‘Alice’ by Laura Wade, directed by Alex Knott.

‘The White Rabbit is late for the Duchess. The Cheshire Cat won’t stop grinning. And the Hatter is... mad. In the middle of it all is Alice, a young girl with a vivid imagination and a family life thats less than perfect. In this adaptation by playwright Laura Wade, follow Alice as she escapes her bedroom to find adventure in a topsy-turvy world. Based on Lewis Carrolls classic tale, Wades adaptation breathes fresh life into a much-loved story about rabbit holes, pocket watches and talking caterpillars.

’Produced by Italia Conti Second Year Acting