Alban Claret Quartet

Join the jazz guitar star, Alban Claret and Evan Clegg on trumpet for a beautifully crafted evening of swing, blues and bebop featuring the finest jazz musicians and the finest cocktails . Inspired by the great jazz legends Alban's cohesive productions run the gamut from smoky, jazz-filled vibes to straight up 1920/40s swing and beyond.

Below the legendary Soho Live Studios the Piano Bar jazz experience is one not to be missed, tucked away in a secret townhouse in the heart of Soho, part of Soho Live Music Club an artist led family of venues, festivals and recordings. For 7 years running the Piano Bar has been rated in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice awards as one of the top 10% of 5-Star attractions worldwide. One of the most intimate performance venues in the West End, enjoy the performances alongside a tipple from their exceptional cocktail menu, including the award-winning Smoked Old Fashioned.

Soho Live Music Club members have access to a members allocation for 50% off music tickets for all our events, and walk-in access to our cocktail lounge spaces, for details on how to join visit soho.live/membership.