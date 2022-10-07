Andrea Rinciari Quartet

Our festive programme is part of this year’s 12 days of Christmas in our own winter wonderland and themed cocktail lounges. This year our Golden Circle ticket holders and members also receive golden tickets for our special holiday lucky draw.

The night is hosted by Andrea Rinciari, an established guitarist and band leader in the London Jazz Scene. Joining him is his exceptional band and a special guest performer. Rinciari is known for skillfully pushing the boundaries of guitar, showcasing his signature interdisciplinary approach, which allows him to mimic the sounds of the piano.

Together, they will be interpreting songs from his latest album, 'The Take Over.' This project, which took shape during the summer of 2022 in London, was a collaborative effort spanning England and France. The album features compositions by renowned artists such as Freddie Redd, Bud Powell, and Barry Harris, as well as original compositions by Andrea Rinciari and Martin Cazals.

The legendary Soho Live Studios the Piano Bar jazz experience is one not to be missed, tucked away in a secret townhouse in the heart of Soho, part of Soho Live Music Club an artist led family of venues, festivals and recordings. For 7 years running the Piano Bar has been rated in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice awards as one of the top 10% of 5-Star attractions worldwide. One of the most intimate performance venues in the West End, enjoy the performances alongside a tipple from their exceptional cocktail menu, including the award-winning Smoked Old Fashioned.

Soho Live Music Club members have access to a members allocation for 50% off music tickets for all our events, and walk-in access to our cocktail lounge spaces, for details on how to join visit soho.live/membership.

The Piano Bar Soho is an 18+ Venue