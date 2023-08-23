Alexis Taylor (Hot Chip) and Friends

If you thought lobbies were just Uber waiting rooms, think again. The Hoxton, Holborn is proud to host Alexis Taylor (Hot Chip) & Friends, for our second guest vinyl residency this Sept. IN THE LOBBY.

One headline artist n’ a bunch of their fav pals will bring the vital vinyl throughout the month. Alexis Taylor (Hot Chip DJ set) kicks off with support from Jay Karmin (2nd Sept), followed by pals Lou Hayter (9th), In Light of Aquarius DJs (16th), Justus Köhncke (23rd) and Iain McDaniel (30th). 8pm ‘til late, and it’s free, free, freeeeee.