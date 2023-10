The Angel City Jazz Festival – LA’s most adventurous jazz festival – was conceived in 2008 as a vehicle to present the best contemporary West Coast jazz and beyond. Since then the festival has grown into an essential multi-day celebration of creative Jazz from around the world, at some of the most exciting & prestigious venues in LA, such as LACMA, REDCAT at Disney Hall, Zipper Hall, the World Stage, Zebulon and 2220 Arts + Archives.