An Evening with Mike Garson: Bowie's Piano Man

An evening with Bowie's Piano: Man Mike Garson & friends with special guest Evan Rachel Wood and feauturing Zane Carney. Garson, who performed with David Bowie for nearly forty years, will perform jazz, original compositions and Bowie covers intertwined with storytelling from his life on the road. Garson has performed live and on recordings with artists such as Lorde, Yungblud, Andra Day, St. Vincent, Nine Inch Nails, Smashing Pumpkins, Halsey, and so on. This is a rare and special performance in a super intimate setting. Cocktails and Wolfgang Puck bites will be available.