherd’s Bush where the lobby is going old-school arcade for another weekend, with beautiful bespoke arcade cabinets from Maison Roshi, Thai-Americana munch from Chet’s and sips from The Hoxton.

From 7pm till' 11pm on Friday 22nd and Saturday 23rd March, the lobby will be taken over by Maison Roshi and their amazing retro arcade games, tricked out in their signature beautiful bespoke cabinets. Have a bash at the likes of Mario Kart, Street Fighter, and Out Run (to name a few) and ruin perfectly good friendships by wiping pals clean off the leaderboard, then celebrate (or drown your sorrows) in the usual fantastic fare from Chet’s and stunning sips from the bar.

The best bit? No change needed because the games are entirely FREE to play all night long. So pop along for an evening – or both if your high score needs defending – and treat yourself to a joystick-based nostalgia fest.