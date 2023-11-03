Alexandra Palace Fireworks Festival 2023

The ‘Glastonbury of Fireworks’ (ITV) is back with a bang! On Saturday 4 November experience a taste of Bavaria at the UK’s largest German Bier Festival headlined with a tribute act to Kylie Minogue, a live DJ set from DJ Spoony, a whizz around the Ice Rink to a disco soundtrack, a hair-raising performance with crackling shards of lightning from Lords of Lightning, live cover bands and of course, lighting up the London skyline with our legendary fireworks display.

See below for your ticket options – whether you want to just come along and see the fireworks or make a night of it and head to the German Bier Festival or Ice Rink too.

For any queries regarding tickets please contact visitor.services@alexandrapalace.com and we can help you select the right option for you.