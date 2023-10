If you thought lobbies were just Uber waiting rooms, think again. The Hoxton, Holborn is proud to host Andrew Ashong & Friends for the third B2B guest vinyl residency this October. IN THE LOBBY.

British-Ghanaian soul singer-songwriter, Andrew Ashong, is set to go B2B each Saturday throughout the month with pals Kadija Kamara (7th), Miryam Solomon (14th), Nandi Bhebhe (21st) and Excursions 432 (28th), 8pm ‘til 12am, and it’s free, free, freeee.